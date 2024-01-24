Big Ten power poll | Contenders, pretenders and everybody else

Jan. 24—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

The midway point of the Big Ten men's basketball season is approaching. Not much about the conference has changed when it comes to the legitimate title contenders, the solid, yet unspectacular middle of the league and the cellar dwellers. It's enough, though, for Illinois beat writer Scott Richey to offer his updated Big Ten rankings:

1. Purdue

No team in college basketball has more Quad I wins than the Boilermakers, whose seven such victories tops reigning national champion Connecticut by one. Purdue is also 11-2 in Quad I and II games this season — another mark only the Huskies can come close to matching.

2. Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s return to Illinois after what ended as a six-game suspension remains a complicated situation, as he still faces a rape charge in Lawrence, Kan. From a purely basketball standpoint, however, reinserting Shannon into the Illini rotation makes them a potential Final Four team.

3. Wisconsin

Five different players earned votes as preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year in October. Wisconsin's John Blackwell was not among that group. But the 6-foot-4 freshman guard has played his way into that kind of recognition and given the Badgers another capable scoring option on the wing.

4. Michigan State

The Spartans starting the season with a 4-5 record was unexpected. Preseason top-five teams typically don't stumble so quickly. But Tom Izzo is still running the show in East Lansing, Mich., so it shouldn't be a surprise Michigan State has won eight of its last 10 games.

5. Nebraska

It was reasonable to question how long Fred Hoiberg would stick in Lincoln, Neb., after he took a pay cut and agreed to reduce his buyout by $7.5 million before the 2022-23 season. Last season was Hoiberg's best — a 16-16 finish — but he's bought more time with this year's success.

6. Northwestern

Northwestern is one of the "Last four byes" in the latest bracketology update from ESPN's Joe Lunardi. So ... on the cusp of repeating the 2017-18 team's misfortunes and failing to make the NCAA tournament in consecutive seasons. Avoiding the fate will require a defensive effort more in line with last year.

7. Ohio State

This season still projects to be better than the last for Ohio State — a low bar to clear after going 5-15 in the Big Ten last year — but it seems like Buckeyes fans wouldn't mind if Chris Holtmann's seat was a little toasty. Lack of success against Quad I and II opponents this season hasn't helped his cause.

8. Iowa

The Big Ten's offseason raid on the Missouri Valley Conference has to be considered a rip-roaring success. Iowa benefited just like Illinois (Marcus Domask) and Purdue (Lance Jones) by landing 2023 MVC Player of the Year Ben Krikke from Valparaiso, with Krikke leading the Hawkeyes and ranking 10th in the Big Ten in scoring.

9. Indiana

There was a time when Indiana was at the top of the Big Ten standings — a perfect 2-0. That was December. The resumption of conference play in January has been far less kind to the Hoosiers, who have lost four of six behind a defense giving up 76.2 points per game in that stretch.

10. Minnesota

Howard transfer Elijah Hawkins has been something of a revelation for the Gophers this season. The type of lead guard they needed after Ta'Lon Cooper departed for South Carolina — his third team in five seasons. Hawkins leads the country in assists, and Minnesota needs his ankle to heal.

11. Maryland

What was supposed to be a "Big 3" for Maryland looked like the Jahmir Young and Julian Reese show the first month of the season. Donta Scott mostly underachieved in his first 10 games. An issue he's begun to remedy in his last nine by becoming a more productive, efficient scorer.

12. Penn State

Ace Baldwin pulled off a rare double last season when he was named Atlantic-10 Player of the Year and A-10 Defensive Player of the Year. The VCU transfer followed coach Mike Rhoads to Penn State, where he's finding life defending the likes of Tyson Walker, Boo Buie and Bruce Thornton more difficult.

13. Michigan

There's a reason the Fox broadcast on Martin Luther King Jr. Day focused on the Fab Five reunion and anything not actually related to last week's game against Ohio State. The state of Michigan basketball is on shaky ground. As evidenced by a half-full arena that saw the Wolverines get thumped by Illinois.

14. Rutgers

The idea that at least the Scarlet Knights had a high-level defense was torn to shreds when they gave up 86 points in Sunday's loss at Illinois on the heels of giving up 82 in an overtime win against Nebraska. Just keep repeating, "Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper" Rutgers fans. Help is coming ... next year.