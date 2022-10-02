Big Ten Network says Rutgers is improved, Gerry DiNardo calls Ohio State the best team in the conference

Following Ohio State’s win over Rutgers on Saturday, the Big Ten Network’s Gerry DiNardo proclaimed that the Buckeyes are the best team in the Big Ten. Not Michigan.

It is Ohio State.

The Buckeyes certainly have looked the part in their two Big Ten games so far this season. The 49-10 win over Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) sees No. 3 Ohio State improve to 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten). They’ve beaten Wisconsin and now Rutgers in a rather convincing fashion the past two weeks.

A former head coach at LSU and Indiana, DiNardo said the biggest thing that sticks out about this game is the Ohio State defense. Rutgers was limited to 12 first downs.

Related

Greg Schiano on Ryan Day: 'I got the utmost respect for Ryan...we're good'

“I think it completes Ohio State. If you’d asked me who was the best team in the conference three weeks ago – maybe this was because of the schedule, I’d have said Michigan,” DiNardo said. “I think Ohio State is the best team in the conference right now because the defense has caught up to the offense and they’re a complete team.”

But in the loss, the Big Ten Network crew saw improvement from Rutgers. In starting their out-of-conference schedule with three wins, Rutgers is halfway towards bowl eligibility.

Related

Watch: Ohio State's Ryan Day, Rutgers' Greg Schiano shake hands following heated end to game

Host Dave Revsine notes that the Rutgers schedule eases up just a bit over the next three weeks and gives them a chance to stack a couple of wins.

“Rutgers meanwhile, still yet to beat a ranked team as a Big Ten member but tell you what, they have some opportunities coming up here. This clearly is an improved Rutgers team,” Revsine said. “They have Nebraska at home coming up on Friday, they got a bye game. Then they get Indiana. You got to feel like those next two opportunities there are possible for Rutgers to pick up some wins and perhaps gain a little bit of momentum.” “No doubt,” DiNardo said.

Make sure to check out Buckeyes Wire for continued coverage of the Rutgers at Ohio State game:

Story continues

Here are the best photos from Saturday’s Ohio State versus Rutgers game

Watch Ryan Day’s post-game press conference

List

Social media reacts to Ryan Day and Greg Schiano exchanging words

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano and Ohio State's Ryan Day exchanged words in Saturday's game.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire