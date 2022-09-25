Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU football continues to drop after another blowout loss

Just a few weeks ago, Michigan State was near the top of our Big Ten power rankings. That seems like a very long time ago now.

For a second straight week the Spartans were blown out, this time at the hands of Minnesota. Michigan State was outgained by more than 250 yards in Saturday’s 34-7 loss to the Golden Gophers.

As they should, Michigan State dropped again in our weekly power rankings — but how far? See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in this week’s Big Ten power rankings:

Northwestern

Record: 1-3 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Miami (OH)

Next game: at Penn State (Oct. 1)

There really isn’t a much worse two-game stretch for a Big Ten team than losing to an FCS foe and then going down against a MAC team. That’s what happened to Northwestern these last two weeks and has made it clear they are the worst team in the league right now.

Nebraska

Record: 1-3 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: vs. Indiana (Oct. 1)

Nebraska had this week off to lick their wounds from last week’s Oklahoma dismantling. How the Cornhuskers respond in this week’s winnable matchup against Indiana will tell us a lot about how the rest of the season will go in Lincoln, Neb.

Purdue

Record: 2-2 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Florida Atlantic

Next game: at Minnesota (Oct. 1)

Purdue was without starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell this week, and thus survived an upset scare from the Owls. If O’Connell is out again next week at Minnesota then Purdue will stand no chance against the Golden Gophers.

Indiana

Record: 3-1 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Cincinnati

Next game: at Nebraska (Oct. 1)

The Hoosiers were living on the edge the last few weeks, but Cincinnati had none of that this week. Indiana was blown out by the Bearcats on Saturday and will look to respond in another road matchup this week at Nebraska.

Rutgers

Record: 3-1 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Iowa

Next game: at Ohio State (Oct. 1)

Story continues

Rutgers was bottled up by the Hawkeyes’ stiff defense in their Big Ten opener this weekend. Despite a 3-0 start to the season, the Scarlet Knights appear to be the same below-average squad we expected entering the season.

Michigan State

Record: 2-2 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Minnesota

Next game: at Maryland (Oct. 1)

Things are rough in East Lansing, Mich. right now following another blowout loss. The Spartans have looked brutal the past two weeks and just reaching a bowl game seems like an uphill battle for Michigan State. The Spartans MUST win this week at Maryland or the wheels may completely fall off.

Illinois

Record: 3-1 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Chattanooga

Next game: at Wisconsin (Oct. 1)

The Fighting Illini took care of business in their matchup against FCS foe Chattanooga this week. Illinois will now look to prove their worth in a road trip to reeling Wisconsin this upcoming week.

Wisconsin

Record: 2-2 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Ohio State

Next game: vs. Illinois (Oct. 1)

Wisconsin was the latest victim to the Ohio State machine on Saturday night, with the Badgers falling behind big early and never catching up. The Badgers are a hard team to get a read on at the moment but we should know more after next week’s game against Illinois.

Maryland

Record: 3-1 (0-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Michigan

Next game: vs. Michigan State (Oct. 1)

Maryland didn’t win in Ann Arbor, Mich. but they looked impressive and proved this may be a better Terps team than previous years. Losing by one score against a top 10 team on the road isn’t something we expect from Maryland so this is definitely one of the top teams in the league thus far.

Iowa

Record: 3-1 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Rutgers

Next game: vs. Michigan (Oct. 1)

Iowa’s early-season scoring troubles appear to be somewhat resolved with the Hawkeyes averaging 27 points per game in their last two wins. With how stout the defense is, Iowa doesn’t need much from the offense to be a contender in the Big Ten West Division.

Minnesota

Record: 4-0 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Michigan State

Next game: vs. Purdue (Oct. 1)

The Golden Gophers had their first true test of the season and they passed in flying colors. Minnesota completely dominated the Spartans on the road on Saturday and is the clear-cut favorite in the Big Ten West Division for now.

Michigan

Record: 4-0 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Maryland

Next game: at Iowa (Oct. 1)

Michigan was once again led by running back Blake Corum this week, who finished with more than 200 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Wolverines weren’t overly dominating in their one-score win over the Terps so I’m intrigued to see how Michigan plays in their first road test next week against Iowa.

Penn State

Record: 4-0 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Central Michigan

Next game: vs. Northwestern (Oct. 1)

Penn State continues to roll with another convincing win this week over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions have another easy matchup this week against Northwestern before a major road test at Michigan in a few weeks.

Ohio State

Record: 4-0 (1-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Wisconsin

Next game: vs. Rutgers (Oct. 1)

Ohio State did what Ohio State generally does on Saturday night against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes had the game wrapped up by halftime and cruised to another 50-point performance in a statement win over the Badgers.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire