Big Ten players vote on which team to add to the conference. Who chose the Oregon Ducks?
Though there hasn’t been much news on the conference realignment front lately, but the prospect of teams leaving their conferences and finding a new home is still the talk of the town.
In the end, it is likely going to be television deals and major dollars and cents that determine whether or not a team leaves, and where it might end up. However, at Big Ten media day earlier this week, Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State website, asked the 45 players in attendance which team they would add to the conference if they had a vote.
No limitations were instituted, though considering how many said they would like to add SEC teams, some answers are less realistic than others.
Notre Dame was a popular answer among players. Ditto for Oregon and Alabama. Other players gave nods to hometown teams. Some were flat out just not interested in the question, which really shows how indifferent some players are to realignment in the first place.
In the end, the poll shows a bit of a popularity contest among schools, and might offer a little bit of insight into which teams might be desired on the open market down the road if that were to come.
So how many votes did the Ducks get? Take a look…
Kentucky Wildcats
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: SEC
Texas A&M Aggies
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: SEC
Oklahoma Sooners
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: Big 12 (SEC in 2024)
Louisville Cardinals
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: ACC
Auburn Tigers
Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: SEC
Florida Gators
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: SEC
Kansas Jayhawks
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: Big 12
Georgia Bulldogs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: SEC
Memphis Tigers
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: AAC
Virginia Tech Hokies
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: ACC
Arkansas Razorbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 1
Current Conference: SEC
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 2
Current Conference: Pac-12
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 2
Current Conference: ACC
Iowa State Cyclones
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 2
Current Conference: Big 12
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 2
Current Conference: SEC
Miami Hurricanes
Mark Brown/Getty Images
Total Votes: 2
Current Conference: ACC
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
AP Photo/Eugene Tanner
Total Votes: 3
Current Conference: Mountain West
Texas Longhorns
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 3
Current Conference: Big 12 (SEC in 2024)
Alabama Crimson Tide
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 6
Current Conference: SEC
Oregon Ducks
Total Votes: 6
Current Conference: Pac-12
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Total Votes: 10
Current Conference: Independent
1
1