Big Ten Power Rankings: Maligned Michigan takes 'Us against the world' mantra to No. 1

Perhaps the Big Ten should encourage West Division teams to take their ball and go home. Or just go away. A fair assessment of the situation shows the best five teams in the conference all reside in the East: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and – wait for it – Indiana. If Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano deserves to be coach of the year, Hoosiers coach Tom Allen at least should get a few mentions. Indiana beat Wisconsin a week after nearly upsetting Penn State. Michigan, meanwhile, keeps winning against ho-hum opponents, but the Wolverines at least look good doing it. Will they keep doing so even if their head coach gets suspended?

Michigan Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside analyst Connor Stalions, right, during last year's game against Ohio State.

1. Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 1

This week: at Penn State

What to know: Usually when a team declares “It’s us against the world,” it comes off cliche. But in UM’s case it appears to be true. We’re about to find out how No. 1 plays against a decent opponent.

2. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Michigan State

What to know: The Buckeyes’ offense too often resembles an ugly golf swing that somehow sends the ball straight down the fairway. No one is sure how it works, but it does.

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) runs with the ball past Maryland linebacker Kellan Wyatt (45) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

3. Penn State (8-1, 5-1)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Michigan

What to know: Nits coach James Franklin could really, really use a signature win to keep frustrated fans from demanding his John Hancock appear at the bottom of a resignation letter. Beating the Wolverines would help.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano leads his team onto the field prior to the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium.

4. Rutgers (6-3, 3-3)

Last week: 6

This week: at Iowa

What to know: After holding our nose watching teams in the West misplace their offenses more than a scatterbrain loses his keys, Rutgers looks like a touchdown juggernaut.

Indiana's Matthew Bedford (76) and LeDarrius Cox (91) celebrate the Hoosiers victory after the second half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

5. Indiana (3-6, 1-5)

Last week: 14

This week: at Illinois

What to know: Don’t laugh. The Hoosiers have only one conference win, but that’s only because they just began their stroll down West Division easy street.

Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins (34) and defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) and defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) react after an interception by Higgins against the Purdue Boilermakers during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

6. Iowa (7-2, 4-2)

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Rutgers

What to know: We’re confident in saying the Hawkeyes are the worst seven-win team in a Power 5 conference, which explains why we are punishing them for winning.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen carries the ball as Illinois defensive back Miles Scott makes the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

7. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3)

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Northwestern

What to know: Know how cheese smells when it goes bad? Cheeseheads do, because it just happened at Indiana.

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (6) runs against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

8. Northwestern (4-5, 2-4)

Last week: 8

This week: at Wisconsin

What to know: We wrote last week: “Northwestern must be careful not to slip into old ways against Iowa.” And … the Wildcats slipped into old ways against Iowa.

Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

9. Illinois (4-5, 2-4)

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Indiana

What to know: The Illini turned to a sixth-year graduate transfer quarterback against Minnesota, and John Paddock won the game. Who says listing “full-time college student” a career choice can’t pay off?

Nov 4, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Joshua Fleeks (11) tries to evade Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last week: 7

This week: vs. Maryland

What to know: Nebraska had a diamond practically sitting in the palm of its hand – four fairly easy games to finish the season – but dropped the bauble down the drain by losing to Michigan State.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, center, reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

11. Maryland (5-4, 2-4)

Last week: 8

This week: at Nebraska

What to know: Five straight wins followed by four straight losses. They call it the Maryland Way.

Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Elijah Spencer (11) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

12. Minnesota (5-4, 3-3)

Last week: 11

This week: at Purdue

What to know: Fall may be over in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” but “falling” will continue deep into November.

Nov 4, 2023; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) sprints upfield in the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

13. Michigan State (3-6, 1-5)

Last week: 14

This week: at Ohio State

What to know: After defeating Nebraska, signs of life in East Lansing? (Feels for pulse). Nope.

Oct 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) and wide receiver Deion Burks (4) react after a touchdown by Sheffield against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

14. Purdue (2-7, 1-5)

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Minnesota

What to know: The school known for producing astronauts is out of orbit.

