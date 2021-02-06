Big Ten Picks: Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan St.

Vaughn Dalzell
·8 min read

Northwestern at Purdue (-7)

Northwestern is currently amid an eight-game losing streak with four double-digit losses. In the last two games, Northwestern has kept games closer, losing by three at Penn State and by eight at home versus Rutgers.

On the road in Big Ten play, Northwestern is 0-5 SU, losing by three, 10, 15, 16 and 19 points for a -12.6 point margin. Northwestern is 1-4 ATS in the last five road games, covering only against Penn State. Purdue won four straight before going 1-2 SU in the last three games, losing by one to Maryland on the road and to Michigan by 17 at home.

Northwestern is far worse than both Maryland and Michigan, and Purdue is hot ATS right now going 6-1-1 over the last games. As a favorite, Purdue is 3-1-1 ATS in the previous five games, going 3-2 SU in the last five with that one-point loss to Maryland in Tuesday's contest.

Purdue has won eight straight games versus Northwestern and five by eight or more points. The Boilermakers have won four straight at home versus the Wildcats, winning by 10 points or more in three games. Right now, there is not much to believe in for Northwestern besides covering the last two games. However, they play Rutgers at home, not on the road, and Penn State on the road, not at home. If it were the other way around, I would think differently, but this is the same Northwestern team we have seen earlier in the season.

I am backing the Boilermakers as they welcome back Sasha Stefanovic to the lineup after a three-game absence. His presence should give Purdue a boost as they return home after the one-point loss to Maryland.

Game Pick: Purdue -7 (1.5u) - play up -8 for 1u

NC State (-4) at Boston College

NC State and Boston College met earlier this season and the Wolfpack escaped with a 79-76 victory at home. Boston College had four scorers reach double-figures, but this time will be different as they host.

The Eagles are going to be short-handed as they return to play after a 21-day layoff. Boston College's last game was Jan. 16, an 80-70 loss to Notre Dame. They had four double-digit scorers again, but because of COVID and injuries, only five scholarship players are expected to play versus NC State.

Boston College has been a guard-dependent team this season, 66% of their points coming from that position, and 60% of the teams' points come from four players: Jay Heat, Rich Kelly, Makai Ashton-Langford and Wynston Tabbs.

The known available scholarship players for Boston College are CJ Felder, Jay Heath, Steffon Mitchell and Kamari Williams. Heath is the only player from that group that makes up 60% of the teams' points, so his presence will be important. Mitchell scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his last game as their best available big man. There is one more possible scholarship player that has yet to be announced.

The road team is 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings, and while I lean NC State to win and cover, the Over is appealing between the two. Both teams are horrid losing stretches, with Boston College going 1-5 SU in the last six games and NC State 1-6 SU in the previous seven.

In Boston College's last seven home games, they have gone 5-2 to the Over, and in the previous 11 games anywhere, 9-2. In NC State's last seven road games, they have gone 7-0 to the Over.

NC State is 0-5 SU and allowed at least 74 points in every road game this season. The Wolfpack, over this seven-game stretch, have allowed 76.5 points per game, while the Eagles have allowed 73.5 per game in the last six.

I expect NC State to take advantage of what could be a rusty Boston College squad. Down the stretch, foul trouble could make this game out of hand for the Eagles and whether enough players in shape or can handle 30-plus minutes in conference competition. I will back the Wolfpack to win and parlay that with Purdue to win for a nice noon and afternoon parlay. Watch the tempo of NC State and Boston College as live betting the Over will be tempting. Odds opened at -109 for this parlay and have steadily moved closer to -120 this morning so get it while you can.

Game Pick: NC State (ML) and Purdue (ML) to both win (1u)

Wisconsin (+4.5) at Illinois

I wrote about this play in yesterday's College Basketball preview, and I will make a play on it. As stated, I believe Wisconsin is being undervalued in this spot as road dogs. Yes, in the Big Ten, the home squad is often more than not the victor, but there is upset potential here.

Wisconsin won 15 straight games over Illinois before the Fighting Illini's 71-70 win last season. History sides with Wisconsin, and the talent levels are not far off this season. Wisconsin has won the previous five games in Illinois by eight or more points, and the last game decided by six points or less that took place in Illinois was in 2014.

Wisconsin is coming off a back-to-back split with Penn State, while Illinois has strung three wins together. A win for Illinois would tie their longest winning streak of the season and the first time beating Wisconsin in back-to-back games since 2009-10 and 2010-11.

The Badgers' roster is made up of six seniors out of eight leading rotational players, a very experienced squad. Wisconsin takes care of the ball, ranking fourth in turnover percentage (13.8%) and they have five players averaging nine points or more with two in double-figures, all of them seniors.

On the season, Wisconsin is 3-2 SU on the road in Big Ten play losing to Michigan and being upset by Penn State. Wisconsin has beaten Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State (Dec. 25) on the road, so they are more than capable of an outright win. The road team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between the two, which points to Wisconsin.

Illinois does not force many turnovers, ranking 314th with a 16.3% turnover percentage, so you can expect another clean game from Wisconsin. Illinois played four straight games at home before surviving Indiana 75-71 in OT before returning back to Champagne for this matchup. Illinois lost to Maryland and Ohio State at home back-to-back games before beating Penn State and Iowa on a homestand, but all we need is the cover.

Grab the +4.5 (-110) on BetMGM before it disappears. I would play this down to +3, preferably +3.5 or +4 if you can.

Game Pick: Wisconsin +4.5 (1u)

Michigan State (-11.5) at Nebraska

What you read might surprise you, unless you circled this game on your calendar too, but Michigan State to cover is one of my favorite bets today. Michigan State has steadily improved in three games back from action. They lost by six to Iowa after a 15-point loss to Ohio State and 30 to Rutgers.

For Nebraska, they are coming off a 27-day layoff. That is insane, and per the Associated Press, the head coach, two assistants, a graduate assistant, nine players, and a student manager tested positive for COVID earlier that paused play. After nearly a month off, they get Michigan State who is desperate and hungry for a win.

The two met earlier in the season (Jan. 2), and Michigan State won 84-77 behind Nebraska's 18 turnovers. The Spartans shot 66.7% from inside the arc and 30.4% beyond it versus the Cornhuskers. Nebraska did shoot well from three (47.4%), but Michigan State has done very well defending it over the last three games. Michigan State held Iowa to 5-of-19 from deep (29.4%) after holding Ohio State to 6-of-18 (33.3%). In the first game back, they lost by 30 but held Rutgers to 5-of-19 (26.3%) from three.

Michigan State is holding the last three opponents to 28.5% overall, and Nebraska is hitting 31.5% on the season (252nd). On the road in Big Ten play, Nebraska has shot 5-of-33 (15.2%) and 8-of-27 (29.6%), losing by 14 (Wisconsin) and 36 (Ohio State).

The favorite is 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings, pointing to Michigan State. Nebraska is 1-5 ATS in their last six road games overall, and the Over is 5-1 in the previous six versus a team with a winning SU record (MSU 8-7). I think Michigan State will win by double-digits and would play this up to -12 as I think this line is pretty accurate. Live betting the Spartans Team Total is also on the radar today. The pregame line is set at 78.5, but that is too high for my liking. BetMGM still has the -11.5 at -110 odds, while other oddsmakers have moved to -12.5.

Game Pick: Michigan State -11.5 (1u) - play up to -12.5

    Will Tampa Bay become the first team to win a championship in their own home stadium? Or will the reigning champions retain their title? This year’s Super Bowl features some of the NFL’s top talent including, clockwise from left, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Composite: Reuters, Getty, AP What the Chiefs need to do to win … Be the Chiefs. That may sound flippant, but no team gives more credit to the ‘flip the switch’ theory than this season’s Chiefs. When they’re fully engaged, when they’re at their full Chiefs-ness, there’s not much any other team in the league can do to stop them. There are flaws on defense, but at some point, Patrick Mahomes will have the ball. Even with an excellent defense, Tampa will have a hard time slowing down the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce triumvirate. OC With their top two offensive tackles likely out of this matchup, it figures to be tough sledding for the Chiefs on the edge. Look for Andy Reid to dial up plenty of screen passes to capitalize on the speed and shiftiness of his backs and receivers – Tyreek Hill’s especially. AL Win the battle of the turnovers. Brady threw three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers, but the Packers could only score on one of the ensuing possessions. If the Bucs do that against KC, this game could be over quickly. HF Eliminate the deep ball. Keep two safeties on the field so the Bucs are forced to run. You cannot play chicken with Brady like the Packers did – it only ends one way. Well, unless the offense explodes as well it may. Reid will need an extra splash of trickery to flummox Tampa. That or dump it off to Hill. GS What the Bucs need to do to win … Shorten the game. The Bucs have proven they can swap between a number of styles this season. They can win with their exceptional defense. They can rely on Tom Brady to hang in a shootout. Against the Chiefs, though it won’t be as entertaining, they will have to rely on the run-game to extend drives against a weak-ish Chiefs front in order to contain the scoreline. Get Brady to the final drive with a chance to win the game, that should be the plan. OC Sic Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh on the Chiefs’ backup tackles. Mix it up a little on first down. (The handoffs to Leonard Fournette & Co are so predictable.) And capitalize on every opportunity to connect with receivers downfield, a point of emphasis for Bruce Arians all season. If Antonio Brown is looking for a time to shine, this is it. AL Brady’s doesn’t want to get into a throwing contest with Mahomes at this point of his career. His edge will lie in his experience. He doesn’t want to be a pure game-manager here, he’s going to have to connect on a few long-balls to win, but if he focuses on making the right play over trying for the big play, his team have a solid chance. HF Tampa must play to their strengths and blitz early and often. They have the pedigree – nine sacks and two wins against Rodgers this season – and can slow down Mahomes by attacking an offensive line missing both its starting tackles. You run the risk of death by a thousand Tyreek and Travis-shaped cuts but Todd Bowles must be brave to limit Kansas City’s scoring. GS Key player for the Chiefs … Patrick Mahomes. Of course it’s Mahomes. Going with anyone else would be a hipster choice. The Bucs could run the perfect gameplan. They could play as well as imaginable on both sides of the ball. Yet if Mahomes turns up and plays at his best, there is nothing anyone can do to stop him. OC Other than the obvious? Let’s go with Tyrann Mathieu, whose powers of anticipation and interruption give off major Ed Reed vibes. He, not Mahomes, is Tom Brady’s true opponent – and the Honey Badger will make the GOAT pay for all those 50-50 balls he likes to throw up so much. Mathieu intercepted Brady on a tipped ball in their Week 12 matchup. AL Travis Kelce. We talk about Brady v Mahomes, but what about Kelce v Gronkowski? Since Gronkowski’s (temporary) retirement, Kelce has been fighting to surpass him as the league’s best tight end ever. A Super Bowl win over a diminished Gronk would be more of a symbolic touchstone, but it wouldn’t hurt his case. HF Tyrann Mathieu. We can be sure Brady is going to take risks through the air so Mathieu’s ability to diagnose and demolish receiver routes will need to be firing to disrupt Tampa’s passing attack. Putting Brady under pressure to second guess whether Mathieu will jump a route consistently could frustrate the veteran into making costly mistakes. GS Key player for the Bucs … Todd Bowles. Not a player, but the Bucs’ defensive coordinator. Tampa’s defense has played at a championship level all season. There aren’t many schematic fireworks. Instead, Bowles relies on a core group of plays and his players all playing at the highest possible level. Against Mahomes, he is going to need a couple of wrinkles or fresh looks in order to create a negative play or two. OC Lavonte David, one of the finest linebackers the game has ever seen. His ability to close on ballcarriers and stop or even sometimes reverse their momentum should prove especially useful against a Chiefs skilled unit adept at piling on big yards after the catch. His sideline-to-sideline range will be key to maintaining coordinator Todd Bowles’s bend-but-don’t-break principles. AL Leonard Fournette. Fournette was cut by the Jaguars and came in as Tampa Bay’s backup running back. Now he’s putting his best work of the season in the playoffs, including an astonishing touchdown run against Green Bay. Another touchdown or two would be nice, but if he can pick up plenty of yardage on first downs, it will open the playbook wide open for Brady. HF A shootout beckons despite the cannons falling silent at Raymond James Stadium (couldn’t the cannons have fired for the Chiefs as well? Why do I care so much about the cannons?). The Bucs can bully the Chiefs’ defense using the superior size and strength of Mike Evans in the redzone. The extra attention he receives will also create holes for others to rack up points. GS One bold prediction … The Weeknd has more than one song. I mean, seriously? The Weeknd? For the Super Bowl? Am I old now? OC Someone’s gonna pull out a trick play. Either the Chiefs build on the iconic “Four Tops” they sprang on the 49ers last year, or Arians dials up a nervy retort. Either way, you will love the football love language. AL How about a scoreless first quarter? After all the talk about this being an offensive showdown, maybe both sides get performance anxiety right off the gate and we see a lot of three-and-outs, some offensive miscues and even a missed field goal in the first 15 minutes. HF Tony Romo spots Bill Belichick in the crowd wearing a Jack Sparrow mask as a disguise. Naturally, Romo cannot contain his excitement and orchestrates a joyous on-field reunion after Brady lifts a Lombardi without his one-time mentor. “That’s my boy,” Belichick will say. GS The final score will be … Chiefs 31-24 Buccaneers. The combination of Brady and Bowles is about as good as you can hope for in trying to knock the Chiefs off their perch. No one is capable of stopping the Chiefs, but all the Bucs require is a defense that slows Mahomes-Andy Reid machine down, even for a possession or two. Tampa have the talent and staff to be able to pull off such a plan. I have the Bucs giving Brady a chance on the final possession but coming up just short. The Chiefs’ offensive power, even with all the Bowles goodness, is just too overwhelming. And even when plays break down, nobody is better off-script than Mahomes. The Chiefs go back-to-back and Mahomes takes home a second successive MVP. OC Chiefs 30-29 Buccaneers. As exposed as Mahomes figures to be on the edge, one could easily see the Bucs defense forgetting about the QB’s wheels until it’s too late. Whether it’s by picking up chunk yardage or buying time to fire darts to Cheetah & Co, eventually, Mahomes will take their heart. AL Chiefs 34-17 Buccaneers. Look for the teams to keep it close for a while but by the fourth quarter, the Chiefs will have the lead and salt it way with one of those Mahomes bursts where he rattles off two touchdowns in the blink of an eye. HF Chiefs 30-33 Buccaneers. I said it mid-season and I will say it again, Tom Brady and the Bucs will win the Super Bowl. Picking against Brady is a fool’s errand especially now he is an underdog. Six titles and your team not being favourite is testament to how good the Chiefs are but Brady will have the last word in the game with a last-minute drive and possibly on which QB is truly the greatest. Same time next year, Tom. GS

