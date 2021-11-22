Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU drops after blowout loss to Buckeyes

Michigan State has had a great season, but the Spartans still have a long way to go to catch up to the Buckeyes. That is clear after Saturday’s 56-7 blowout in Columbus.

Michigan State took a beating from Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, and the Spartans are officially out of the Big Ten title race with the loss. The Spartans still have plenty to play for this week against Penn State, with an opportunity to reach 10 wins and potentially land in a New Year’s Six game.

How far do the Spartans drop in our weekly power rankings after this loss? See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in our latest batch of Big Ten power rankings:

No. 14: Indiana

Previous power ranking: No. 14 (same)

Record: 2-9 (0-8 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Minnesota, 35-14

Indiana’s rough season continued again this week, with another double-digit loss. One more week to go before this disappointing disaster of a year is over for the Hoosiers.

No. 13: Northwestern

Previous power ranking: No. 13 (same)

Record: 3-8 (1-7 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Purdue, 32-14

The Wildcats were blown out by the Boilermakers this week and will finish last in the Big Ten West Division.

No. 12: Rutgers

Previous power ranking: No. 11 (down one spot)

Record: 5-6 (2-6 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss at Penn State, 28-0

Rutgers was shutout by Penn State this week and will now need to win their season-finale against Maryland to become bowl eligible. It’ll be a big week for the Scarlet Knights.

No. 11: Maryland

Previous power ranking: No. 12 (up one spot)

Record: 5-6 (2-6 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss vs. Michigan, 59-18

Maryland gets the nod over Rutgers this week in my rankings simply because they weren’t shut out in their blowout loss and the Scarlet Knights were. These two teams will battle it out next week with the winner going bowling.

No. 10: Illinois

Previous power ranking: No. 9 (down one spot)

Record: 4-7 (3-5 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss at Iowa, 33-23

Illinois played Iowa tough until the end of the game, but came up short on a third win over a ranked opponent. The Fighting Illini won’t go bowling but still a solid first year for new head coach Brett Bielema.

No. 9: Nebraska

Previous power ranking: No. 10 (up one spot)

Record: 3-8 (1-7 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss at Wisconsin, 35-28

Same story this week as it has been for Nebraska all season long. The Cornhuskers battle against a tough opponent — this time Wisconsin — but come up short in the end.

No. 8: Purdue

Previous power ranking: No. 8 (same)

Record: 7-4 (5-3 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Northwestern, 32-14

Purdue handled their business against a lousy Wildcats team this weekend, and have another game this week that they should win against Indiana. Should they win against the Hoosiers, they’ll finish 8-4 — which is a solid year for the Boilermakers.

No. 7: Minnesota

Previous power ranking: No. 7 (same)

Record: 7-4 (5-3 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win at Indiana, 35-14

Like Purdue, Minnesota took care of business against a lesser opponent this week. The Golden Gophers will have a big-time rivalry game against Wisconsin this week to end the regular season.

No. 6: Penn State

Previous power ranking: No. 6 (same)

Record: 7-4 (4-4 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Rutgers, 28-0

Penn State’s defense is arguably the best in the Big Ten. The offense is still just average, but good enough to finish the season with a victory over the Spartans. This is still a very solid team despite having a disappointing year overall.

No. 5: Michigan State

Previous power ranking: No. 3 (down two spots)

Record: 9-2 (6-2 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Loss at Ohio State, 56-7

Michigan State was dominated this week by the Buckeyes and clearly aren’t on the same level as Ohio State quite yet. The Spartans are also super banged up right now, and those injuries also are playing a role in me dropping Michigan State to No. 5 in this week’s rankings.

No. 4: Iowa

Previous power ranking: No. 5 (up one spot)

Record: 9-2 (6-2 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Illinois, 33-23

The Hawkeyes weren’t particularly impressive this week, but still move up thanks to their third straight win. Iowa still has an outside chance at reaching the Big Ten title game should they win this week and some other games swing their way as far as tiebreakers go.

No. 3: Wisconsin

Previous power ranking: No. 2 (down one spot)

Record: 8-3 (6-2 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Nebraska, 35-28

Wisconsin needed a late stop to survive the Cornhuskers’ upset bid. The Badgers are still one of the best teams in this league and will be an interesting matchup for Ohio State or Michigan should they reach the Big Ten title game.

No. 2: Michigan

Previous power ranking: No. 4 (up two spots)

Record: 10-1 (7-1 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win at Maryland, 59-18

It pains me to have the Wolverines this high, but they deserve it right now. Michigan has handled their business since they lost to the Spartans and will have an opportunity to reach their first ever Big Ten Championship Game this week. Now, to do so they need to somehow beat Ohio State — which I’m not sure is possible.

No. 1: Ohio State

Previous power ranking: No. 1 (same)

Record: 10-1 (7-1 in Big Ten)

Last week’s result: Win vs. Michigan State, 56-7

It’s Ohio State and then everyone else when it comes to the Big Ten. The Buckeyes again proved this week why they are the big boys in the Big Ten. They’ll have another challenge this week against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., but I like their chances against the Wolverines.

