Big Ten Picks: Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan St.

Northwestern at Purdue (-7)

Northwestern is currently amid an eight-game losing streak with four double-digit losses. In the last two games, Northwestern has kept games closer, losing by three at Penn State and by eight at home versus Rutgers.

On the road in Big Ten play, Northwestern is 0-5 SU, losing by three, 10, 15, 16 and 19 points for a -12.6 point margin. Northwestern is 1-4 ATS in the last five road games, covering only against Penn State. Purdue won four straight before going 1-2 SU in the last three games, losing by one to Maryland on the road and to Michigan by 17 at home.

Northwestern is far worse than both Maryland and Michigan, and Purdue is hot ATS right now going 6-1-1 over the last games. As a favorite, Purdue is 3-1-1 ATS in the previous five games, going 3-2 SU in the last five with that one-point loss to Maryland in Tuesday's contest.

Purdue has won eight straight games versus Northwestern and five by eight or more points. The Boilermakers have won four straight at home versus the Wildcats, winning by 10 points or more in three games. Right now, there is not much to believe in for Northwestern besides covering the last two games. However, they play Rutgers at home, not on the road, and Penn State on the road, not at home. If it were the other way around, I would think differently, but this is the same Northwestern team we have seen earlier in the season.

I am backing the Boilermakers as they welcome back Sasha Stefanovic to the lineup after a three-game absence. His presence should give Purdue a boost as they return home after the one-point loss to Maryland.

Game Pick: Purdue -7 (1.5u) - play up -8 for 1u

NC State (-4) at Boston College

NC State and Boston College met earlier this season and the Wolfpack escaped with a 79-76 victory at home. Boston College had four scorers reach double-figures, but this time will be different as they host.

The Eagles are going to be short-handed as they return to play after a 21-day layoff. Boston College's last game was Jan. 16, an 80-70 loss to Notre Dame. They had four double-digit scorers again, but because of COVID and injuries, only five scholarship players are expected to play versus NC State.

Boston College has been a guard-dependent team this season, 66% of their points coming from that position, and 60% of the teams' points come from four players: Jay Heat, Rich Kelly, Makai Ashton-Langford and Wynston Tabbs.

The known available scholarship players for Boston College are CJ Felder, Jay Heath, Steffon Mitchell and Kamari Williams. Heath is the only player from that group that makes up 60% of the teams' points, so his presence will be important. Mitchell scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his last game as their best available big man. There is one more possible scholarship player that has yet to be announced.

The road team is 4-1 ATS in the last five meetings, and while I lean NC State to win and cover, the Over is appealing between the two. Both teams are horrid losing stretches, with Boston College going 1-5 SU in the last six games and NC State 1-6 SU in the previous seven.

In Boston College's last seven home games, they have gone 5-2 to the Over, and in the previous 11 games anywhere, 9-2. In NC State's last seven road games, they have gone 7-0 to the Over.

NC State is 0-5 SU and allowed at least 74 points in every road game this season. The Wolfpack, over this seven-game stretch, have allowed 76.5 points per game, while the Eagles have allowed 73.5 per game in the last six.

I expect NC State to take advantage of what could be a rusty Boston College squad. Down the stretch, foul trouble could make this game out of hand for the Eagles and whether enough players in shape or can handle 30-plus minutes in conference competition. I will back the Wolfpack to win and parlay that with Purdue to win for a nice noon and afternoon parlay. Watch the tempo of NC State and Boston College as live betting the Over will be tempting. Odds opened at -109 for this parlay and have steadily moved closer to -120 this morning so get it while you can.

Game Pick: NC State (ML) and Purdue (ML) to both win (1u)

Wisconsin (+4.5) at Illinois

I wrote about this play in yesterday's College Basketball preview, and I will make a play on it. As stated, I believe Wisconsin is being undervalued in this spot as road dogs. Yes, in the Big Ten, the home squad is often more than not the victor, but there is upset potential here.

Wisconsin won 15 straight games over Illinois before the Fighting Illini's 71-70 win last season. History sides with Wisconsin, and the talent levels are not far off this season. Wisconsin has won the previous five games in Illinois by eight or more points, and the last game decided by six points or less that took place in Illinois was in 2014.

Wisconsin is coming off a back-to-back split with Penn State, while Illinois has strung three wins together. A win for Illinois would tie their longest winning streak of the season and the first time beating Wisconsin in back-to-back games since 2009-10 and 2010-11.

The Badgers' roster is made up of six seniors out of eight leading rotational players, a very experienced squad. Wisconsin takes care of the ball, ranking fourth in turnover percentage (13.8%) and they have five players averaging nine points or more with two in double-figures, all of them seniors.

On the season, Wisconsin is 3-2 SU on the road in Big Ten play losing to Michigan and being upset by Penn State. Wisconsin has beaten Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State (Dec. 25) on the road, so they are more than capable of an outright win. The road team is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between the two, which points to Wisconsin.

Illinois does not force many turnovers, ranking 314th with a 16.3% turnover percentage, so you can expect another clean game from Wisconsin. Illinois played four straight games at home before surviving Indiana 75-71 in OT before returning back to Champagne for this matchup. Illinois lost to Maryland and Ohio State at home back-to-back games before beating Penn State and Iowa on a homestand, but all we need is the cover.

Grab the +4.5 (-110) on BetMGM before it disappears. I would play this down to +3, preferably +3.5 or +4 if you can.

Game Pick: Wisconsin +4.5 (1u)

Michigan State (-11.5) at Nebraska

What you read might surprise you, unless you circled this game on your calendar too, but Michigan State to cover is one of my favorite bets today. Michigan State has steadily improved in three games back from action. They lost by six to Iowa after a 15-point loss to Ohio State and 30 to Rutgers.

For Nebraska, they are coming off a 27-day layoff. That is insane, and per the Associated Press, the head coach, two assistants, a graduate assistant, nine players, and a student manager tested positive for COVID earlier that paused play. After nearly a month off, they get Michigan State who is desperate and hungry for a win.

The two met earlier in the season (Jan. 2), and Michigan State won 84-77 behind Nebraska's 18 turnovers. The Spartans shot 66.7% from inside the arc and 30.4% beyond it versus the Cornhuskers. Nebraska did shoot well from three (47.4%), but Michigan State has done very well defending it over the last three games. Michigan State held Iowa to 5-of-19 from deep (29.4%) after holding Ohio State to 6-of-18 (33.3%). In the first game back, they lost by 30 but held Rutgers to 5-of-19 (26.3%) from three.

Michigan State is holding the last three opponents to 28.5% overall, and Nebraska is hitting 31.5% on the season (252nd). On the road in Big Ten play, Nebraska has shot 5-of-33 (15.2%) and 8-of-27 (29.6%), losing by 14 (Wisconsin) and 36 (Ohio State).

The favorite is 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings, pointing to Michigan State. Nebraska is 1-5 ATS in their last six road games overall, and the Over is 5-1 in the previous six versus a team with a winning SU record (MSU 8-7). I think Michigan State will win by double-digits and would play this up to -12 as I think this line is pretty accurate. Live betting the Spartans Team Total is also on the radar today. The pregame line is set at 78.5, but that is too high for my liking. BetMGM still has the -11.5 at -110 odds, while other oddsmakers have moved to -12.5.

Game Pick: Michigan State -11.5 (1u) - play up to -12.5