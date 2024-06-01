Big Ten Network to present school days this summer

The Big Ten Network will once again have a day dedicated to Rutgers athletics.

With summer in full swing, college athletes around the country are preparing for a few months of rest. However, there will still be plenty of sports content available to keep fans busy, especially on the Big Ten Network. Starting Monday, June 3, the network will feature all 14 Big Ten Conference schools with a dedicated day of programming.

The network will highlight a different Big Ten school every day. Some of the content will include the top moments from the 2023-24 athletic year, including replays of classic games, championship moments, and original programming. There will also be digital programming on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

For Rutgers fans, the day to highlight on calendars is June 13. At 3 p.m., the Network will replay B1G Women’s Soccer: Michigan at Rutgers. Rutgers Day will end with the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl starting at 8:30 p.m., which was the Scarlet Knights’ first bowl win in a decade.

The fun kicks off with Minnesota Day on June 3, followed by Iowa Day and Illinois.

