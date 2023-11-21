Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State overtakes Harbaugh-less Michigan entering The Game
And then there were two – Ohio State and Michigan – playing for No. 1.
Twelve weeks after beginning the season in the top two spots, the Buckeyes and Wolverines enter the final rankings still there, although having swapped positions, thanks primarily to Jim Harbaugh, whose suspension brings suspicion upon whether UM is better on game day than OSU.
The Game will decide who gets to keep the Big Ten Power Rankings trophy (a cardboard cutout of commissioner Tony Petitti) for the next 12 months. A precious prize indeed. The other 12 schools jockey for final slotting even as they worry how to keep from dropping lower when Oregon, Washington UCLA and Southern California join the fray next season.
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)
Last week: 2
This week: at Michigan
What to know: Everything is literally on the line when the Buckeyes visit Ann Arbor trying to end a two-game losing streak to the Wolverines. And OSU’s defensive line comes up a notch better.
2. Michigan (11-0, 8-0)
Last week: 1
This week: at Maryland
What to know: Cheaters never win, at least not once they get caught, so it is only right the UM alleged sign stealers drop behind the Buckeyes. Plus, not having Jim Harbaugh hurts at least a little.
3 Penn State (9-2, 6-2)
Last week: 3
This week: at Michigan State (Friday)
What to know: The offense sputters even with Drew Allar at the controls. If the injured QB can’t go against Sparty, or is limited, the sputtering will lead to more intense PSU muttering.
4. Iowa (9-2, 6-2)
Last week: 4
This week: at Nebraska (Friday)
What to know: With the Hawkeyes having wrapped up the West, maybe the offense will feel less pressure and score … in the teens?
5. Northwestern (6-5, 4-4)
Last week: 6
This week: at Illinois
What to know: Bowl bound! Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the hungrier Illini need another win to be the same.
6. Maryland (6-5, 3-5)
Last week: 10
This week: at Rutgers
What to know: Coming close to upsetting Michigan shows that the Terps have the potential to be good. In this conference, that’s more than most can claim.
7. Rutgers (6-5, 3-5)
Last week: 5
This week: vs. Maryland
What to know: The Scarlet Knights have not won since Week 8. Do they remember how to do it? Maryland will severely test their memory recall.
8. Illinois (5-6, 3-5)
Last week: 7
This week: vs. Northwestern
What to know: Bret Bielema’s bunch can move into the upper half of the rankings by upsetting Northwestern. Small victories, people. Small victories.
9. Michigan State (4-7, 2-6)
Last week: 13
This week: vs. Penn State (Friday)
What to know: You can’t spell Michigan State, or even state of Michigan, without interim. Ask the rival Wolverines about that.
10. Indiana (3-8, 1-7)
Last week: 8
This week: at Purdue
What to know: The Hoosiers are just good enough to avoid being really bad but also just bad enough to avoid being good. Neither is a great place to be.
11. Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4)
Last week: 9
This week: at Minnesota
What to know: The Badgers can hang their hat on being only the third team to be bowl eligible for the 22nd straight season, joining Georgia and Oklahoma on the longest active list. Now, if the Dub could just play like those two, the Cheeseheads would be happy.
12. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5)
Last week: 14
This week: vs. Iowa (Friday)
What to know: The Cornhuskers lost their past three games by a total of 13 points, including in overtime against Wisconsin. Big Red fans may not like it, but that’s actually big-picture progress.
13. Purdue (3-8, 2-6)
Last week: 11
This week: vs. Indiana
What to know: Just keep repeating "We have Zach Edey,” and it will make what has happened the past months easier to swallow.
14. Minnesota (5-6, 3-5)
Last week: 12
This week: vs. Wisconsin
What to know: That beep, beep, beep you hear coming from the Twin Cities is the Gophers continuing to back up.
