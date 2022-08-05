Big Ten players vote on which team to add to the conference. Who chose the Oregon Ducks?

Though there hasn’t been much news on the conference realignment front lately, but the prospect of teams leaving their conferences and finding a new home is still the talk of the town.

In the end, it is likely going to be television deals and major dollars and cents that determine whether or not a team leaves, and where it might end up. However, at Big Ten media day earlier this week, Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State website, asked the 45 players in attendance which team they would add to the conference if they had a vote.

No limitations were instituted, though considering how many said they would like to add SEC teams, some answers are less realistic than others. Notre Dame was a popular answer among players. Ditto for Oregon and Alabama. Other players gave nods to hometown teams. Some were flat out just not interested in the question, which really shows how indifferent some players are to realignment in the first place.

In the end, the poll shows a bit of a popularity contest among schools, and might offer a little bit of insight into which teams might be desired on the open market down the road if that were to come.

So how many votes did the Ducks get? Take a look…

Kentucky Wildcats

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: SEC

Texas A&M Aggies

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: SEC

Oklahoma Sooners

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: Big 12 (SEC in 2024)

Louisville Cardinals

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: ACC

Auburn Tigers

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: SEC

Florida Gators

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: SEC

Kansas Jayhawks

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: Big 12

Georgia Bulldogs

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: SEC

Memphis Tigers

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: AAC

Virginia Tech Hokies

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: ACC

Arkansas Razorbacks

Total Votes: 1

Current Conference: SEC

Washington Huskies

Total Votes: 2

Current Conference: Pac-12

Clemson Tigers

Total Votes: 2

Current Conference: ACC

Iowa State Cyclones

Total Votes: 2

Current Conference: Big 12

LSU Tigers

Total Votes: 2

Current Conference: SEC

Miami Hurricanes

Total Votes: 2

Current Conference: ACC

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Total Votes: 3

Current Conference: Mountain West

Texas Longhorns

Total Votes: 3

Current Conference: Big 12 (SEC in 2024)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Total Votes: 6

Current Conference: SEC

Oregon Ducks

Total Votes: 6

Current Conference: Pac-12

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Total Votes: 10

Current Conference: Independent

