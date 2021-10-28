The Big Ten has nine programs in latest InterMat rankings; Rutgers checks in at No. 14
Nine Big Ten teams rank in the latest InterMat NCAA Division I Rankings. Three Big Ten programs are in the poll’s top five and a total of five programs are among the top 10 in the poll.
The next closest conference in terms of representation is the Big 12 with five programs followed by the ACC with four teams in the poll.
The Big Ten is led by No. 1 Iowa, No. 2 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Ohio State (ninth) and Minnesota (tenth) round out the conference’s heavy representation in the poll’s top 10.
One to watch is No. 14 Rutgers features what head coach Scott Goodale says is the best program he’s had since joining Rutgers in 2007.
RANK
SCHOOL
CONFERENCE
POINTS
1
Iowa
Big Ten
117.5
2
Penn State
Big Ten
98.5
3
Arizona State
Pac-12
60.5
4
Oklahoma State
Big 12
59.5
5
Michigan
Big Ten
57.5
6
Missouri
Big 12
48.5
7
Cornell
EIWA
47
7
NC State
ACC
47
9
Ohio State
Big Ten
43
10
Minnesota
Big Ten
41
11
Pittsburgh
ACC
37
11
Virginia Tech
ACC
37
13
Northwestern
Big Ten
35
14
Rutgers
Big Ten
32.5
15
Stanford
Pac-12
32
16
Nebraska
Big Ten
31.5
17
North Carolina
ACC
31
18
Cal Poly
Pac-12
24
19
Northern Iowa
Big 12
23.5
20
Iowa State
Big 12
23
21
Illinois
Big Ten
22.5
21
Princeton
EIWA
22.5
23
Wisconsin
Big Ten
16
24
Lehigh
EIWA
14
24
Wyoming
Big 12
14