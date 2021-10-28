The Big Ten has nine programs in latest InterMat rankings; Rutgers checks in at No. 14

Nine Big Ten teams rank in the latest InterMat NCAA Division I Rankings. Three Big Ten programs are in the poll’s top five and a total of five programs are among the top 10 in the poll.

The next closest conference in terms of representation is the Big 12 with five programs followed by the ACC with four teams in the poll.

The Big Ten is led by No. 1 Iowa, No. 2 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Ohio State (ninth) and Minnesota (tenth) round out the conference’s heavy representation in the poll’s top 10.

One to watch is No. 14 Rutgers features what head coach Scott Goodale says is the best program he’s had since joining Rutgers in 2007.