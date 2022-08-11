Big Ten position U? Which conference programs churn out the most talent at each position according to ESPN?

Fans of college football fanbases love to debate, especially when it comes to naming their favorite program (insert position) U.

Ohio State often gets inserted deeply into the debate because of all the talent it sends to the NFL, but so do many other programs. And when it comes to the Big Ten, the Buckeyes aren’t the only program that excels at individual positions.

ESPN ran a piece examining and researching which schools produced the best talent at each position, and as you would expect, Ohio State was well represented. But how do the Buckeyes line up with their Big Ten brethren? If we were to name a Big Ten school as the best at developing talent at each position group, which schools would come out on top for quarterbacks, running backs, defensive backs, etc.? I mean, you get the idea.

We decided to name a school as position U for each of the spots on the football field based on the research and numbers ESPN published to declare supremacy in the Big Ten.

Off we go. Get in the act and tell us where you might disagree with ESPN’s assessment.

How it all works

Aug 31, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; ESPN College Football logo on a tv camera prior to the game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The method to the madness according to ESPN

“We’re counting players since 1998 only. Why 1998? It seemed a good breaking point, as it was the start of the BCS era that best represents modern college football. We know Notre Dame would love to claim Paul Hornung in the race for, um, Halfback U, but we’re trying to keep it to the era of players today’s recruits might be most familiar with.

“What counts as success? We narrowed it down to a few key categories. Schools got points for all-conference and All-America selections, along with points for being drafted (weighted by round) and for success at the next level. For that last category, we looked at only the first four years of a player’s career (beyond that, the NFL should get credit for development) using Pro Football Reference’s weighted career value.

“Dealing with transfers is tricky, too. When Jordan Addison gets drafted next year, will he count for Pitt or USC? Sorry to add some more salt to the wounds for Panthers fans, but we’ve made the call that NFL data counts only toward the school a player last suited up for.”

Quarterback U of the Big Ten

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates a rushing touchdown from fellow quarterback C.J. Stroud (14) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Big Ten’s Quarterback U?

Ohio State

Breaking it Down

Many fans will point to the lack of success at the NFL level for OSU quarterbacks, and that’s fair. However — remember — this is about producing guys under center and nobody in the Big Ten has done it better than Ohio State recently. There have been multiple conference Players of the Year, a few Heisman finalists, and multiple records set in Columbus. Troy Smith, Terrelle Pryor, Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett, Justin Fields, Dwayne Haskins, and now C.J. Stroud. The list goes on and on.

Running Back U of the Big Ten

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Big Ten’s Running Back U?

Wisconsin

Breaking it Down

This is a slam dunk. Wisconsin went to a culture of physicality and keeping things on the ground when Barry Alvarez took over and has been off and running since. No Big Ten school has had the number of high-level running backs as the Badgers. Ron Dayne, Melvin Gordon, and Jonathan Taylor are just a few examples of some of the all-time great backs in the conference.

Wide Receiver U of the Big Ten

Ohio State receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, to attend NFL draft

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates a 51-yard touchdown with wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Big Ten’s Wide Receiver U?

Ohio State

Breaking it Down

The Buckeyes are quickly becoming Wide Receiver U in the country with the number of high-profile recruits and coaching at that position, but historically speaking, for a program that used to go by the “three yards and a cloud of dust” way of winning, there have been some electric athletes catching passes, even before Ryan Day arrived on campus. Heck, Ohio State had two receivers go in the first round of the NFL draft this year and still look to be almost just as dangerous in the air this fall.

Tight End U of the Big Ten

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) smiles after pulling in a reception during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Big Ten’s Tight End U?

Iowa

Breaking it Down

Iowa’s Sam LaPorta might be the best tight end in the Big Ten this fall, but that’s just the latest good one the Hawkeyes have churned out. Kirk Ferentz uses an offensive system that’s very tight end friendly, and it’s resulted in a lot of good ones coming to the program and then being developed. Dallas Clark anyone?

Offensive Line U of the Big Ten

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten’s Offensive Line U?

Wisconsin

Breaking it Down

I mean, if you’re going to run the ball, you better have a way of getting guys to produce on the offensive line, and that’s exactly what Wisconsin has done over the years. Seemingly every year, the Badgers have a high-profile offensive lineman looking to hear his name called in the NFL draft. Ohio State is a close second, but there’s really no argument to flip the two.

Defensive Line U

Ranking Big Ten teams by number of first-round NFL draft picks all-time

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten’s Defensive Line U?

Ohio State

Breaking it Down

Penn State has a bit of an argument here, but ever since the Nittany Lions let Larry Johnson get away, he’s been recruiting and developing guys like the Bosa brothers and Chase Young. There always seems to be high production coming from the defensive line at Ohio State, and that’s because of the players being produced yearly now.

Linebacker U of the Big Ten

Ohio State football linebackers Curtis Terry (55) James Laurinaitis (33) and Marcus Freeman (1) pose for a picture during photo day Thursday, Aug 9, 2007, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam)

The Big Ten’s Linebacker U?

Ohio State

Breaking it Down

Though there’s been a slide in production the last couple of years, Ohio State can lay claim to being Linebacker U. All-Americans like James Laurinaitis, A.J. Hawk, and Ryan Shazier have been running down ball carriers and filling holes with the best of them. Sorry, Penn State, but you just aren’t Linebacker U any longer.

Defensive Back U of the Big Ten

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Buckeyes' biggest advantage over the Tigers

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) tackles Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten’s Defensive Back U?

Ohio State

Breaking it Down

ESPN actually named Ohio State DBU in all of college football. It won’t settle the hot debate between OSU, LSU, Florida State, and Alabama among others, but it’s nice to be noticed. The Buckeyes have produced a whopping 31 All-Big Ten defensive backs since 1998, many of which have gone on to play in the NFL at a high level. Marshon Lattimore, Denzel Ward, and others are still making their names at the highest level today.

Kicker U of the Big Ten

MIAMI – JANUARY 2: Nate Kaeding #95 of Iowa kicks an extra point from the hold of David Bradley #28 against USC during the FedEx Orange Bowl at Pro Player Stadium on January 2, 2003 in Miami, Florida. USC defeated Iowa 38-17. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Big Ten’s Kicker U?

Iowa

Breaking it Down

Ohio State is a close second, but Iowa takes the crown. Because of the ball-control offense head coach Kirk Ferentz employs, the kicker gets a lot of opportunities at kicking the ball through the uprights. There have been a lot of good ones, but Nate Kaeding might be the best of them all.

Big Ten Football power rankings after Week 6 - Buckeyes Wire

Oct 12, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Summarizing and breaking it all down

