As Big Ten play opens, here's one thought on each Ohio State scholarship player

The annual challenge begins anew, and this time it’s against a team that handed Ohio State arguably its lowest point of last season.

Sunday afternoon, the Buckeyes will host Minnesota in the first Big Ten game for both teams. It’s the first of 20 league games for both teams in a league that, after Northwestern’s upset of No. 1 Purdue on the first night of conference play, looks as wide-open as ever. It’s also a showdown between two of the three teams to finish on the outside of last year’s logjam in the middle that saw 11 teams finish between 9-11 and 12-8 in the league.

Purdue won the conference outright by three games at 15-5. And on the other side, Ohio State (5-15) and Minnesota (2-17) dwelled in the cellar, with the Gophers earning one of their wins on the road against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State enters Sunday with a five-game winning streak that includes an Emerald Coast Classic championship last weekend. Minnesota is 5-2, but its wins are against teams with an average rating of 319.8 according to KenPom.com. Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann has call the Golden Gophers “clearly as talented as any team we’ve played, and big,” and Ohio State forward and Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle said his former team is deeper than it was during his two years there.

As Ohio State gets ready to play Minnesota on Sunday, here is one thought on each Buckeye to play so far this season. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Jamison Battle starting to settle in

After his transfer, Battle has spoken about not wanting to immediately step into a role where he’s viewed as selfish or overly concerned about forcing his own shot while developing relationships on his new team. In two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Battle averaged 7.1 3-point shots per game and hit 33.9% of them. Ohio State wants him to continue to fire away from deep, but he’s averaging a career-low 6.3 attempts per game while occasionally deferring to his teammates in the early going. But after attempting an average of 5.3 3s in the first three games, Battle has averaged 7.0 during the last four and shot 39.3% during that run.

The Ohio State coaches are still on Battle to improve his rebounding and his overall defense, and that will likely be a work in progress all season. His offense, though, will keep him on the court and provide another weapon from the wing.

Dale Bonner shakes off rough start

When Ohio State arrived in Florida for the Emerald Coast Classic, it finally got the Dale Bonner that Holtmann said the coaches had seen during the preseason. A quick, tenacious guard who spent the last two years at Baylor, Bonner scored nine points in his first three games and was 1 for 5 from 3-point range while generally struggling for the Buckeyes. Then he scored 9 points against Alabama, played his most minutes ever in a Division I game (26:27) and emerged as a dependable ball handler who could make shots and alleviate pressure on sophomores Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bruce Thornton.

Now he’s starting to look like a capable option for Ohio State on both ends of the floor. The Buckeyes will need him to continue to be a steady contributor (he only has five turnovers) and a dangerous defender.

Taison Chatman’s injury set him back

The highest-rated recruit in Ohio State’s 2023 class, Chatman arrived poised to seemingly battle Bonner to back up Gayle and Thornton only to have to undergo a preseason surgery to repair a meniscus injury. That set him back, and it wasn’t until the Alabama game that Chatman made his debut. He’s looked the part of a freshman who missed most of his preseason, committing four fouls and turning it over twice in only 11:24 spread across three games.

Kalen Etzler is on the outside looking in

Now in his third season with the program, the 6-8, 190-pound Etzler has appeared as a late-game substitution in four games this season totaling 7:20. He’s a part of Ohio State’s scout team during practices but doesn’t project to crack the playing rotation this season.

Roddy Gayle Jr. is a rising star

Holtmann called Gayle one of the biggest questions facing the Buckeyes this season. After his impressive close to his freshman year, could he make the sophomore leap and become a consistent contributor? Seven games in, the answer has been a resounding yes. Gayle is a legitimate triple-double candidate who has averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while solidifying himself as a go-to player.

Nov 19, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) passes the ball to a teammate during their game against the Western Michigan Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at the Value City Arena.

He still commits a few too many turnovers (Gayle leads Ohio State with 17, seven more than anyone else), but some of that is part of the growing process as a young, growing playmaker.

Bowen Hardman can still shoot

It’s never really been a question of what the sophomore guard can do when he has an open look at the rim from beyond the 3-point line. Hardman hit one from nearly the midcourt logo against Santa Clara in the Emerald Coast Classic and showed nice touch on a running floater against Central Michigan, but his ability to defend and handle the physicality of the Big Ten is the biggest factor holding Hardman back. He’s appeared in five games totaling 8:47 this season.

Zed Key providing a lift from the bench

Ohio State’s longest-tenured player has made a full recovery from season-ending shoulder surgery and also accepted a role off the bench in his fourth season. He’s shooting a career-best 62.8% from the floor, is just shy of his career high at 10.4 points and is grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game in only 20.3 minutes per game. His offseason weight loss has allowed him to play with a higher motor for longer periods, and his offensive rebounding percentage of 17.6 is 15th-best in the nation and only second to Zach Edey in the Big Ten according to KenPom.com.

