What Big Ten players made Todd McShay’s preseason big board?

The NFL Draft is a year-round process, for both NFL teams and college teams it is always on everyone’s mind. The Big Ten this year is looking to be on the front lines of that discussion once again.

Whether it is through the quarterback positions, trench players, or a splash of defensive players, the conference is once again loaded with talent.

Now, Todd McShay of ESPN and Scout’s Inc. has released his preseason top 50 player big board. Penn State has one player who is ranked inside the top 25, and McShay appears to be having one of the highest opinions on him.

Outside of Penn State being featured on the list of players, a total of five Big Ten schools are featured in his top 50 players. Here is a rundown of every Big Ten player cracking McShay’s top 50 at the moment. Be sure to take a peek at their ranking as well.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State

Harry How/Getty Images

McShay’s Big Board rank: 3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

McShay’s Big Board rank: 11

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Line, Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

McShay’s Big Board rank: 14

Peter Skoronski, Offensive Tackle, Northwestern

Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

McShay’s Big Board rank: 20

Keeanu Benton, Defensive Line, Wisconsin

Syndication: Journal Sentinel

McShay’s Big Board Rank: 22

Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Penn State

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

McShay’s Big Board rank: 23

John Michael Schmitz, Center, Minnesota

Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

McShay’s Big Board rank: 29

Nick Herbig, Linebacker, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

McShay’s Big Board: 49

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire