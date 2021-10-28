The Big Ten has nine programs in latest InterMat rankings; Rutgers checks in at No. 14

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

Nine Big Ten teams rank in the latest InterMat NCAA Division I Rankings. Three Big Ten programs are in the poll’s top five and a total of five programs are among the top 10 in the poll.

The next closest conference in terms of representation is the Big 12 with five programs followed by the ACC with four teams in the poll.

The Big Ten is led by No. 1 Iowa, No. 2 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Ohio State (ninth) and Minnesota (tenth) round out the conference’s heavy representation in the poll’s top 10.

One to watch is No. 14 Rutgers features what head coach Scott Goodale says is the best program he’s had since joining Rutgers in 2007.

RANK

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

POINTS

1

Iowa

Big Ten

117.5

2

Penn State

Big Ten

98.5

3

Arizona State

Pac-12

60.5

4

Oklahoma State

Big 12

59.5

5

Michigan

Big Ten

57.5

6

Missouri

Big 12

48.5

7

Cornell

EIWA

47

7

NC State

ACC

47

9

Ohio State

Big Ten

43

10

Minnesota

Big Ten

41

11

Pittsburgh

ACC

37

11

Virginia Tech

ACC

37

13

Northwestern

Big Ten

35

14

Rutgers

Big Ten

32.5

15

Stanford

Pac-12

32

16

Nebraska

Big Ten

31.5

17

North Carolina

ACC

31

18

Cal Poly

Pac-12

24

19

Northern Iowa

Big 12

23.5

20

Iowa State

Big 12

23

21

Illinois

Big Ten

22.5

21

Princeton

EIWA

22.5

23

Wisconsin

Big Ten

16

24

Lehigh

EIWA

14

24

Wyoming

Big 12

14

Recommended Stories

  • Big Ten Network releases wrestling broadcast schedule, Rutgers featured once

    Rutgers wrestling will be featured once on the Big Ten Network this season.

  • UCLA presents new challenge for Utah's run defense

    The Utes led the Pac-12 in rushing defense for three consecutive seasons heading into this year. Oregon State gashed the Utes for 260 rushing yards in a 42-34 victory a week ago. Youth and inexperience have been a problem for Utah on the defensive line and a crucial factor behind the Utes giving up more than 200 rushing yards in three different games this season.

  • Run-heavy Gophers take win streak to Northwestern

    Two season-ending injuries at running back have not derailed Minnesota's season thanks to a talented freshmen duo and a powerful offensive line. Minnesota (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) will try to stay atop the Big Ten West standings with a win Saturday at Northwestern (3-4, 1-3). The Golden Gophers won their third straight game last week, piling up 326 yards on 56 carries against Maryland.

  • B1G picks: All eyes on East Lansing. Can favored Michigan cover?

    Last week: 2-3Last four weeks: 23-10Season: 37-27My selections for Week 9. Michigan -4.0 at Michigan State: Matchup deluxe. I want Sparty and the points.Iowa at Wisconsin -3.5: How is Iowa gonna score on Wisconsin? Lay the points and take Bucky.

  • Bowl projections: Oregon looks like the clear Rose Bowl contender in the Pac-12

    The Ducks are the only team in the Pac-12 with just one loss.

  • Lancaster County man faces more than a dozen sexual assault charges

    A Lancaster County man faces more than a dozen sexual assault charges, including rape.

  • U of Michigan gets $40M gift to help 1st-generation students

    Before New York real estate developer Fred Wilpon would become part-owner and then sole owner of the New York Mets for over 30 years, he was a 17-year-old first-generation college student who had gotten off an airplane for the first time in his life to attend the University of Michigan. Wilpon, who sold the Mets in 2020, credits the community he found as a part of the university's baseball team and coach Ray Fisher for mentoring him through school. In order to combat the struggles low-income and first-generation college students can face — not feeling connected, unsure how to navigate financial aid or class systems and difficulty networking — Wilpon and his wife, Judy, created the Kessler Scholars Program in 2008.

  • Loaded UConn women push for program's 12th national title

    UConn fans are getting a little antsy. After all, the Huskies haven't won a women's national championship since 2016. Connecticut comes into this season ranked No. 2, having added the nation's top recruit, guard Azzi Fudd, to a team that returns last year's collegiate national player of the year Paige Bueckers, along with every other starter that went to the program's 13th straight Final Four.

  • Top 5 first-year-as-starter seasons at quarterback since 2000

    Arkansas has had a number of quarterbacks put up impressive numbers in their first season as the starter.

  • Chicago Bears say they aren’t pursuing horse racing at Arlington Park

    The Chicago Bears disclosed Wednesday that they are not interested in continuing horse racing at Arlington International Racecourse, despite a report that another investor group wants to do so. The Bears entered a purchase agreement in September to buy the horse racing site in Arlington Heights for $197 million, and are continuing to evaluate various aspects of the proposal before hoping to ...

  • CBS Sports picks Georgia to win Saturday, says Mullen should start Richardson

    Sallee said UF should make a change at quarterback, but he doesn't expect that to make a difference in the outcome on Saturday.

  • Week 8 Picks | Inside The NFL | Paramount+

    It's Week 8 in the NFL and the picks are in from Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall, and Julian Edelman! Who's taking the points on key showdowns? Feeling confident on any over/under? James Brown hosts as we get expert perspective on upcoming games: Packers-Cardinals, Cowboys-Vikings, Steelers-Browns, Giants-Chiefs, and Patriots-Chargers. Watch all new episodes of Inside the NFL Tuesdays at 6:30PM PT / 9:30PM ET throughout the NFL season streaming on Paramount+.

  • What to watch: Week 9 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

    Conference title races are beginning to materialize and the first College Football Playoff rankings are on tap for next week.

  • Two more Wisconsin Badgers enter the transfer portal

    Two more Wisconsin players enter the transfer portal this week:

  • U.S. predicted to finish fourth in medal count at Beijing Olympics

    U.S. athletes will win seven golds and 24 medals overall, for fourth place in the medal count, at the Beijing Olympics, according to a Gracenote forecast.

  • Michigan at MSU preview, Franklin and Mullen suddenly need wins

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde preview a massive Week 9 college football slate. First up, the Michigan Wolverines head to Michigan State for a huge top-10 matchup. Also in the Big Ten, 5th ranked Ohio State hosts a reeling Penn State. How much does James Franklin need this win? Speaking of needing a win, Dan Mullen and his Florida Gators head to Jacksonville to face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Do the Gators stand a chance? The guys also have a cornucopia of hilarious stories to cap the pod including a homecoming contest at Alabama that is under protest…

  • COMMENTARY: Bubba Wallace's win a sign of looking forward and back

    Not long after Bubba Wallace got the call on his 23XI Racing team pit box that victory in the Talladega rain-soaked NASCAR Cup Series feature was his, the phone rang at Frank Scott‘s house in Danville, Virginia. “I really felt like your dad was speaking to me in those final moments of the race,” Wallace […]

  • Forging a vaccine card can get you fired -- here's how

    Polsinelli Principal Lindsay Ryan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss vaccine mandates and whether an employee could be fired for forging a COVID-19 vaccine card.

  • Big Oil Congressional Hearing

    Big Oil Congressional Hearing

  • For risk-averse USC, James Franklin is far from a flawless pick to coach the Trojans

    Penn State coach James Franklin rockets to the top of any coaching candidate list, but his link to a Vanderbilt rape case may raise questions at USC.