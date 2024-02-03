Big Ten Power Rankings: How the conference’s 18 teams rank entering the spring

It’s been an eventful season in all of college football but especially in the Big Ten.

It was less than a month ago that the Michigan Wolverines won the national championship but yet it feels much longer. In an offseason that was already going to be historic thanks to conference realignment, the entire landscape of college football continued to change including Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan just a week after delivering a national championship to his alma mater.

Some Big Ten programs attacked the transfer portal in major ways, others saw their rosters raided by the portal and are having to start over this offseason. But now with the dust settling, how does the Big Ten’s 18 teams rank entering the spring?

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 10-3

Top Transfer Portal Addition: WR Julian Fleming

Perhaps No.3 is a little bullish for Penn State but the Nittany Lions have all the pieces to be a playoff team in 2024. Their biggest question is if offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki can unlock quarterback Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions offense. That will ultimately determine the course of their 2024 season.

Michigan Wolverines

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 15-0 (National Champions)

Top Transfer Portal Addition: LB Jalshawn Barham

The defending national champions enter at No.4. No one would be surprised if the Wolverines make the playoffs again in 2024 but as of right now, they simply lost too much talent-wise and on the coaching staff to put them higher.

USC Trojans

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-5

Top Transfer Portal Addition: CB John Humphreys

The USC Trojans will have a quarterback competition this offseason but no matter who’s at quarterback, the Trojans will likely be fine in 2024 on offense. Can their defense take a step forward, however, under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn? That will determine their ceiling.

Iowa Hawkeyes

© Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Record: 10-4

Top Transfer Portal Addition: OL Kadyn Proctor

At No.6, is the Iowa Hawkeyes. Who knows how different the offense will look next fall but the talent on that side of the ball still lacks behind most of the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes defense, however, will likely once again be one of the best in the country.

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-6

Top Transfer Portal Addition: QB Tyler Van Dyke

Wisconsin has had themselves a quality offseason including nabbing transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke from Miami. The Badgers showed some flashes under Luke Fickell in year one and could be a bit under the radar heading into the fall.

Washington Huskies

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 14-1

Top Transfer Portal Addition: QB Will Rogers

No team was harder to rank than Washington. How do you rank the national runner-ups who lost most of their coaching staff and entire offensive two deep? New head coach Jedd Fisch will have the Huskies competitive, but this will be a far cry from the Huskies we saw this past season.

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-5

Top Transfer Portal Addition: WR Rico Flores Jr

Another tough team to rank, UCLA lost quite a bit to the transfer portal and NFL this offseason and head coach Chip Kelly is flirting with NFL teams as an offensive coordinator. That being said, if Kelly returns, the Bruins have been a quality program under the former Oregon head coach and should be highly competitive again in 2024.

Maryland Terrapins

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-5

Top Transfer Portal Addition: OL Aliou Bah

Maryland loses Taulia Tagovailoa among others but still is a quality team with some strong talent throughout their roster. Mike Locksley has consistently improved his team and they could be a tough team to beat in 2024.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 5-7

Top Transfer Portal Addition: RB Dante Dowdell

Before a disastrous end to the season, Matt Rhule had Nebraska knocking on the door of bowl eligibility. Unfortunately, the Huskers collapsed down the stretch and didn’t make a bowl game. That being said, year one of the Matt Rhule era provided plenty of promise and historically his programs have made big steps in year two of his tenure.

Northwestern Wildcats

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 8-5

Top Transfer Portal Addition: N/A

Northwestern was the surprise team of the year in 2023 going 9-4. The Wildcats may take a step back in 2024 but there’s little doubt Northwestern head coach David Braun won’t have his team ready to go each and every Saturday.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 6-7

Top Transfer Portal Addition: QB Max Brosmer

The Minnesota Golden Gophers quietly had a very good transfer portal window and and some potential impact pieces including quarterback Max Brosmer. That being said, there are still too many questions about the Gophers to rank them any higher.

Michigan State Spartans

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Record: 4-8

Top Transfer Portal Addition: QB Aidan Chiles

Michigan State started the Jonathan Smith era this offseason and overall, put together a very nice first few weeks on the job. That being said, the Spartans had a ton of holes in 2023 and it’s going to take more than one offseason to address their needs.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 7-6

Top Transfer Portal Addition: WR Dymere Miller

Rutgers continues to move in the right direction under head coach Greg Schiano but just don’t have the upper echelon talent or quarterback play needed to compete in this deep conference in 2024.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Record: 5-7

Top Transfer Portal Addition: OL J.C. Davis

After a very good 2022 season, Illinois regressed in 2023, going 5-7. Bret Bielema has done a solid job with the Illini but it’s hard seeing them having the talent across the board to have strong success in 2024.

Purdue Boilermakers

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Record: 4-8

Top Transfer Portal Addition: CB Nyland Green

Ryan Walters’s first season in West Lafayette wasn’t a pretty one and while the Boilermakers did address some needs in the portal, plenty of questions remain surprising the program this offseason especially at quarterback.

Indiana Hoosiers

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

2023 Record: 3-9

Top Transfer Portal Addition: QB Kurtis Rourke

New head coach Curt Cignetti is surely ambitious but unfortunately for the Hoosiers, they have one of the worst rosters in the Big Ten and could be in for a long 2024 season.

