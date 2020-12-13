Big Ten, Pac-12 set full schedules for championship weekend

The Big Ten and Pac-12 seasons will carry on into championship weekend, and now we know which matchups are on the schedule.

Let’s start with the Pac-12, which will host its championship on Friday night in Los Angeles at the Coliseum. The title game will feature Washington, the Pac-12 North champion, and USC, the Pac-12 South champion. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. locally, 8 p.m. ET.

Of note is the location of the Oregon vs. Colorado game: Los Angeles. The conference wants to have its two divisional second-place finishers on hand in case either USC or Washington cannot play. Washington was unable to play against Oregon over the weekend due to COVID-19 issues within the UW program.

Additionally, Arizona and Cal have been placed together with a game time to be determined. Cal had to cancel Saturday’s game against Washington State after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing decimated a position group. Arizona, meanwhile, just fired head coach Kevin Sumlin after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State.

Pac-12 Week 16 schedule

Games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 (all times ET), other than the championship game.

8 p.m. (Friday) - Washington at USC (FOX)

1:30 p.m. - Washington State at Utah (FS1)

8 p.m. - Stanford at UCLA (ESPN2)

9 p.m. - Oregon vs. Colorado (FS1)

10:30 p.m. - Arizona State at Oregon State (ESPN)

Arizona at California (TBD)

Big Ten Week 16 schedule

Meanwhile in the Big Ten, there will be two games on Friday before Ohio State and Northwestern meet at noon on Saturday in Indianapolis for the conference title game.

All games are divisional crossover matchups, including two rivalry games that were originally canceled due to COVID-19 issues: Purdue-Indiana and Minnesota-Wisconsin.

Below is the full schedule:

4 p.m. (Friday) - Nebraska at Rutgers (BTN)

7:30 p.m. (Friday) - Purdue at Indiana (BTN)

Noon - Ohio State vs. Northwestern (FOX)

4 p.m. - Minnesota at Wisconsin (BTN)

5:30 p.m. - Illinois at Penn State (FS1)

7 p.m. - Michigan at Iowa (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. - Michigan State at Maryland (BTN)

