Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan stuffs Ohio State without Harbaugh to become king of hill
What goes around comes around. Michigan began the regular season No. 1 and finishes there, thanks to a sterling performance against Ohio State in the Big House. Even without suspended Jim Harbaugh on the sideline, the Wolverines won their third straight against the Buckeyes. Harbaugh should have no problem calling Ryan Day to offer condolences, because clearly, he has the OSU coach’s number. As for Comeback Team of the Year? Easy. Northwestern wins the prize. The Wildcats began the season in the basement and kept climbing to a 7-5 record despite program turmoil.
1. Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)
Last week: 2
This week: vs. Iowa (Big Ten championship)
What to know: Jim Harbaugh is back on the sideline as the Wolverines take on Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. Of course, Harbaugh could play quarterback instead of coach and UM would still beat the Hawkeyes.
2. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1)
Last week: 1
What to know: The sky is falling in Columbus, and with so many stars leaving for the NFL, it feels like the Buckeyes’ universe is about to become a great void, too.
3. Penn State (10-2, 7-2)
Last week: 3
What to know: Penn State is so used to being the third wheel in the East division, it won’t know what to do when it becomes a fourth or fifth wheel when the conference expands in 2024 with Oregon, Washington, Southern California and UCLA.
4. Iowa (10-2, 7-2)
Last week: 4
This week: vs. Michigan (Big Ten championship)
What to know: Iowa would win “Survivor: Big Ten West.” And it wouldn’t be close.
5. Northwestern (7-5, 5-4)
Last week: 5
What to know: David Braun, the Wildcats’ temporary-turned-full time coach, barely got noticed while turning a 1-11 team (2022) into a 7-5 bowl qualifier – unlike a certain Colorado coach who grabbed headlines while taking the Buffs from 1-11 to 4-8. Hmm.
6. Maryland (7-5, 4-5)
Last week: 6
What to know: After struggling through their usual mid-season slump, the Turtles finally came out of their shell with the help of Taulia Tagovailoa, who became the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader.
7. Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4)
Last week: 11
What to know: Coach Luke Fickell wants to change the Badgers’ DNA from a power run program to a more diversified offense. It’s a risky move, but as the conference expands, “adapt or die” is the right decision.
8. Rutgers (6-6, 3-6)
Last week: 7
What to know: Good thing the Scarlet Knights became bowl eligible in Week 8, because four consecutive losses to end the season is not a postseason resume builder.
9. Illinois (5-7, 3-6)
Last week: 8
What to know: Bret Bielema addressed his players after the loss to Northwestern, saying: “I always tell our guys you lose more games than you win.” Truth. At least at Illinois.
10. Nebraska (5-7, 3-6)
Last week: 12
What to know: A medical miracle took place in Lincoln when doctors cloned Scott Frost, except his name is Matt Rhule. Same difference. Neither coach was able to win the close ones.
11. Purdue (4-8, 3-6)
Last week: 13
What to know: The Boilermakers, a year removed from playing in the conference title game, are among a dozen conference schools that will further disappear from relevancy as the Big Ten expands to the West Coast.
12. Minnesota (5-7, 3-6)
Last week: 14
What to know: Minnesota’s stadium is wonderful. Its occupant this season? Not so much.
13. Michigan State (4-8, 2-7)
Last week: 9
What to know: Sparty scored three points combined against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. That’s what you call not getting seated at the big boy table.
14. Indiana (3-9, 1-8)
Last week: 10
What to know: Indiana pulled the plug on Tom Allen after eight seasons. Allen will land on his feet. Not sure the same can be said for the Hoosiers.
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football finishes runner-up to Michigan in Big Ten rankings