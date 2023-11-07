Big Ten Power Rankings: Maligned Michigan takes 'Us against the world' mantra to No. 1
Perhaps the Big Ten should encourage West Division teams to take their ball and go home. Or just go away. A fair assessment of the situation shows the best five teams in the conference all reside in the East: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and – wait for it – Indiana. If Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano deserves to be coach of the year, Hoosiers coach Tom Allen at least should get a few mentions. Indiana beat Wisconsin a week after nearly upsetting Penn State. Michigan, meanwhile, keeps winning against ho-hum opponents, but the Wolverines at least look good doing it. Will they keep doing so even if their head coach gets suspended?
1. Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)
Last week: 1
This week: at Penn State
What to know: Usually when a team declares “It’s us against the world,” it comes off cliche. But in UM’s case it appears to be true. We’re about to find out how No. 1 plays against a decent opponent.
2. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)
Last week: 2
This week: vs. Michigan State
What to know: The Buckeyes’ offense too often resembles an ugly golf swing that somehow sends the ball straight down the fairway. No one is sure how it works, but it does.
3. Penn State (8-1, 5-1)
Last week: 3
This week: vs. Michigan
What to know: Nits coach James Franklin could really, really use a signature win to keep frustrated fans from demanding his John Hancock appear at the bottom of a resignation letter. Beating the Wolverines would help.
4. Rutgers (6-3, 3-3)
Last week: 6
This week: at Iowa
What to know: After holding our nose watching teams in the West misplace their offenses more than a scatterbrain loses his keys, Rutgers looks like a touchdown juggernaut.
5. Indiana (3-6, 1-5)
Last week: 14
This week: at Illinois
What to know: Don’t laugh. The Hoosiers have only one conference win, but that’s only because they just began their stroll down West Division easy street.
6. Iowa (7-2, 4-2)
Last week: 4
This week: vs. Rutgers
What to know: We’re confident in saying the Hawkeyes are the worst seven-win team in a Power 5 conference, which explains why we are punishing them for winning.
7. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3)
Last week: 5
This week: vs. Northwestern
What to know: Know how cheese smells when it goes bad? Cheeseheads do, because it just happened at Indiana.
8. Northwestern (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: 8
This week: at Wisconsin
What to know: We wrote last week: “Northwestern must be careful not to slip into old ways against Iowa.” And … the Wildcats slipped into old ways against Iowa.
9. Illinois (4-5, 2-4)
Last week: 7
This week: vs. Indiana
What to know: The Illini turned to a sixth-year graduate transfer quarterback against Minnesota, and John Paddock won the game. Who says listing “full-time college student” a career choice can’t pay off?
10. Nebraska (5-4, 3-3)
Last week: 7
This week: vs. Maryland
What to know: Nebraska had a diamond practically sitting in the palm of its hand – four fairly easy games to finish the season – but dropped the bauble down the drain by losing to Michigan State.
11. Maryland (5-4, 2-4)
Last week: 8
This week: at Nebraska
What to know: Five straight wins followed by four straight losses. They call it the Maryland Way.
12. Minnesota (5-4, 3-3)
Last week: 11
This week: at Purdue
What to know: Fall may be over in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” but “falling” will continue deep into November.
13. Michigan State (3-6, 1-5)
Last week: 14
This week: at Ohio State
What to know: After defeating Nebraska, signs of life in East Lansing? (Feels for pulse). Nope.
14. Purdue (2-7, 1-5)
Last week: 12
This week: vs. Minnesota
What to know: The school known for producing astronauts is out of orbit.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Michigan tops Big Ten Power Rankings but future status uncertain