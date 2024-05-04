Big Ten Network’s Raphael Davis makes a bold claim about Rutgers’ Dylan Harper

If it wasn’t already abundantly clear that Rutgers basketball is in hype season, then it is now official. Count Big Ten Network Rapheal Davis among those believing that the Scarlet Knights are on the up heading toward next season.

The arrival of five-star forward Ace Bailey and five-star guard Dylan Harper are pushing the excitement meter into overdrive around the Rutgers basketball program. Davis, an analyst with the Big Ten Network, believes that Harper in particular is a transformational guard for the Scarlet Knights.

A former standout guard in his own right at Purdue, Davis is one of the most popular analysts on the Big Ten Network.

Since the end of his senior season at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey), Harper has been very impressive. Most notably, he had a standout performance at the McDonald’s All-American Game where he was named Co-MVP.

A week later, Harper was equally as impressive at the Jordan Brand Classic.

Dylan Harper will be the best freshman guard to play in the Big Ten since D’Angelo Russel. Book it. — Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) May 3, 2024

Before developing into an NBA All-Star, Russell was a standout at Ohio State and was the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

During his lone season with the Buckeyes, Russell was named the Big Ten Freshmen of the Year. He averaged 19.7 points per game for Ohio State.

Harper, a consensus top-six recruit in the nation, is part of a Rutgers recruiting class that is expected to transform the program. The addition of the aforementioned Bailey and Harper should see Rutgers back in the NCAA Tournament if the duo remain healthy.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire