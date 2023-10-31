Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan wrestling with NCAA but has no similar trouble winning
The Big Ten has more plot twists than a Tarantino movie. One minute Michigan is wondering if it will still be playing in December, as the school deals with serious allegations of signal-stealing, and the next minute Rutgers – yes, Rutgers – looks good enough to win the West Division. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they play in the East, where the Wolverines and Ohio State are on a collision course to the division title. Let’s call this movie “How the West was Won” because trying to solve which average Joe captures the left side of the bracket is a real mystery. At the moment, Wisconsin and Nebraska are the main suspects.
1. Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)
Last week: 1
This week: vs. Purdue
What to know: It’s not the first time Jim Harbaugh has had to address alleged NCAA violations. The question is this: Will controversy galvanize or distract the Wolverines?
2. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0)
Last week: 2
This week: at Rutgers
What to know: The Buckeyes have a Maserati in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but have more of a Honda McCord at quarterback.
3. Penn State (7-1, 4-1)
Last week: 3
This week: at Maryland
What to know: Maybe the reporter covering the Nittany Lions was right. Let Drew Allar air it out deep. After all, a Hail’ish Mary just enabled PSU to dodge the upset bullet against Indiana.
4. Iowa (6-2, 3-2)
Last week: 4
This week: at Northwestern
What to know: A month ago, we would have scoffed at the notion the Hawkeyes could lose in Evanston, but there is no such thing as a sure thing in the West.
5. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2)
Last week: 5
This week: at Indiana
What to know: The Badgers lost to Ohio State by “only” two scores despite losing running back Braelon Allen to injury. Hey, it’s something to build on. Maybe?
6. Rutgers (6-2, 3-2)
Last week: 6
This week: vs. Ohio State
What to know: How close are the Scarlet Knights to shedding the “Ruh-roh-gers” nickname? Beating the Buckeyes would do it, but beating the 18.5-point spread is a more realistic goal.
7. Nebraska (5-3, 3-2)
Last week: 9
This week: at Michigan State
What to know: The Huskers have won five of their last six, the only loss coming against Michigan. Nebraska hasn’t been bowl eligible since 2016. That ends this week.
8. Northwestern (4-4, 2-3)
Last week: 10
This week: vs. Iowa
What to know: The Purple are improving as quarterback Brendon Sullivan finds his footing, but the ’Cats must be careful not to slip into old ways against Iowa.
9. Illinois (3-5, 1-4)
Last week: 7
This week: at Minnesota
What to know: The Illini head to the Twin Cities hoping to look identical to the team that beat Maryland in Week 7, not the one that lost to Nebraska in Week 6.
8. Maryland (5-3, 2-3)
Last week: 8
This week: at Penn State
What to know: The Terrapins are the wrong kind of Fairy Tale story: “Once upon a time … they looked beautiful.”
11. Minnesota (5-3, 3-2)
Last week: 11
This week: vs. Illinois
What to know: The Golden Gophers have a strong enough running game to make life difficult for an Illinois defense that struggles to tackle.
12. Indiana (2-6, 0-5)
Last week: 14
This week: vs. Wisconsin
What to know: Coming oh-so-close to shocking Penn State in State College was the shot in the arm the Hoosiers needed to boost confidence. But there is no vaccine against the Badgers’ defense.
13. Purdue (2-6, 1-4)
Last week: 12
This week: at Michigan
What to know: A boilermaker is a drink as well as a nickname. Purdue coaches might consider ordering one after visiting the Big House.
14. Michigan State (2-6, 0-5)
Last week: 13
This week: vs. Nebraska
What to know: Good news for the next Sparty coach? Nowhere to go but up.