Key has also gotten better with his perimeter defense, allowing the Buckeyes greater flexibility on that end of the court. He still picks up some fouls that he shouldn’t, and he looked out of sync against Central Michigan last time out, but Key looks every bit like a veteran Big Ten big.

Evan Mahaffey contributing as his offense lags

Mahaffey’s stat line against Central Michigan is a pretty good summary of where the second-year wing is as a player right now. One of five players to start all seven games, Mahaffey dished out a career-high five assists, pulled down four rebounds and had a steal in 21:51 – but was scoreless, going 0 for 7 from the floor including three missed 3-pointers. His ability to at least connect on a few shots will be crucial to keep defenses honest and prevent his presence from clogging driving lanes, and Holtmann said Mahaffey could grow into a borderline unrecognizable player by this time next year.

Nov 15, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Evan Mahaffey (12) beats Merrimack College Warriors forward Jacob O'Connell (20) to a loose ball during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena. Ohio State won 76-52.

For now, he’s been impactful defensively and a key reason why the Buckeyes look better on that end. Mahaffey’s 10 steals are second-most on the roster.

Scotty Middleton has shown flashes

Viewed as a potential one-and-done player thanks to his defensive capabilities and his 3-point shooting, Scotty Middleton announced his arrival by scoring 13 points in the season opener and becoming the first Ohio State freshman to grab at least five offensive rebounds in his debut since Jared Sullinger. From a pure production standpoint, it’s been tougher sledding for Middleton since, and he missed the Central Michigan game with a foot injury that’s not expected to be significant.

Middleton’s ability to switch onto multiple positions has made him Ohio State’s most impactful freshman this season. He’s averaging 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds and has hit half of his 10 3-pointers while building a reputation as a “3-and-D” guy. The game still moves fast for him, and he’s turned it over six times, but Middleton figures to have better, more consistent basketball ahead of him this season.

Felix Okpara is starting to attack the glass

The Ohio State coaches challenged Okpara to improve his rebounding numbers after the 6-11, 235-pound center averaged only 2.7 through the first three games of the year. It wasn’t the start to the season the Buckeyes had hoped for Okpara after he closed his freshman season strong while taking over for the injured Key, but he posted the first consecutive double-digit rebounding games of his career in wins against Western Michigan and Alabama and just missed his first double-double of the year with 14 points and nine rebounds against Central Michigan.

Overall, his production is up from last year and he’s averaging 6.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. He’s shooting 70.4 percent (19 for 27) from two-point range, mostly on dunks, and is eighth nationally in block rate at 8.9% according to KenPom. The next step is for Okpara to grow into a more consistent offensive player while avoiding foul trouble (he leads the team with 6.2 fouls committed per 40 minutes).

Austin Parks is a work in progress

Like Chatman, Parks was slowed during the preseason and missed time. As he battled back spasms, the 6-10, 260-pound center missed out on valuable time to carve out an early role. He’s appeared in four games, totaling 7:24, and is yet to attempt a shot. He has a rebound, a foul and an assist in that time. Opportunities figure to be slim for Parks this year with Okpara and Key holding down the center position, but it’s an open question if he’ll be able to contribute against some of the Big Ten’s bigger teams for a couple of minutes a game.

Devin Royal is still adjusting to the level

He scored at a prolific level in high school, but Royal is still learning how that translates to the Division I level. One of seven players to see action in all seven games, Royal is averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds but has dealt with fouling issues and turnover problems. Although he’s only averaging 8.4 minutes per game, Royal is second on the team in fouls committed per 40 minutes (5.3) and tops in turnover rate (34.0) according to KenPom.

Unlike last year’s freshmen, Royal has the benefit of being able to grow into a role as the season progresses without being counted on to take on anything significant in the early going. The talent looks to be there, but it’s still going to take a while to unlock it all.

Bruce Thornton is the cornerstone

There aren’t many nits to pick with Thornton’s start to the season. Like Gayle, he’s made that sophomore leap and has established himself as the engine, the go-to and the foundation for what this Ohio State team aspires to be this season. The team’s unquestioned leader in the locker room, he’s averaging 18.3 points per game, shooting 41.0% from 3 (16 for 39) has dished out 31 assists with only six turnovers and was named Emerald Coast Classic Most Valuable Player.

Yes, Holtmann wants Thornton to rebound at a higher rate (he averages 2.6 per game). Otherwise, he’s top-15 in the Big Ten in eight different statistical categories and leads Ohio State in scoring, assists, steals and free-throw percentage. Thornton looks every bit like an all-Big Ten guard and the cornerstone piece the Buckeyes coveted when they signed him from Alpharetta (Georgia) Milton.

