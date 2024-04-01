Big Ten Notebook: March madness continues as Purdue advances to Final Four

For the first time since 1980, the Final Four will feature the Purdue Boilermakers. On Sunday, Purdue continued it’s March Madness run with a win 72-66 over Tennessee.

In a hard-fought battle, the Boilermakers were able to pull away in the second half due to the play of Zach Edey. The Toronto native scored 40 points and added 16 rebounds to his resume. However, he wasn’t the only Purdue player who had a big game; Fletcher Loyer chipped in 14 points.

As Purdue continued their impressive play, they dominated close to the basket. They outscored Tennessee in the paint 40-24 and were able to take advantage of offensive rebounds. That allowed Purdue to hold off a late Tennessee rally.

Additionally, Purdue showed that they had learned from their mistakes last year and relied on their experience.

🌵 SEE YOU IN PHOENIX FOR THE FINAL FOUR! pic.twitter.com/QtXwUSOtbE

— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 31, 2024

“We had to take it,” Painter told ESPN when asked of the abuse that came last year. “Sometimes when you sit in it, and you’re honest with yourself, and you take it, some great things can happen.”

After an extended break, Purdue will be back in action on Saturday, April sixth. They will face NC State with a trip to the National Championship on the line.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire