What Big Ten players are up for the Maxwell Award and the Bednarik Award?

This week, the Maxwell Football Club announced the semifinalists for their signature awards. The 15 players up for the Maxwell Award and 18 for the Bednarik Award are among the very best in college football.

The Maxwell Award is given to the nation’s top player, with recent honorees including Devonta Smith, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in recent years. Handed out to the top defensive player in college football, the Bednarik Award has a strong track record with five selections having been taken in the first round in as many years.

Four Big Ten players are represented on the Bednarik Award and two are up for the Maxwell Award. The three finalists for each award will be announced on Dec. 3.

The Maxwell Award and the Bednarik Award winners will be officially be named on the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9. The broadcast will air on ESPN.

Kenneth Walker – Michigan State (running back)

Kenneth Walker III was turning heads in a Heisman-level performance against Michigan. 🟢 5 TD

🟢 197 YDS WOW 😤 pic.twitter.com/x9eVYVqx0z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 30, 2021

The junior has amassed 1,194 rushing yards and six touchdowns. If he won the Maxwell Award, he would be the first running back picked since the aforementioned Henry in 2015.

His performance this past Saturday at Michigan (197 rushing yards, five touchdowns) certainly answers a lot of questions about his ability to perform at a high level.

C.J. Stroud - Ohio State (quarterback)

CJ STROUD WITH THE DIME TO OLAVE 😍 pic.twitter.com/3OexKazmYr — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) October 31, 2021

In his first season as a starter at Ohio State, Stroud has certainly been impressive, growing in his performances each week. He might be a bit of an outsider to crack the final three for the Maxwell Award but he’s trending in the right direction.

He has 2,270 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan (DE)

Michigan on @On3sports' list of the top 300 most impactful players after Week 9: Aidan Hutchinson (12), Blake Corum (89), Josh Ross (118), Daxton Hill (133), Brad Hawkins (138), Hassan Haskins (200)https://t.co/KaBJAyPcUm pic.twitter.com/boZ3MM0fd0 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 3, 2021

All Aidan Hutchinson does every week is make an impact, the Michigan edge rusher certainly enhancing his NFL draft stock this year. He was a bit quite in the loss at Michigan State this past weekend (two tackles, one sack) but he has been solid this whole season.

Hutchinson has 27 total tackles and 6.5 sacks to position No. 10 Michigan in the College Football Playoff discussion.

Jaquan Brisker – Penn State (safety)

The redshirt senior safety has very quietly put together an outstanding season. His solid play in the backend for Penn State has led teams to simply not passing in the area he is patrolling.

His 25 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended have him squarely in discussion as one of the top defensive backs in the nation. The last defensive back to get the Bednarik Award was Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2017.

George Karlaftis - Purdue (defensive end)

Cold hearted, never get cold feet when the pressure come pic.twitter.com/6DtUBCWnEX — George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3) October 26, 2021

The Purdue junior has been very good this year with 26 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles (one fumble recovery) for the Boilermakers. He doesn’t get as much buzz as some other pass rushers but he is a very talented and versatile defensive lineman.

The Bednarik Award loves edge rushers with Kentucky’s Josh Allen (2018) and Ohio State’s Chase Young (2019) having recently run the award.

Leo Chenal - Wisconsin (LB)

Chenal is the latest Wisconsin linebacker to emerge from a school that produces top defensive players year after year. The Badgers are the top total defense in the nation and Chenal is a major reason why.

His numbers jump out (31 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) and his steady play and leadership are a major reason why Wisconsin is suddenly surging after a rough start to the season.

