The Big Ten was very well represented on the watch list for the Maxwell Award. Including UCLA and USC, there were 10 programs with players on the watch list.

Four of those 10 programs had multiple names on the watch list, including UCLA and USC.

The Maxwell Award is one of the most prestigious awards in college football. The Maxwell Football Club presents the annual award to the best player in college football.

Last season, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award.

The Maxwell Football Club also hands out several other awards including the Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defensive player.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the watch list. His brother, Tua Tagovailoa, won the award in 2018.

With Young’s taking of the Maxwell Award last year, the SEC has won the last four awards. A Big Ten player hasn’t won the Maxwell Award since Penn State running back Larry Johnson in 2002.

Check out what Big Ten players made the Maxwell Award watch list!

h

h

Illinois: Chase Brown

𝙈𝘼𝙓𝙒𝙀𝙇𝙇 𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙍𝘿 𝙒𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏 Congrats to @chasebrown____, who is on the watch list for the award given to the college player of the year. pic.twitter.com/ignCsluIOs — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 18, 2022

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, per release. The Maxwell Award honors the best player in college football, regardless of position. It is Tagovailoa’s second straight year on the preseason list. — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) July 18, 2022

Michigan: Blake Corum

Story continues

Michigan State: Payton Thorne, Jayden Reed

Awarded annually to the 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 player in college football. 🏆 @JaydenReed5

🏆 @payton15thorne pic.twitter.com/PqzkFfeuY5 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 18, 2022

Minnesota: Mohamed Ibrahim

Ohio State: C.J. Stroud, Jaxson Smith-Nijgba, TreVeyon Henderson

C.J. Stroud leads three player contingent representing Ohio State at Big Ten media days https://t.co/3JImemlp86 via @buckeyeswire — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) July 18, 2022

Penn State: Sean Clifford

Purdue: Aidan O'Connell

UCLA: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Zach Charbonnet

USC: Jordan Addison, Caleb Williams

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Check out who made the list here ⬇️ For more information on #MaxwellFootball head to…https://t.co/WLP97tKb4b pic.twitter.com/tdxUyTnss7 — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 18, 2022

1

1