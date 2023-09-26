Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State flexes muscle on defense, jumps Michigan for top spot

First, Ohio State provided the Big Ten some retributive juice by stunning Notre “We’ll never join your conference” Dame, then Buckeyes coach Ryan Day rubbed ND’s nose in it by taking former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz to task over his remarks questioning OSU’s toughness. Holtz should have aimed his comments at another of his former coaching spots, Minnesota, which rowed off a waterfall against Northwestern. As for other conference drama, Penn State unseats Michigan at No. 1.

1. Penn State (4-0, 2-0)

Last week: 2

This week: at Northwestern

What to know: OK, so shutting out Iowa is about as difficult as swatting a fly with a hand grenade, but delivering a goose egg is something Michigan hasn’t been able to do, so there.

2. Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 1

This week: at Nebraska

What to know: The Wolverines are that athletic-looking elementary school kid who keeps getting picked first on the playground, but doesn’t quite live up to the hype. Thus, the fall to No. 2.

3. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: 3

This week: idle

What to know: During their week off, the Buckeyes volunteer to help Notre Dame find the 11th man who went missing on defense on OSU’s winning touchdown play.

Ohio State football: Stock report: QB Kyle McCord keeps rising after leading rally at Notre Dame

4. Maryland (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Indiana

What to know: The Terrapins have yet to experience choppy waters, and won’t until visiting Ohio State on Oct. 7. When that happens, they’ll be manning the lifeboats by the end.

Last week: 6

This week: idle

What to know: With time to kill this week, the Badgers brush up on the basics: give the ball to a running back. Rinse. Repeat.

6. Iowa (3-1, 0-1)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Michigan State

What to know: At this very moment, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz is petitioning the NCAA to make it mandatory for teams to only play defense. Fingers crossed.

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Wagner

What to know: Wagner the musical composer wrote Ride of the Valkyries, but on-the-rise Rutgers will take Wagner the FCS football team for a ride of a different kind. And it won’t be pleasant.

8 Nebraska (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Michigan

What to know: Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule is planting seeds he hopes eventually sprout an improved program, but the Big House soil is not fertile enough for an upset.

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Illinois

What to know: Purdue’s Swiss cheese run defense is an analytics nightmare, but Illinois struggles even more against the run. Advantage: fans. The clock should move quickly.

10. Illinois (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 10

This week: at Purdue

What to know: The Illini are last in the Big Ten in turnover margin. The bright side? At least they’re generous.

11. Northwestern (2-2, 1-1)

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Penn State

What to know: The Wildcats steeled themselves and stole one against Minnesota. Good for them. It’s been a tough year, so any win is a good one.

12. Minnesota (2-2, 1-1)

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Louisiana

What to know: What keeps Golden Gophers fans up at night. “If we can lose to Northwestern, then certainly we can lose to the Ragin’ Cajuns.”

13. Indiana (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 13

This week: at Maryland

What to know: The Hoosiers wins were against Indiana State and Akron. They count, technically, but it is OK to be suspicious after what the Terrapins do to IU this week.

14. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 11

This week: at Iowa

What to know: When in free fall, it’s always nice when the parachute opens. Unfortunately for Sparty, the rip cord isn’t working.

roller@dispatch.com

@rollerCD

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Big Ten Power Rankings show Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State 1-2-3