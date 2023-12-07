Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach gives Rutgers football’s Kyle Monangai a helmet sticker for the season

With the college football regular season in the books, schools nationwide have shifted their focus to the 2024 campaign. However, the fun is far from over, as awards still have to be given out. On Tuesday, Rutgers earned high praise from Big Ten analyst Nicole Auerbach.

On the X app, Auerbach and Howard Griffiths revealed their rankings for who has the best helmet sticker. The list included Blake Corum, Aaron Casey, Jay Higgins, Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Sainristil and Kyle Monangai. While Monangai was the only Rutgers player on the list, he earned a special ranking.

Auerbach listed the Rutgers star as second on her list, ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. Her list also included Sainristil, who was ranked number one. Griffith’s top three consisted of Casey, Higgins, and Corum.

During the 2023 campaign, Monangai’s helmet sticker was a source of frustration for defenses as he took his game to another level. In 12 games, the New Jersey native recorded a career-high 1,099 rushing yards. He also was a touchdown machine with seven.

As a result, he gained more national attention than ever before as Rutgers got off to an encouraging start. Auerbach seemingly took notice, placing him on a list that included some of the best players in the conference.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire