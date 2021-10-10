Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan State moves up in latest power rankings update

There were only 10 teams in action this week across the Big Ten, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of movement in our weekly power rankings.

Michigan State, Iowa and Michigan each picked up big-time victories, and because of that they all joined Ohio State at the top of the league. Of those four teams, who should be at the top of the list? Check out where I rank each of the Big Ten teams to see who I believe are the best squads across the league:

No. 14: Northwestern

William Howard/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 14 (same)

Record: 2-3 (0-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Northwestern was on a bye this week and no one else in the league was worthy of taking over their spot as the league’s worst team. The Wildcats return to action this week against Rutgers.

No. 13: Illinois

Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 12 (down one spot)

Record: 2-5 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Lost vs. Wisconsin, 24-0

A shutout loss against the reeling Badgers will cause you to drop at least one spot. Illinois has a fair case to be listed as the last-place team in these power rankings but I’m still giving them a little bit of credit for their victory over Nebraska — even if it was nearly two months ago.

No. 12: Purdue

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 13 (up one spot)

Record: 3-2 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Purdue moves up one spot despite not playing this week due to Illinois’ lackluster performance against the Badgers. I’m still not high on the Boilermakers, but a win at Iowa this upcoming week would certainly change that.

No. 11: Maryland

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch

Previous power ranking: No. 10 (down one spot)

Record: 4-2 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Ohio State, 66-17

Death, taxes, and Maryland collapsing after a fast start to the season and finally facing stiffer competition. The Terps were blown out by the Buckeyes this weekend, and have now lost their last two games by an average of 43 points.

No. 10: Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 11 (up one spot)

Record: 3-3 (0-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Lost vs. Michigan State, 31-13

Rutgers has dropped three straight games after a 3-0 start to the season — but to be fair those three losses came against three of the best teams in the Big Ten. The Scarlett Knights didn’t look great against the Spartans this weekend, but still move up one spot due to Maryland’s slide towards the bottom of the league.

No. 9: Indiana

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 9 (same)

Record: 2-3 (0-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Indiana was off this weekend, and remains at No. 9 in these power rankings. The Hoosiers will be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. moving forward, which could result Indiana dropping even lower in future rankings.

No. 8: Minnesota

Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 7 (down one spot)



Record: 3-2 (1-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

The Golden Gophers were leapfrogged by rival Wisconsin this weekend, and slide down one spot in these rankings despite not playing. The Golden Gophers have a big-time matchup with Nebraska this upcoming weekend.

No. 7: Nebraska

Dylan Widger/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 6 (down one spot)

Record: 3-4 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Lost vs. Michigan, 32-29

It seems like Nebraska continues to find ways to lose games in new ways. The Cornhuskers appeared to be in a great spot to pull off a massive upset of Michigan this weekend, but a late turnover and questionable play-calling cost them yet again. Nebraska seems to be better than their record suggests but at some point they need to start winning these types of games.

No. 6: Wisconsin

Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Previous power ranking: No. 8 (up two spots)

Record: 2-3 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Won at Illinois, 24-0

Wisconsin was able to get somewhat back on track with a shutout victory over Illinois this weekend. I had my doubts about the Badgers but this win shows that they still have the talent to handle most of the teams in the Big Ten West Division and can still find a way to win seven or eight games this season.

No. 5: Penn State

Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 2 (down three spots)

Record: 5-1 (2-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Lost at Iowa, 23-20

If Sean Clifford doesn’t get hurt, then Penn State is probably my No. 1 team. Penn State was rolling early on in their top five matchup with Iowa but everything changed after Clifford went down with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. Since we don’t know the severity of Clifford’s injury at this point, I’m dropping Penn State a few spots as the Nittany Lions looked like a completely different team when he wasn’t in the game.

No. 4: Michigan

Dylan Widger/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 4 (same)

Record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Won at Nebraska, 32-29

Michigan backed up their blowout win at Wisconsin with another big road victory, this time over Nebraska under the lights. The Wolverines didn’t look particularly impressive in the win — and that’s why I didn’t move them up — but have continued to find ways to win games. This is a much-improved team from last year and should be in the Big Ten East Division race until the final week of the season.

No. 3: Michigan State

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Previous power ranking: No. 5 (up two spots)

Record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Won at Rutgers, 31-13

The Spartans continue to keep winning and passing tests where I think they’ll come up short. Michigan State made numerous mistakes in their road win over Rutgers, but still was able to win in convincing fashion. The offensive playmakers and bend-don’t-break defense make the Spartans extremely difficult to beat right now and worthy of the No. 3 ranking in the league at the halfway point of the season.

No. 2: Iowa

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

Previous power ranking: No. 3 (up one spot)

Record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Won vs. Penn State, 23-20

I don’t feel great having Iowa this high because quite frankly there’s a great chance they don’t beat Penn State if Clifford doesn’t get knocked out of the game. But you have to give Iowa credit for winning that big-time matchup and I still believe they are better than both Michigan and Michigan State at this point. Not to mention, more deserving based on who they’ve beaten compared to the Spartans and Wolverines too.

No. 1: Ohio State

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch

Previous power ranking: No. 1 (same)

Record: 5-1 (3-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Won vs. Maryland, 66-17

I said last week that Ohio State looked to be back on track and this week that was further proven. The Buckeyes made easy work of the Terps and did so by scoring 66 points. After a shaky start to the season, Ohio State has averaged a 46-point victory margin in their last three games. This is clearly the best team in the league right now and I’m not sure if it’s that close either.

