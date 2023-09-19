Big Ten Power Rankings: Look who's back. Jim Harbaugh returns to Michigan sideline
The bad news for the Big Ten? It went a pedestrian 7-5 in nonconference games in Week 3. The good news? At least it remains a legitimate conference, unlike the Pac-12-minus-10. With intra-conference play kicking into fuller gear this week, at least now Purdue and Michigan State can say they lost to one of their own. The marquee kickoff takes place Saturday when Ohio State plays at Notre Dame. The Buckeyes are about to find out just how good they are.
1. Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Last week: 1
This week: vs. Rutgers
What to know: “The Return of Harbaugh” sounds like a low-budget horror movie, but the only scary thing for Michigan about their head coach being back on the sideline is he might find semi-dangerous Rutgers holding a chainsaw instead of a putty knife.
2, Penn State (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: 2
This week: vs. Iowa
What to know: The only way the Nittany Lions lose to Iowa is if their entire offense gets lost on the way to Beaver Stadium. Even then, a pick-six might win it against such an anemic Hawkeyes offense.
3. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: 3
This week: at Notre Dame
What to know: Buckeyes say: “Let Notre Dame Awaken the Echoes. We finally awakened our offense and the Fighting Irish are about to see what it feels like."
4. Maryland (3-0, 0-0)
Last week: 6
This week: at Michigan State
What to know: Maryland leads the conference with 480 yards per game. Just a hunch, but the Terrapins will still lead the conference after coming into contact with the still shell-shocked Spartans.
5. Iowa (3-0, 0-0)
Last week: 4
This week: at Penn State
What to know: Iowa actually scored 40 points against Western Michigan. Does TMZ know about this?
6. Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0)
Last week: 5
This week: at Purdue (Friday)
What to know: The Badgers have not lost to the Boilermakers since 2003. Twenty years later and, well, some things never change.
7. Rutgers (3-0, 1-0)
Last week: 9
This week: at Michigan
What to know: That crashing sound you hear is Rutgers returning to earth after a 3-0 start, but at least the Scarlet Knights won’t completely crater in the Big House.
8. Minnesota (2-1, 1-0)
Last week: 8
This week: at Northwestern
What to know: If the Golden Gophers don’t go 2-0 over the next two weeks, against Northwestern and Louisiana-Lafayette, it may be time to change their name to Sheet metal Gophers.
9. Purdue (1-2, 0-0)
Last week: 10
This week: vs. Wisconsin
What to know: After two games with a clean (turnover) sheet, the Boilermakers coughed it up four times against Syracuse. Turn in similar dirty laundry against Wisconsin and experience the stain of another loss.
10. Illinois (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 11
This week: vs. Florida Atlantic
What to know: The Illini are 8 of 8 scoring in the red zone. Not bad. Their opponents are 15 of 15. Not good.
11. Michigan State (2-1, 0-0)
Last week: 7
This week: vs. Maryland
What to know: “Win one for Mel Tucker” lacks a certain inspirational ring to it.
12. Nebraska (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 12
This week: vs. Louisiana Tech
What to know: The Huskers better not sleep on Tech or the Bulldogs will reboot them.
13. Indiana (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 13
This week: vs. Akron
What to know: Indiana welcomes visitors from the home of Goodyear, which explains why the Zips, like tires, are hard to bury.
14. Northwestern (1-2, 0-1)
Last week: 14
This week: vs. Minnesota
What to know: After all the preseason controversy crouching at NU’s door, the Wildcats are more than happy to share some of the drama with Michigan State.
