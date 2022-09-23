Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State remains on top; bottom feeders brace for more insults

Conference play shifts into second gear − full-throttle begins next week − which means Purdue and Northwestern get another chance to lose to a non-conference opponent, while Indiana faces a likely loss against Cincinnati. The bottom half of the Big Ten is so anemic we considered ranking only half the league, to protect the innocent. But the downtrodden need to own their embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Ohio State continues to lead the pack, Michigan finally plays a decent opponent and Penn State looks like more of a threat in the East. Nebraska has the week off to decide how hard it wants to pursue Urban Meyer.

1. Ohio State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 1

This week: Wisconsin

What to know: Let’s see how the Buckeyes’ improved defense does against an opponent whose offensive playbook has all the finesse of ancient cave drawings.

2. Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines players celebrate with the student section after defeating the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 2

This week: Maryland

What to know: Wake-up call? The Wolverines face a team with more wins (3) than the combined total (2) of their previous three opponents.

3. Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 3

This week: Central Michigan

What to know: Coach James Franklin was spotted on video dancing up a storm after winning at Auburn. Crushing the Chippewas earns only a few fist bumps.

4. Minnesota (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Tyler Johnson #6 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a second half touchdown with Ko Kieft #42 while playing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on December 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota win the game 34-10.

Last week: 5

This week: at Michigan State

What to know: Does Minnesota's potent run game hit a wall? The Golden Gophers’ previous two FBS opponents rank 121st (New Mexico State) and 131st and last (Colorado) in rush defense. Sparty ranks 26th.

5. Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 6

This week: at Ohio State

What to know: The Badgers face a perplexing problem: how to match the Buckeyes’ electric point-a-minute offense when your own offense runs … and runs… on batteries?

6. Michigan State (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 4

This week: Minnesota

What to know: MSU is tired of being labeled a fraud, but the Spartans only escape the insults if they take care of business against the perpetually phony Gophers.

7. Maryland (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Maryland Terrapins RB Antwain Littleton II (31) leaps over Southern Methodist Mustangs linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) for a second quarter touchdown in College Park, Maryland.

Last week: 7

This week: at Michigan

What to know: And this is where the Terps’ feel-good movie fades to black before reaching a satisfying ending.

8. Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Members of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team celebrate after receiver Arland Bruce IV scored a touchdown against Nevada during a non-conference NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Last week: 13

This week: at Rutgers

What to know: The good news in Iowa City? The Hawkeyes have allowed only 13 points a game, second best in the nation. The bad news? They’re averaging 13.7 points of offense.

9. Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Sep 3, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Al-Shadee Salaam (26) rushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 8

This week: Iowa

What to know: The Scarlet Knights have won two of their three games by a total of three points, which is only 10 more than Iowa has allowed total. I smell trouble in Piscataway.

10. Purdue (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Last week: 9

This week: Florida Atlantic

What to know: Purdue’s loss at Syracuse was a clown show of penalties and coaching gaffes. Don’t expect a similar circus against FAU.

11. Indiana (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 10

This week: at Cincinnati

What to know: The Hoosiers' season so far in a single play: a 51-yard field goal in overtime was needed to slip past Western Kentucky.

12. Illinois (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Last week: 11

This week: Chattanooga (Thursday).

What to know: The Illini get to 3-1 for the first time since 2015. That’s called smart non-conference scheduling.

13. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 12

This week: Miami (OH)

What to know: Apparently, the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 is still raging in Evanston, and the Wildcats don’t have the manpower to extinguish it.

14. Nebraska (1-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Ajay Allen (9) runs with the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 14

This week: idle

What to know: Huskers fans chanted “We want Urban” before last week’s game against Oklahoma. After the 49-14 loss the chant became “We’ll settle for Bo Pelini.”

