Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan wrestling with NCAA but has no similar trouble winning

The Big Ten has more plot twists than a Tarantino movie. One minute Michigan is wondering if it will still be playing in December, as the school deals with serious allegations of signal-stealing, and the next minute Rutgers – yes, Rutgers – looks good enough to win the West Division. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they play in the East, where the Wolverines and Ohio State are on a collision course to the division title. Let’s call this movie “How the West was Won” because trying to solve which average Joe captures the left side of the bracket is a real mystery. At the moment, Wisconsin and Nebraska are the main suspects.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's college football program is being investigated for sign-stealing.

1. Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. Purdue

What to know: It’s not the first time Jim Harbaugh has had to address alleged NCAA violations. The question is this: Will controversy galvanize or distract the Wolverines?

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) gets high fives as he leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 24-10.

2. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0)

Last week: 2

This week: at Rutgers

What to know: The Buckeyes have a Maserati in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but have more of a Honda McCord at quarterback.

Penn State head football coach James Franklin greets members of the student section in Beaver Stadium before an NCAA football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Last week: 3

This week: at Maryland

What to know: Maybe the reporter covering the Nittany Lions was right. Let Drew Allar air it out deep. After all, a Hail’ish Mary just enabled PSU to dodge the upset bullet against Indiana.

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) throws a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 4

This week: at Northwestern

What to know: A month ago, we would have scoffed at the notion the Hawkeyes could lose in Evanston, but there is no such thing as a sure thing in the West.

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) tackles Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Bryson Green (9) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium.

5. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 5

This week: at Indiana

What to know: The Badgers lost to Ohio State by “only” two scores despite losing running back Braelon Allen to injury. Hey, it’s something to build on. Maybe?

Oct 21, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) runs the ball in front of Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

6. Rutgers (6-2, 3-2)

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Ohio State

What to know: How close are the Scarlet Knights to shedding the “Ruh-roh-gers” nickname? Beating the Buckeyes would do it, but beating the 18.5-point spread is a more realistic goal.

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Trevin Luben (35) runs against Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Cole Brevard (91) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

7. Nebraska (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 9

This week: at Michigan State

What to know: The Huskers have won five of their last six, the only loss coming against Michigan. Nebraska hasn’t been bowl eligible since 2016. That ends this week.

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their win against the Maryland Terrapins at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

8. Northwestern (4-4, 2-3)

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Iowa

What to know: The Purple are improving as quarterback Brendon Sullivan finds his footing, but the ’Cats must be careful not to slip into old ways against Iowa.

Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs the ball against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 7

This week: at Minnesota

What to know: The Illini head to the Twin Cities hoping to look identical to the team that beat Maryland in Week 7, not the one that lost to Nebraska in Week 6.

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin (97) chases Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

8. Maryland (5-3, 2-3)

Last week: 8

This week: at Penn State

What to know: The Terrapins are the wrong kind of Fairy Tale story: “Once upon a time … they looked beautiful.”

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Leshon Williams (4) is tackled by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) and defensive lineman Deven Eastern (91) and defensive lineman Chris Collins (13) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

11. Minnesota (5-3, 3-2)

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Illinois

What to know: The Golden Gophers have a strong enough running game to make life difficult for an Illinois defense that struggles to tackle.

Oct 28, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Indiana 33-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

12. Indiana (2-6, 0-5)

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Wisconsin

What to know: Coming oh-so-close to shocking Penn State in State College was the shot in the arm the Hoosiers needed to boost confidence. But there is no vaccine against the Badgers’ defense.

Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters talks with an official after a missed field goal against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

13. Purdue (2-6, 1-4)

Last week: 12

This week: at Michigan

What to know: A boilermaker is a drink as well as a nickname. Purdue coaches might consider ordering one after visiting the Big House.

Oct 28, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jaron Glover (15) catches a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

14. Michigan State (2-6, 0-5)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Nebraska

What to know: Good news for the next Sparty coach? Nowhere to go but up.

