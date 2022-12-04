Big Ten Power Football Rankings: Spartans finish near bottom of league after disappointing 2022 season

The massively disappointing 2022 season in East Lansing, Mich. is officially over.

Michigan State football entered the season with high expectations of potentially contending for a Big Ten East Division title and instead failed to reach bowl eligibility with a final record of 5-7. The Spartans had some highlights in the season, including wins over Illinois and Wisconsin, but it was otherwise a very rough year.

With Michigan State’s season over, we will do one batch of final Big Ten power rankings before turning our focus completely to basketball. See where the Spartans land in our conference final power rankings below:

Northwestern

Record: 1-11 (1-7 in Big Ten)

Next game: None – didn’t qualify for bowl game

Northwestern was arguably the worst power five team in the country this year, with maybe only Colorado worse than the Wildcats. Big changes are needed in Evanston, Ill. as it seems the magic they once had is officially gone.

Rutgers

Record: 4-8 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Next game: None – didn’t qualify for bowl game

Rutgers is lucky Northwestern was as bad as they were this year because they would have otherwise been a great candidate for the cellar of the league. The Scarlet Knights jumped out to a 3-0 start before getting dominated on a weekly basis in league play.

Indiana

Record: 4-8 (2-7 in Big Ten)

Next game: None – didn’t qualify for bowl game

Had the Hoosiers not ruined the Spartans’ chances of bowling in that comeback win in late November, we very well could be in the midst of a coaching search in Bloomington, Ind. Like Rutgers, Indiana got off to a 3-0 start and only won one more game the rest of the year — which as we all know was at the hands of Michigan State. Yikes.

Nebraska

Record: 4-8 (2-7 in Big Ten)

Next game: None – didn’t qualify for bowl game

Things are looking up in Lincoln, Neb. to end the year but that wasn’t the case for most of the year. For now, Cornhuskers fans should be happy knowing they played spoiler to rival Iowa in the finale and have made what I believe is a great hire in Matt Rhule as their next head coach.

Michigan State

Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Next game: None – didn’t qualify for bowl game

What can we say about Michigan State that hasn’t already been said? This year was brutal both on and off the field. Failing to reach a bowl game wasn’t something I personally ever envisioned happening and how they let it happen in the collapse against Indiana will haunt this program all offseason. Changes need to be made to get the Spartans back on track next year.

Wisconsin

Record: 6-6 (4-5 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Entering the year I (and many others) pegged Wisconsin as the Big Ten West Division champion so this was clearly a disappointing season in Madison, Wisc. But they at least will be bowling and the future is bright for the Badgers who lured Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati to be their next head coach.

Iowa

Record: 7-5 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Iowa very well could have been playing in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title this year and will be kicking themselves for letting that opportunity slip away in their season finale loss to Nebraska. But it may have been ultimately a good thing for the Hawkeyes to not win the Big Ten West Division if it results in some shakeup on the offensive side of the ball — as in moving on from offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. We’ll see if that actually happens or not, though.

Maryland

Record: 7-5 (4-5 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. NC State in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Maryland’s record may end up being the same as last year depending on how the bowl game plays out, but overall this was a much improved Terps team this year. Reaching bowl games in consecutive seasons has only happened one other time since 2008 for Maryland, so this certainly is a season to celebrate if your a Terps fan.

Minnesota

Record: 8-4 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

This felt like the year Minnesota would finally break through and reach the Big Ten title game as the West Division champion. However, they hit a rough patch midseason and again couldn’t find a way to beat Iowa. Overall, winning eight games (maybe nine with the bowl game) is something to be happy about at Minnesota but it still feels like they left something on the table in the end.

Illinois

Record: 8-4 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. Mississippi State in ReliaQuest Bowl

It was a great year for Illinois this year — I had relatively high expectations for the Fighting Illini but never saw this coming. It’s a bit disappointing they didn’t close out the season stronger to clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game but still a great overall season for a program clearly moving in the right direction under Bret Bielema.

Purdue

Record: 8-5 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. LSU in Citrus Bowl

Purdue reached the Big Ten Championship game for the first time in program history and held their own with the undefeated Wolverines for about three quarters in that game. This was a great year for the Boilermakers despite losing in the title game, and something they can build off moving forward.

Penn State

Record: 10-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. Utah in Rose Bowl

Penn State essentially dominated everyone they faced except the two other big boys in the Big Ten — who they, of course, lost to. So, there may be mixed feelings on the season in Happy Valley but in my opinion this was a great year given that many believe the next two seasons are where they’ll truly be a Big Ten title contender.

Ohio State

Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl

Not many in this league will complain about going 11-1 but Ohio State isn’t the same as the rest of us. The Buckeyes were embarrassed at home against Michigan in the season finale and because of that didn’t win the Big Ten for a second straight year. They’ll try to avenge that loss with a run in the College Football Playoff — starting against Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

Michigan

Record: 13-0 (9-0 in Big Ten)

Next game: vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

Michigan ran it back in 2022 and was even more impressive than last year as they captured back-to-back Big Ten titles. The Wolverines didn’t play a particularly tough schedule but took care of business in their two high-profile games against Penn State and Ohio State, and is a true contender to end the year as the National Champions.

