Big Ten position U? Which conference programs are the best at each position according to ESPN?

Wisconsin is often lauded as offensive line U and running back U, and for good reason. The Badgers have produced a number of star running backs, the latest of which being Jonathan Taylor who is arguably the best current back in football.

As far as offensive line success goes, the Badgers have used homegrown talent to have one of the best units year in and year out.

ESPN recently released a piece that looked at which schools were the best at each position over time. The Big Ten was well-represented, as were the Badgers. Which Big Ten team is the best at each respective position? Here were ESPN’s thoughts:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis.

How ESPN ranked the teams:

Sep 5, 2015; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Rece Davis during the live broadcast of ESPN College GameDay at Sundance Square. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re counting players since 1998 only. Why 1998? It seemed a good breaking point, as it was the start of the BCS era that best represents modern college football. We know Notre Dame would love to claim Paul Hornung in the race for, um, Halfback U, but we’re trying to keep it to the era of players today’s recruits might be most familiar with.

“What counts as success? We narrowed it down to a few key categories. Schools got points for all-conference and All-America selections, along with points for being drafted (weighted by round) and for success at the next level. For that last category, we looked at only the first four years of a player’s career (beyond that, the NFL should get credit for development) using Pro Football Reference’s weighted career value.

“Dealing with transfers is tricky, too. When Jordan Addison gets drafted next year, will he count for Pitt or USC? Sorry to add some more salt to the wounds for Panthers fans, but we’ve made the call that NFL data counts only toward the school a player last suited up for.”

Story continues

Quarterback U of the Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field during a 48-45 win over the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Running Back U of the Big Ten: Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs up field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver U of the Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (17) celebrates with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End U of the Big Ten: Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 26, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) defends against Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line U of the Big Ten: Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) and offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) leave the field after their game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern beat Wisconsin 17-7.

Mjs Uwgrid22 43 Jpg Uwgrid22

Defensive Line U: Ohio State Buckeyes

Aug 31, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) during the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker U of the Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates following the Buckeyes’ 48-45 victory against the Utah Utes in the 108th Rose Bowl Game.

Rose Bowl Game Ohio State Buckeyes Against Utah Utes

Defensive Back U of the Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) combine for a tackle on Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Cfb Ohio State Buckeyes At Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Kicker U of the Big Ten: Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Breakdown:

Quarterback U – Ohio State

Running Back U – Wisconsin

Wide Receiver U – Ohio State

Tight End U – Iowa

Offensive Line U – Wisconsin

Defensive Line U – Ohio State

Linebacker U – Ohio State

Defensive Back U – Ohio State

Kicker U – Iowa

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire