Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU still near top of league despite Rutgers loss

With only a month to go in the regular season, it is becoming more clear who belongs at the top of the Big Ten.

It was another up and down week for the Spartans, as Michigan State went 1-1 this past week — which included a blowout loss to Rutgers. That loss was eye-opening and has made it clear the separation at the top of Big Ten from the good teams to the great teams.

Let’s see where Michigan State lands in our updated Big Ten power rankings:

No. 14: Nebraska

Record: 6-17 (0-12 in Big Ten)

Nebraska came close yet again to picking up their first Big Ten victory of the year but couldn’t finish against Michigan. Will the Cornhuskers finally get a conference win this week?

No. 13: Minnesota

Record: 11-9 (2-9 in Big Ten)



It’s hard to believe Minnesota was considered an NCAA Tournament bubble team just a month and a half ago. The Golden Gophers have dropped eight of their last nine and will be lucky to qualify for the NIT at this point.

No. 12: Maryland

Record: 11-12 (3-9 in Big Ten)

Maryland came close to knocking off the Spartans this past week but a last-second bucket pushed Michigan State to the win. The Terps have the talent to be better but simply aren’t a good team right now.

No. 11: Penn State

Record: 9-10 (4-7 in Big Ten)

Penn State picked up a nice overtime victory over Iowa this past week and had a last-second shot to top Wisconsin. That shot missed, but I’ll still reward the Nittany Lions by moving them up a few spots for the solid week.

No. 10: Northwestern

Record: 11-10 (4-8 in Big Ten)

Maybe the Wildcats aren’t dead just yet? Northwestern picked up consecutive wins this past week for the first time since before Christmas and is back above .500 on the season.

No. 9: Michigan

Record: 11-9 (5-5 in Big Ten)

The Wolverines looked bad in their win over Nebraska but good in their loss at Purdue. So I think it’s a fair statement to say Michigan is simply talented enough to play with anyone but also not consistent enough to believe in them long term.

No. 8: Iowa

Record: 15-7 (5-6 in Big Ten)

Iowa had another average week with an overtime loss at Penn State and a home win over Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are in a good position to make the NCAA Tournament but don’t see them being much higher than this in our power rankings the rest of the way.

No. 7: Rutgers

Record: 13-9 (7-5 in Big Ten)

This may be a little too high for Rutgers but I’m going to respect that dominant win over the Spartans on Saturday and move them up our rankings. We’ll learn a lot about the Scarlet Knights over the next few weeks with games against ranked teams in five of their next six matchups.

No. 6: Indiana

Record: 16-6 (7-5 in Big Ten)

Indiana had a perfect opportunity to put themselves at the big boys’ table of the Big Ten in Saturday’s home matchup against Illinois. However, a double-digit loss to the Fighting Illini proves Indiana won’t be a true contender for the league crown this year.

No. 5: Ohio State

Record: 14-5 (7-3 in Big Ten)

I feel like I say the same thing about Ohio State every week and it’s simply that we don’t know how good this Buckeyes team is right now. Their last true notable win came over Wisconsin in December, and again this week I’m not sure if I’m putting enough (or too much) stock into Ohio State.

No. 4: Wisconsin

Record: 18-4 (9-3 in Big Ten)

I was tempted to move Wisconsin up this week but the lackluster home performance against Penn State on Saturday has me leaving the Badgers at No. 4. Wisconsin is still in the thick of the Big Ten title race but their chances of winning the crown could take a hit this week if they lose in East Lansing, Mich. on Tuesday.

No. 3: Michigan State

Record: 17-5 (8-3 in Big Ten)

After Saturday’s blowout loss to Rutgers, I should be dropping the Spartans. But I’m going to leave them at No. 3 for now since no one behind them deserves to move up past them. It’s a make-or-break week for the Spartans with a pair of home games against top-tier competition — Wisconsin on Tuesday and Indiana on Saturday.

No. 2: Illinois

Record: 17-5 (10 -2 in Big Ten)

Illinois remains one spot behind Purdue for the top spot in our power rankings — but they’ll have a chance to become the league leader this week. The Fighting Illini travel to Purdue for a major matchup on Tuesday night.

No. 1: Purdue

Record: 20-3 (9-3 in Big Ten)

Purdue rolled along again this week with a couple more wins to remain in the race for the Big Ten championship. The Boilermakers are 8-1 in their last nine games and will have another big-time matchup this week against Illinois.

