Big Ten Notebook: Illinois men’s basketball wins fourth Big Ten title

For the fourth time in program history, the Illinois Fighting Illini are Big Ten Tournament champions. On Sunday, they defeated Wisconsin 93-87 in a hard-fought championship game battle that went down to the wire. They were led by the talented duo of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask.

As Illinois pulled away in the second half, Shannon Jr. set the tone offensively. The Chicago native scored a team-high 34 points while draining three-pointers. He got some help from Domask, who scored 26 points and only missed one shot.

While Wisconsin’s Big Ten Tournament ended in disappointing fashion, there were a few bright spots. That includes Chucky Hepburn and AJ Storr. Just like he has done all season, Storr was a scoring machine. He added 24 points and three steals to his resume. Hepburn had one of his best games of the season, scoring 20 points.

Part of Illinois’s ability to take control late was due to its success close to the basket. They scored 40 points in the paint, while Wisconsin only scored 36. The Fighting Illini also shot over 50 percent from the field and made seven three-pointers.

Once the confetti was released, Illinois had a reason to celebrate beyond winning a title. Their star, Terrence Shannon Jr., was named the 2024 Jim and Kitty Delany Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten Tournament

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire