Big Ten Power Rankings: Jim Harbaugh not 'free' just yet, but Michigan winning without him

If true that a team’s biggest improvement happens from Week 1 to Week 2, then Penn State will hang half a hundred on Delaware – and Ohio State might score 30 against Youngstown State. Things pretty much went according to schedule in Week 1, except the Buckeyes’ offense got lost somewhere between Columbus and Bloomington. And Purdue Purdidn’t.

1. Michigan (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Last week: 1

This week: vs. UNLV

What to know: The No-Harbaugh-No-Problem Show rolls on in Ann Arbor, where Blake Corum and the Wolverines run the Runnin’ Rebels right off the field.

2. Penn State (1-0, 0-0)

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Delaware

What to know: What’s that old joke? What did Dela wear? The Nittany Lions provide the punch line: funeral clothes.

3. Ohio State (1-0, 1-0)

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Youngstown State

What to know: The OSU offense mostly shot blanks in the opener against Indiana, scoring the fewest points against the Hoosiers since 1993. But the defense shot Silver Bullets.

Last week: 4

This week: at Washington State

What to know: The Cougars would love nothing better than to sock it to the Big Ten for stealing cross-state neighbor Washington away from the Pac-12. The Badgers pay the price.

Last week: 5

This week: at Iowa State

What to know: The Hawkeyes scored 24 points in their opening win against Utah State, which isn’t exactly like striking gold but was 14 more than they scored in their first two games last season.

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Charlotte

What to know: The Terrapins will be just fine as long as they get to play teams named after royalty. Charlotte (queen consort of King George III) this week, followed by Virginia (named after “Virgin” Queen Elizabeth I). But soon enough the Terps will return to being court jester.

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Richmond

What to know: Is it possible to play things close to the vest by keeping a few tricks up your sleeve, even though vests don’t have sleeves? Regardless, Sparty should be smarty and save the surprises for Washington next week.

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Eastern Michigan

What to know: The Golden Gophers needed a late field goal to hold off Nebraska in Week 1. They better not need the same against the Eagles or the boat they’re rowing goes glub, glub, glub.

Last week: 7

This week: at Kansas (Friday)

What to know: After almost getting upset by Toledo, the Illini are either hardened by the narrow escape or looking in the mirror and asking in a trembling voice, “Who are we?”

10. Nebraska (0-1, 0-1)

Last week: 9

This week: at Colorado

What to know: The Cornhuskers are national champions at finishing on the losing end of close calls. New coach, same result. Not to worry, Prime Time’s Buffalos make sure things get out of hand early.

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Temple

What to know: After thumping a team in chaos – Northwestern – the Scarlet Knights bring a bit of mayhem and confusion on the Owls, who don’t know what hit them.

12. Purdue (0-1, 0-0)

Last week: 10

This week: at Virginia Tech

What to know: A year ago, nobody expected the Boilermakers to play well enough to win the West. Now? The same, except this time everyone is correct.

13. Indiana (0-1, 0-1)

Last week: 13

This week: vs. Indiana State (Friday)

What to know: IU coach Tom Allen insists Friday nights should be for high school football only, which explains why the Big Ten scheduled the Hoosiers there.

14. Northwestern (0-1, 0-1)

Last week: 14

This week: vs. UTEP

What to know: You have to feel for the Wildcats, who have to be operating in a lavender haze because of the disruption of normalcy in Evanston.

