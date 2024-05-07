Big Ten opponents, locations revealed for Illinois women’s basketball

(WCIA) — Less than a week after announcing the format for the expanded Big Ten in men’s basketball, the league has announced the plan for women’s basketball.

Each team will have one home-and-away opponent, then will face eight teams on the road and eight at home.

Home Only – Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington and Oregon

Away Only – Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA and USC

Home & Away – Northwestern

Illinois finished the 2023-23 season as champions of the inaugural WBIT. Shauna Green will return for her third season at the helm, returning star players like Kendall Bostic, Genesis Bryant and Makira Cook.

