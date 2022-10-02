Big Ten Power Rankings: Is MSU the worst team in the conference right now?

Is Michigan State the worst team in the Big Ten? A few weeks ago I couldn’t imagine asking myself this question but that’s where things have gotten to in just a three-week span.

The Spartans dropped their third straight game on Saturday — this time at the hands of Maryland, 27-13. It was yet another double-digit loss and now has many fans — including myself — wondering if Michigan State will win another game this year.

How far do I drop the Spartans after another brutal performance? See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in this week’s Big Ten power rankings:

Northwestern

Record: 1-4 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Penn State

Next game: vs. Wisconsin (Oct. 8)

Northwestern dropped their fourth straight game this week, with a road loss at Penn State. The Wildcats’ offense continues to be a problem and will keep them destined for the bottom of the league this year.

Indiana

Record: 3-2 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Nebraska

Next game: vs. Michigan (Oct. 8)

The Hoosiers have hit the hard part of their schedule with a pair of losses the past two weeks. Next week will also be a challenge for Indiana with top five Michigan coming to town.

Rutgers

Record: 3-2 (0-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Ohio State

Next game: vs. Nebraska (Oct. 7)

Rutgers jumped out to an early lead against Ohio State this week before losing by nearly 40 points. The Scarlet Knights weren’t expected to win against the Buckeyes, but this week’s home Friday night clash against Nebraska is certainly a game they must win if they want to reach a bowl game.

Nebraska

Record: 2-3 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Indiana

Next game: at Rutgers

Nebraska got their first win against an FBS team this year on Saturday, beating Indiana by a pair of touchdowns. The win was big for the Cornhuskers in gaining some confidence before heading to Rutgers this week — another matchup they’ll have a chance to win.

Michigan State

Record: 2-3 (0-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Maryland

Next game: vs. Ohio State (Oct. 8)

Michigan State continues to slide with their third straight loss this week. Entering the year I had Michigan State sitting 5-0 heading into this week’s massive matchup against Ohio State, and instead, we are now wondering if the Spartans will even win another game this year.

Wisconsin

Record: 2-3 (0-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Illinois

Next game: at Northwestern (Oct. 8)

It’s a battle right now of who has been a bigger letdown — Michigan State, Nebraska or Wisconsin. The Badgers were dismantled by rival Illinois this week and sent head coach Paul Chryst packing on Sunday evening. Things aren’t going well for the Badgers right now.

Iowa

Record: 3-2 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Michigan

Next game: at Illinois (Oct. 8)

It’s the same story every week for the Hawkeyes — if they had any offense they’d be contending for the Big Ten title. But they don’t and that’s why they’re nothing more than a mid-tier Big Ten team.

Minnesota

Record: 4-1 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Purdue

Next game: at Illinois (Oct. 15)

Just when you thought you could buy into the Golden Gophers, they lay an egg and drop their first game of the year. Minnesota was dominated by Purdue this week and understandably has dropped a few spots in our rankings.

Purdue

Record: 3-2 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Minnesota

Next game: at Maryland (Oct. 8)

Purdue took a big jump up our rankings after picking up an impressive win at Minnesota this week. The Boilermakers will once again be tested this week in a road trip to Maryland.

Illinois

Record: 4-1 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Wisconsin

Next game: vs. Iowa (Oct. 8)

Every week there’s a new team that I believe is the best in the Big Ten West and this week it’s Illinois. The Fighting Illini dominated rival Wisconsin this week, and for now, appear to be the most complete team in the wide-open Big Ten West Division.

Maryland

Record: 4-1 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Michigan State

Next game: vs. Purdue (Oct. 8)

Maryland took a big step this weekend in handling the Spartans following last week’s close loss at Michigan. In the past, this was a spot where the Terps would slip up but it seems like this is a different batch of turtles this year and worth buying into Maryland.

Penn State

Record: 5-0 (2-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Northwestern

Next game: at Michigan (Oct. 15)

It wasn’t pretty but Penn State was able to fend off the lousy Wildcats in a sloppy win on Saturday. The win keeps Penn State undefeated on the year but the performance results in them dropping one spot in our rankings.

Michigan

Record: 5-0 (2-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Iowa

Next game: at Indiana (Oct. 8)

Michigan got its first road test of the year and they passed in flying colors. The Wolverines’ offense made enough plays against a stout Iowa defense to easily win this tough matchup and remain unbeaten on the year.

Ohio State

Record: 5-0 (2-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Rutgers

Next game: at Michigan State (Oct. 8)

Ohio State continued to roll along with another nearly-40 point victory this week against Rutgers. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this year this week against Michigan State — but that really shouldn’t be too much of a test with how poorly the Spartans have been playing.

