Big Ten Network announces 2024 and 2025 conference opponents for Rutgers football
The Big Ten will eliminate divisions next year, making for an interesting alignment of home and away games for Rutgers football.
With the Big Ten Network announcement on Thursday afternoon that the divisional format will fold up at the end of the 2023 season, Rutgers football is set to test the new look to the conference. With UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten in 2024, the conference is getting deeper in football and is the first Power Five conference to truly go coast-to-coast.
UCLA comes to Rutgers in 2024 and USC will be in New Jersey in 2025. The constants in the schedule? Maryland and Penn State, the two programs closest to Rutgers in terms of geographic proximity.
Here is a look at the opponents for Rutgers football in conference play over the next two seasons:
2024 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Illinois
Home: Iowa
Home: Michigan
Home: Penn State
Home: UCLA
Away: Maryland
Away: Michigan State
Away: Minnesota
Away: Ohio State
2025 Big Ten Opponents
Home: Maryland
Home: Purdue
Home: USC
Home: Wisconsin
Away: Indiana
Away: Nebraska
Away: Northwestern
Away: Penn State
Away: UCLA
Related
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti: With UCLA and USC addition looming, conference will announce their division look soon
Rutgers football taps the Erasmus Hall pipeline, offers Lyrick Samuel