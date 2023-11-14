Big Ten Power Rankings: No coach? No problem. Michigan remains No. 1 after beating PSU
Jim Harbaugh isn’t allowed to coach Michigan, so maybe he can hop next door and give Michigan State a hand. Or give Wisconsin a try. Or even Penn State. Heaven knows James Franklin could use a break. Where to begin with this conference? Rutgers looks improved, then gets disproved by Iowa. Nebraska had it going, then up and left. Wisconsin is in a free fall. But what else is new? After Michigan and Ohio State, it’s anyone’s guess. Maybe the Big Ten motto should be “Us against ourselves.” At least give Northwestern and Iowa credit for holding up when everything was crashing around them.
1. Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten)
Last week: 1
This week: at Maryland
What to know: Wolverines fill-in coach Sharrone Moore got emotional after UM won at Penn State without Jim Harbaugh. Was it touching? Is it moving when a child cries when caught with his hand in the cookie jar?
2. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0)
Last week: 2
This week: vs. Minnesota
What to know: Marvin Harrison Jr. deserves a trip to New York as a Heisman finalist, but you can bet his main focus is on the upcoming trip to Ann Arbor.
3. Penn State (8-2, 5-2)
Last week: 3
This week: vs. Rutgers
What to know: Penn State in a nutshell: always a bridesmaid, but never even the maid of honor. It goes Michigan/Ohio State and then the Nits.
4. Iowa (8-2, 5-2)
Last week: 6
This week: vs. Illinois
What to know: It’s seldom pretty. What are we talking about? It’s always ugly. But credit where due. Kirk Ferentz has kept his gang together despite the offense being a national punchline and his son getting demoted.
5. Rutgers (6-4, 3-4)
Last week: 4
This week: at Penn State
What to know: We’ve been pushing for Greg Schiano to win Big Ten coach of the year, but we’ve cooled on that nomination because, well, see Northwestern.
6. Northwestern (5-5, 3-4)
Last week: 8
This week: vs. Purdue
What to know: There is no way the Wildcats should be one win from bowl eligibility, given the emotional fallout from the hazing scandal, but a win against the Boilermakers and interim David Braun jumps to the front of the line for coach of the year.
7. Illinois (5-5, 3-4)
Last week: 9
This week: at Iowa
What to know: The Illini go for three wins in a row, and they’ll get it if they can score at least 24 points against the Hawkeyes. Of course, that’s like saying escaping a grizzly bear is easy if you can run fast enough.
8. Indiana (3-7, 1-6)
Last week: 5
This week: vs. Michigan State
What to know: The Hoosiers just allowed more than 500 yards passing against Illinois, which is ranked 93rd in passing offense. If that doesn’t get fixed in a hurry even Michigan State (118th in passing) will have a fun day.
9. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4)
Last week: 7
This week: vs. Nebraska
What to know: It’s still too early to panic, but Badgers fans have to be a little concerned they don’t have a “Scott Frost” situation on their hands in Luke Fickell, i.e. a can't-miss coaching hire who misses.
10. Maryland (6-4, 3-4)
Last week: 11
This week: vs. Michigan
What to know: The Terrapins are even more of a no-show than Jim Harbaugh.
11. Purdue (3-7, 2-5)
Last week: 14
This week: at Northwestern
What to know: The Boilermakers moved out of the basement by stepping on Minnesota, but they’re only one step away from returning to the cellar. We’re thinking it happens in Evanston.
12. Minnesota (5-5, 3-4)
Last week: 12
This week: at Ohio State
What to know: The only hope of pulling a shocker in Columbus is if the Golden Gophers catch the Buckeyes looking ahead to Michigan. Not gonna happen.
13. Michigan State (3-7, 1-6)
Last week: 13
This week: at Indiana
What to know: When all the talk is about who will be your next head coach, instead of the game at hand, well, it’s been that kind of year for the Spartans.
14. Nebraska (5-5, 3-4)
Last week: 10
This week: at Wisconsin
What to know: Apparently we made the “Maryland Mistake” with the Cornhuskers, defined as giving them too much credit for being good when in reality they were never good in the first place.
