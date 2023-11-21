Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State overtakes Harbaugh-less Michigan entering The Game

And then there were two – Ohio State and Michigan – playing for No. 1.

Twelve weeks after beginning the season in the top two spots, the Buckeyes and Wolverines enter the final rankings still there, although having swapped positions, thanks primarily to Jim Harbaugh, whose suspension brings suspicion upon whether UM is better on game day than OSU.

The Game will decide who gets to keep the Big Ten Power Rankings trophy (a cardboard cutout of commissioner Tony Petitti) for the next 12 months. A precious prize indeed. The other 12 schools jockey for final slotting even as they worry how to keep from dropping lower when Oregon, Washington UCLA and Southern California join the fray next season.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Ohio State Buckeyes do the quick cals drill prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 2

This week: at Michigan

What to know: Everything is literally on the line when the Buckeyes visit Ann Arbor trying to end a two-game losing streak to the Wolverines. And OSU’s defensive line comes up a notch better.

Michigan Wolverines interim head coach Sherrone Moore against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland on Nov. 19, 2023.

2. Michigan (11-0, 8-0)

Last week: 1

This week: at Maryland

What to know: Cheaters never win, at least not once they get caught, so it is only right the UM alleged sign stealers drop behind the Buckeyes. Plus, not having Jim Harbaugh hurts at least a little.

Penn State's Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with his teammates after recording a tackle for loss in the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

3 Penn State (9-2, 6-2)

Last week: 3

This week: at Michigan State (Friday)

What to know: The offense sputters even with Drew Allar at the controls. If the injured QB can’t go against Sparty, or is limited, the sputtering will lead to more intense PSU muttering.

Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Joe Evans (13) gestures during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 4

This week: at Nebraska (Friday)

What to know: With the Hawkeyes having wrapped up the West, maybe the offense will feel less pressure and score … in the teens?

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun celebrates with fans after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 23-15 at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

5. Northwestern (6-5, 4-4)

Last week: 6

This week: at Illinois

What to know: Bowl bound! Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the hungrier Illini need another win to be the same.

Nov 18, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) celebrates with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

6. Maryland (6-5, 3-5)

Last week: 10

This week: at Rutgers

What to know: Coming close to upsetting Michigan shows that the Terps have the potential to be good. In this conference, that’s more than most can claim.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

7. Rutgers (6-5, 3-5)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Maryland

What to know: The Scarlet Knights have not won since Week 8. Do they remember how to do it? Maryland will severely test their memory recall.

Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes kick returner Kaden Wetjen (21) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Ben Schultz (36) and linebacker Dylan Rosiek (28) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

8. Illinois (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Northwestern

What to know: Bret Bielema’s bunch can move into the upper half of the rankings by upsetting Northwestern. Small victories, people. Small victories.

Nov 18, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) throws a pass over Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aaron Casey (44) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

9. Michigan State (4-7, 2-6)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Penn State (Friday)

What to know: You can’t spell Michigan State, or even state of Michigan, without interim. Ask the rival Wolverines about that.

Indiana's Brendan Sorsby (15) runs up the sideline during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Last week: 8

This week: at Purdue

What to know: The Hoosiers are just good enough to avoid being really bad but also just bad enough to avoid being good. Neither is a great place to be.

Wisconsin safety Austin Brown (9) tackles Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21 during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Last week: 9

This week: at Minnesota

What to know: The Badgers can hang their hat on being only the third team to be bowl eligible for the 22nd straight season, joining Georgia and Oklahoma on the longest active list. Now, if the Dub could just play like those two, the Cheeseheads would be happy.

Wisconsin defensive end Rodas Johnson (56) tackles Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 24-17 in overtime.

12. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Iowa (Friday)

What to know: The Cornhuskers lost their past three games by a total of 13 points, including in overtime against Wisconsin. Big Red fans may not like it, but that’s actually big-picture progress.

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

13. Purdue (3-8, 2-6)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Indiana

What to know: Just keep repeating "We have Zach Edey,” and it will make what has happened the past months easier to swallow.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck talks in his headset during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

14. Minnesota (5-6, 3-5)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Wisconsin

What to know: That beep, beep, beep you hear coming from the Twin Cities is the Gophers continuing to back up.

