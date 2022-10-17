Big Ten Power Rankings: Healthier Spartans move up after OT thrilling win over Wisconsin

Michigan State got some key players back from injuries this past week and it made a difference as the Spartans snapped their lengthy losing streak.

Michigan State topped Wisconsin in double overtime on Saturday, 34-28, to break a four-game losing streak. The win was needed for the Spartans as they enter a bye week and begin preparing for their rivalry matchup with Michigan.

How far up the power rankings did the Spartans climb after Saturday’s victory? See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in this week’s Big Ten power rankings:

Northwestern

Record: 1-5 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: at Maryland (Oct. 22)

Northwestern was off this weekend with a much needed bye week to circle the wagons a bit. The Wildcats will return to the field looking to snap their five-game losing streak against Maryland next week.

Rutgers

Record: 3-3 (0-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye



Next game: vs. Indiana (Oct. 22)

Rutgers was on a bye this weekend and will return to action next week against Indiana. This home matchup is critical for the Scarlet Knights and their hopes of reaching a second straight bowl game.

Iowa

Record: 3-3 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: at Ohio State (Oct. 22)

Iowa didn’t play this week but still dropped a spot in our updated rankings due a strong performance from the Hoosiers. The Hawkeyes will have the daunting task of heading to Ohio State when they return to action next week.

Indiana

Record: 3-4 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Maryland

Next game: at Rutgers (Oct. 22)

Indiana was sizable underdogs against Maryland this weekend and nearly pulled off the upset. That performance helped the Hoosiers move up one spot in our updated rankings this week.

Nebraska

Record: 3-4 (2-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Purdue

Next game: vs. Illinois (Oct. 29)

Nebraska fought hard this week in a narrow loss at Purdue, The Cornhuskers appear talented enough to play everyone remaining on their schedule tough and should be fighting for a bowl bid late into the year.

Minnesota

Record: 4-2 (1-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Illinois

Next game: at Penn State (Oct. 22)

For a second straight game, Minnesota struggled to get anything going through the air and that played a role in another defeat. Adding salt in the wound, starting quarterback Tanner Morgan was knocked out of the game with an injury and he may miss time moving forward.

Wisconsin

Record: 3-4 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Michigan State

Next game: vs. Purdue (Oct. 22)

It’s not easy winning on the road in conference play but as a touchdown favorite Wisconsin was expected to beat the Spartans on Saturday. This loss will sting and essentially knocks them out of contention in the Big Ten West Division but the season isn’t completely lost with plenty of winnable games still left for the Badgers.

Michigan State

Record: 3-4 (1-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Wisconsin

Next game: at Michigan (Oct. 29)

Michigan State finally broke through and got a complete team effort to pick up a much needed victory over Wisconsin. This win combined with a number of key players returning from injuries has me bumping the Spartans up quite a bit in this week’s power rankings.

Maryland

Record: 5-2 (2-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Indiana

Next game: vs. Northwestern (Oct. 22)

Maryland survived an upset scare at Indiana on Saturday, but more importantly they lost starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to a lower body injury. He was carted off the field and it seems like he’ll be out for at least a little bit if not longer. Without him, the Terps aren’t anywhere near the caliber of team as we’ve seen this year.

Penn State

Record: 5-1 (2-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Michigan

Next game: vs. Minnesota (Oct. 22)

It seems like Penn State may have fooled up again this year. The Nittany Lions were dominated by the Wolverines in Saturday’s top 10 matchup and really could have lost by more than they did — final score was 41-17. Penn State will look to bounce back this week against Minnesota but I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if we see them start to slide.

Purdue

Record: 5-2 (3-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Nebraska

Next game: at Wisconsin (Oct. 22)

Purdue took care of business in fending off an upset bid from Nebraska on Saturday. That win keeps Purdue in a great spot in the Big Ten West Division race as they appear to be the co-favorites with Illinois to win the division.

Illinois

Record: 6-1 (3-1 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Minnesota

Next game: at Nebraska (Oct. 29)

Illinois keeps finding ways to win and they are clearly one of the best teams in the Big Ten West Division and in the conference right now as a whole. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was able to play through last week’s ankle injury and with him in the game the Fighting Illini were able to have the perfect balance to dominate the Golden Gophers.

Michigan

Record: 7-0 (4-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Penn State

Next game: vs. Michigan State (Oct. 29)

Michigan had one of the best performances of any team nationally this weekend, with a dominating victory over Penn State. The ground attack racked up over 400 rushing yards and there is now a legitimate argument for the Wolverines being the best team in the Big Ten — but for now I still have them one spot behind the Buckeyes.

Ohio State

Record: 6-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Bye

Next game: vs. Iowa (Oct. 22)

Ohio State was off this week with a bye and will return to action next week against Iowa. That game should be yet another easy win for Ohio State as it seems like they won’t be tested until their season finale with the Wolverines.

