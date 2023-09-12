Big Ten power rankings: Badgers tumble, impact of a Gophers win

Big Ten football power rankings

1. Michigan (2-0): Lethally efficient QB J.J. McCarthy has completed 48 of 55 passes (87.3%) this season for 558 yards and five TDs.

2. Penn State (2-0): Nittany Lions thrash Delaware 63-7 in tune-up for Big Ten opener at Illinois.

3. Ohio State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten): After quiet opener, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. catches seven passes for 160 yards and two TDs against Youngstown State.

4. Iowa (2-0): Kirk Ferentz wins his 200th career game in a very Hawkeye-like way: with an interception return for a TD and a late defensive stand to beat Iowa State 20-13.

5. Gophers (2-0, 1-0): True freshman RB Darius Taylor (33 carries, 193 yards) had his breakout game. The Gophers will need him and more in a trip to No. 20 North Carolina.

6. Maryland (2-0): RB Roman Hemby's strong second half sends Terps past Charlotte. They next face old ACC foe Virginia.

7. Wisconsin (1-1): Three turnovers were too much for Badgers to overcome in 31-22 loss at Washington State.

8. Purdue (1-1): Boilermakers rebounded from loss to Fresno State by winning at Virginia Tech. Can they beat Syracuse?

9. Illinois (1-1): Fighting Illini gave up 539 yards in loss at Kansas. Now No. 7 Penn State visits Champaign.

10. Michigan State (2-0): A sexual harassment investigation has coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay. Interim coach Harlon Barnett and associate head coach Mark Dantonio have much work to do before visit from No. 8 Washington.

11. Rutgers (2-0, 1-0): Scarlet Knights have allowed only 14 points. A visit from Virginia Tech should be a good gauge of where they stand.

12. Indiana (1-1, 0-1): Hoosiers thrashed Indiana State, but visit from Louisville will be much more challenging.

13. Nebraska (0-2, 0-1): After getting their noses rubbed in it by Coach Prime and Colorado, Huskers have opportunities to win vs. Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech.

14. Northwestern (1-1, 0-1): After offseason of turmoil, Wildcats rout UTEP by 31, end 12-game skid and get interim coach David Braun his first win.