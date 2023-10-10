Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan back on top, but Ohio State nipping at Wolverines' heels

Michigan is back on top, followed by Ohio State and Penn State, exactly how things stood entering Week 1, which makes sense when considering the three heavyweights have yet to really begin their (conference) seasons.

Sure, the Buckeyes had to rally to defeat Maryland, but things don’t get really interesting until UM, OSU and PSU begin to play each other (in two weeks when the Nittany Lions go to Columbus.) In the West, a showdown looms this week when Iowa visits Wisconsin. The winner gains the inside track to the Big Ten Championship game.

1. Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Indiana

What to know: The Wolverines own the mother of all back-loaded schedules. Things don’t get rough for another month, but that is then and this is now.

2. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: 3

This week: at Purdue

What to know: Ryan Day is about to be 35-0 against unranked teams unless he pulls a 2018 Urban Meyer in West Lafayette. Don’t bet on it.

3. Penn State (5-0, 3-0)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. Massachusetts

What to know: The Nittany Lions got Wally Pipped by not playing last week, and will need to win 70-0 to impress the Big Ten Power Ranking squad. Don’t think it can’t happen.

4. Maryland (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Illinois

What to know: The best way to lick your wounds and have them taste OK is to follow a loss with a guaranteed win. Enter Illinois.

5. Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Iowa

What to know: A true statement game for first-year Dub coach Luke Fickell. And the statement reads: “We will win the West.”

6. Iowa (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 6

This week: at Wisconsin

What to know: If the Hawkeyes are still in the game by the time Jump Around plays, they have a good chance of beating the Badgers in Camp Randall.

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Michigan State

What to know: The Scarlet Knights are 13th nationally in scoring defense. Michigan State is 110th in scoring offense. For once, RU is on the positive side of a bloodbath.

8. Purdue (2-4, 1-2)

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Ohio State

What to know: An unranked Purdue shocked the No. 2 Buckeyes the last time the teams played in West Lafayette (2018), so you’re saying there’s a chance? No, that’s not what we’re saying. At all.

9. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 9

This week: idle

What to know: The Wildcats have the week off to watch the legal war brewing between former coach Pat Fitzgerald and the NU administration. Pass the popcorn.

Last week: 10

This week: idle

What to know: No truth to the rumor Minny, ranked 130th in passing yards per game (132.8), is spending the off week trying to work a trade for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Last week: 11

This week: idle

What to know: The Cornhuskers rank 127th in fumbles lost. They should spend the off week carrying footballs around campus and treating them like their precious cell phones. DO NOT DROP.

12. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 13

This week: at Michigan

What to know: Maybe if the Hoosiers are lucky they find a room in the Big House where no one can find them. And stay there until Sunday.

13. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 14

This week: at Rutgers

What to know: Playing the Scarlet Knights in the shadow of the Big Apple is a sad reminder that things are still feeling pretty rotten to the core for Sparty.

14. Illinois (2-4, 0-3)

Last week: 12

This week: at Maryland

What to know: Convenient that College Park is located just outside Washington, D.C. That way, the Illini don’t have far to travel to ask the FBI to find their lost program.

