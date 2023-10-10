Advertisement

Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan back on top, but Ohio State nipping at Wolverines' heels

Rob Oller, Columbus Dispatch
Michigan is back on top, followed by Ohio State and Penn State, exactly how things stood entering Week 1, which makes sense when considering the three heavyweights have yet to really begin their (conference) seasons.

Sure, the Buckeyes had to rally to defeat Maryland, but things don’t get really interesting until UM, OSU and PSU begin to play each other (in two weeks when the Nittany Lions go to Columbus.) In the West, a showdown looms this week when Iowa visits Wisconsin. The winner gains the inside track to the Big Ten Championship game.

Oct 7, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates his catch while Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Darius Green (12) defends during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

1. Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Indiana

What to know: The Wolverines own the mother of all back-loaded schedules. Things don’t get rough for another month, but that is then and this is now.

2. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: 3

This week: at Purdue

What to know: Ryan Day is about to be 35-0 against unranked teams unless he pulls a 2018 Urban Meyer in West Lafayette. Don’t bet on it.

Penn State running back Trey Potts catches a pass and runs in a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Evanston, Ill. Penn State won 41-13. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

3. Penn State (5-0, 3-0)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. Massachusetts

What to know: The Nittany Lions got Wally Pipped by not playing last week, and will need to win 70-0 to impress the Big Ten Power Ranking squad. Don’t think it can’t happen.

Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Donnell Brown (19) celebrates during an NCAA football game against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

4. Maryland (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Illinois

What to know: The best way to lick your wounds and have them taste OK is to follow a loss with a guaranteed win. Enter Illinois.

5. Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Iowa

What to know: A true statement game for first-year Dub coach Luke Fickell. And the statement reads: “We will win the West.”

Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All (83) reacts with tight end Johnny Pascuzzi (82) after scoring on a touchdown pass from quarterback Deacon Hill (not pictured) as Purdue Boilermakers Markevious Brown (1) and linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (14) look on during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

6. Iowa (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: 6

This week: at Wisconsin

What to know: If the Hawkeyes are still in the game by the time Jump Around plays, they have a good chance of beating the Badgers in Camp Randall.

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

7. Rutgers (4-2, 1-2)

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Michigan State

What to know: The Scarlet Knights are 13th nationally in scoring defense. Michigan State is 110th in scoring offense. For once, RU is on the positive side of a bloodbath.

Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) reacts with offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

8. Purdue (2-4, 1-2)

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Ohio State

What to know: An unranked Purdue shocked the No. 2 Buckeyes the last time the teams played in West Lafayette (2018), so you’re saying there’s a chance? No, that’s not what we’re saying. At all.

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

9. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 9

This week: idle

What to know: The Wildcats have the week off to watch the legal war brewing between former coach Pat Fitzgerald and the NU administration. Pass the popcorn.

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards makes a catch while Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tariq Watson defends during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

10. Minnesota (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 10

This week: idle

What to know: No truth to the rumor Minny, ranked 130th in passing yards per game (132.8), is spending the off week trying to work a trade for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a fumble recovery against Illinois.

11. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: 11

This week: idle

What to know: The Cornhuskers rank 127th in fumbles lost. They should spend the off week carrying footballs around campus and treating them like their precious cell phones. DO NOT DROP.

Sep 30, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) throws from the pocket during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

12. Indiana (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 13

This week: at Michigan

What to know: Maybe if the Hoosiers are lucky they find a room in the Big House where no one can find them. And stay there until Sunday.

Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins (34) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Nathan Carter (5) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

13. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: 14

This week: at Rutgers

What to know: Playing the Scarlet Knights in the shadow of the Big Apple is a sad reminder that things are still feeling pretty rotten to the core for Sparty.

Oct 6, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) is pursued by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

14. Illinois (2-4, 0-3)

Last week: 12

This week: at Maryland

What to know: Convenient that College Park is located just outside Washington, D.C. That way, the Illini don’t have far to travel to ask the FBI to find their lost program.

