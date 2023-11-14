Big Ten Power Rankings: No coach? No problem. Michigan remains No. 1 after beating PSU

Jim Harbaugh isn’t allowed to coach Michigan, so maybe he can hop next door and give Michigan State a hand. Or give Wisconsin a try. Or even Penn State. Heaven knows James Franklin could use a break. Where to begin with this conference? Rutgers looks improved, then gets disproved by Iowa. Nebraska had it going, then up and left. Wisconsin is in a free fall. But what else is new? After Michigan and Ohio State, it’s anyone’s guess. Maybe the Big Ten motto should be “Us against ourselves.” At least give Northwestern and Iowa credit for holding up when everything was crashing around them.

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

1. Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 1

This week: at Maryland

What to know: Wolverines fill-in coach Sharrone Moore got emotional after UM won at Penn State without Jim Harbaugh. Was it touching? Is it moving when a child cries when caught with his hand in the cookie jar?

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) leaves the field following a 38-3 win in Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium.

2. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0)

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Minnesota

Ohio State football: Oller: Kyle McCord, Marvin Harrison take it up a notch in Buckeyes win

What to know: Marvin Harrison Jr. deserves a trip to New York as a Heisman finalist, but you can bet his main focus is on the upcoming trip to Ann Arbor.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws under pressure from Michigan's Mason Graham in the first half of an NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa.

3. Penn State (8-2, 5-2)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Rutgers

What to know: Penn State in a nutshell: always a bridesmaid, but never even the maid of honor. It goes Michigan/Ohio State and then the Nits.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide received Kaleb Brown (3) reacts after a touchdown as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) looks on during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

4. Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Illinois

What to know: It’s seldom pretty. What are we talking about? It’s always ugly. But credit where due. Kirk Ferentz has kept his gang together despite the offense being a national punchline and his son getting demoted.

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) intercepts a pass from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (not pictured) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

5. Rutgers (6-4, 3-4)

Last week: 4

This week: at Penn State

Ohio State football: Stock report: QB Kyle McCord on rise after win over Michigan State

What to know: We’ve been pushing for Greg Schiano to win Big Ten coach of the year, but we’ve cooled on that nomination because, well, see Northwestern.

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Rod Heard II (24) defends the pass intended for Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Will Pauling (6) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

6. Northwestern (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Purdue

What to know: There is no way the Wildcats should be one win from bowl eligibility, given the emotional fallout from the hazing scandal, but a win against the Boilermakers and interim David Braun jumps to the front of the line for coach of the year.

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) outruns Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) to score a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

7. Illinois (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 9

This week: at Iowa

What to know: The Illini go for three wins in a row, and they’ll get it if they can score at least 24 points against the Hawkeyes. Of course, that’s like saying escaping a grizzly bear is easy if you can run fast enough.

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Trent Howland is pursued by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Dylan Rosiek (28) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Michigan State

What to know: The Hoosiers just allowed more than 500 yards passing against Illinois, which is ranked 93rd in passing offense. If that doesn’t get fixed in a hurry even Michigan State (118th in passing) will have a fun day.

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass under pressure from Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Richie Hagarty (52) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

9. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Nebraska

What to know: It’s still too early to panic, but Badgers fans have to be a little concerned they don’t have a “Scott Frost” situation on their hands in Luke Fickell, i.e. a can't-miss coaching hire who misses.

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Terrapins place kicker Jack Howes (91), punter Brenden Segovia (43), linebacker Fa'Najae Gotay (9), and defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard (3) celebrate after a game-winning field goal by Howes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

10. Maryland (6-4, 3-4)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Michigan

What to know: The Terrapins are even more of a no-show than Jim Harbaugh.

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) and Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4) react after a call is reversed during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

11. Purdue (3-7, 2-5)

Last week: 14

This week: at Northwestern

What to know: The Boilermakers moved out of the basement by stepping on Minnesota, but they’re only one step away from returning to the cellar. We’re thinking it happens in Evanston.

Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) stiff-arms Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Sanoussi Kane (21) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-30.

12. Minnesota (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 12

This week: at Ohio State

What to know: The only hope of pulling a shocker in Columbus is if the Golden Gophers catch the Buckeyes looking ahead to Michigan. Not gonna happen.

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Maliq Carr (6) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt (15) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker C.J. Hicks (11) during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

13. Michigan State (3-7, 1-6)

Last week: 13

This week: at Indiana

What to know: When all the talk is about who will be your next head coach, instead of the game at hand, well, it’s been that kind of year for the Spartans.

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) runs against the Maryland Terrapins during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

14. Nebraska (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: 10

This week: at Wisconsin

What to know: Apparently we made the “Maryland Mistake” with the Cornhuskers, defined as giving them too much credit for being good when in reality they were never good in the first place.

