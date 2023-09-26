Advertisement

Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State flexes muscle on defense, jumps Michigan for top spot

Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch
First, Ohio State provided the Big Ten some retributive juice by stunning Notre “We’ll never join your conference” Dame, then Buckeyes coach Ryan Day rubbed ND’s nose in it by taking former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz to task over his remarks questioning OSU’s toughness. Holtz should have aimed his comments at another of his former coaching spots, Minnesota, which rowed off a waterfall against Northwestern. As for other conference drama, Penn State unseats Michigan at No. 1.

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs celebrates after recovering a fumble against Iowa.

1. Penn State (4-0, 2-0)

Last week: 2

This week: at Northwestern

What to know: OK, so shutting out Iowa is about as difficult as swatting a fly with a hand grenade, but delivering a goose egg is something Michigan hasn’t been able to do, so there.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh waits to take the field before the 31-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

2. Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 1

This week: at Nebraska

What to know: The Wolverines are that athletic-looking elementary school kid who keeps getting picked first on the playground, but doesn’t quite live up to the hype. Thus, the fall to No. 2.

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) makes a throw to Emeka Egbuka (2) against Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the last drive of the game during the fourth quarter of their game at Notre Dame Stadium.

3. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: 3

This week: idle

What to know: During their week off, the Buckeyes volunteer to help Notre Dame find the 11th man who went missing on defense on OSU’s winning touchdown play.

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Donnell Brown (19) celebrates during an NCAA football game against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

4. Maryland (4-0, 1-0)

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Indiana

What to know: The Terrapins have yet to experience choppy waters, and won’t until visiting Ohio State on Oct. 7. When that happens, they’ll be manning the lifeboats by the end.

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell yells down field during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17.

5, Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0)

Last week: 6

This week: idle

What to know: With time to kill this week, the Badgers brush up on the basics: give the ball to a running back. Rinse. Repeat.

Sep 23, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

6. Iowa (3-1, 0-1)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Michigan State

What to know: At this very moment, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz is petitioning the NCAA to make it mandatory for teams to only play defense. Fingers crossed.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is tackled by Rutgers defensive back Flip Dixon during the second half of Michigan's 31-7 win on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

7. Rutgers (3-1, 1-1)

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Wagner

What to know: Wagner the musical composer wrote Ride of the Valkyries, but on-the-rise Rutgers will take Wagner the FCS football team for a ride of a different kind. And it won’t be pleasant.

Nebraska's Anthony Grant (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Barret Liebentritt (34) and Teddy Prochazka (65) against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

8 Nebraska (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Michigan

What to know: Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule is planting seeds he hopes eventually sprout an improved program, but the Big House soil is not fertile enough for an upset.

Purdue defensive back Cam Allen breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver C.J. Williams.

9. Purdue (1-3, 0-1)

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Illinois

What to know: Purdue’s Swiss cheese run defense is an analytics nightmare, but Illinois struggles even more against the run. Advantage: fans. The clock should move quickly.

Illinois defensive lineman Sed McConnell pressures Florida Atlantic quarterback Daniel Richardson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

10. Illinois (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 10

This week: at Purdue

What to know: The Illini are last in the Big Ten in turnover margin. The bright side? At least they’re generous.

Northwestern defensive back A.J. Hampton Jr. (11), left, celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

11. Northwestern (2-2, 1-1)

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Penn State

What to know: The Wildcats steeled themselves and stole one against Minnesota. Good for them. It’s been a tough year, so any win is a good one.

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) carries runs down the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

12. Minnesota (2-2, 1-1)

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Louisiana

What to know: What keeps Golden Gophers fans up at night. “If we can lose to Northwestern, then certainly we can lose to the Ragin’ Cajuns.”

Indiana linebacker Lanell Carr Jr. (41) celebrates as he walks past Akron offensive lineman Nate Williams (76) and offensive lineman Ben Frank (60) after the Hoosiers defeated the Zips in four overtimes, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington.

13. Indiana (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 13

This week: at Maryland

What to know: The Hoosiers wins were against Indiana State and Akron. They count, technically, but it is OK to be suspicious after what the Terrapins do to IU this week.

Michigan State wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (83) drops a pass intended for him in the end zone against Maryland at the end of the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

14. Michigan State (2-2, 0-1)

Last week: 11

This week: at Iowa

What to know: When in free fall, it’s always nice when the parachute opens. Unfortunately for Sparty, the rip cord isn’t working.

