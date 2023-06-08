Big Ten Network announces 2024 and 2025 conference opponents for Rutgers football

The Big Ten will eliminate divisions next year, making for an interesting alignment of home and away games for Rutgers football.

With the Big Ten Network announcement on Thursday afternoon that the divisional format will fold up at the end of the 2023 season, Rutgers football is set to test the new look to the conference. With UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten in 2024, the conference is getting deeper in football and is the first Power Five conference to truly go coast-to-coast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

UCLA comes to Rutgers in 2024 and USC will be in New Jersey in 2025. The constants in the schedule? Maryland and Penn State, the two programs closest to Rutgers in terms of geographic proximity.

Here is a look at the opponents for Rutgers football in conference play over the next two seasons:

2024 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Illinois

Home: Iowa

Home: Michigan

Home: Penn State

Home: UCLA

Away: Maryland

Away: Michigan State

Away: Minnesota

Away: Ohio State

2025 Big Ten Opponents

Home: Maryland

Home: Purdue

Home: USC

Home: Wisconsin

Away: Indiana

Away: Nebraska

Away: Northwestern

Away: Penn State

Away: UCLA

Advertisement

Related

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti: With UCLA and USC addition looming, conference will announce their division look soon Rutgers football taps the Erasmus Hall pipeline, offers Lyrick Samuel

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire