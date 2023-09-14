Big Ten Network analyst praises Gavin Wimsatt for his ‘special arm talent’

Count Adam Breneman among those impressed by what Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has done so far this season. The analyst, a former tight end at Penn State and UMass, sees some promise in the plays that Wimsa is making for Rutgers.

Breneman is working the Big Ten Network broadcast for Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech.

In a tweet this week, Breneman highlighted one play by Wimsatt that he says was “special.” He told RutgersWire just why the play stood out to him:

“There aren’t many quarterbacks who can roll to their left (as a right-handed quarterback) and throw across their body with velocity,” Breneman said. “That throw shows special arm talent.”

Wimsatt has yet to turn the ball over this year. He has shown greater decision-making in the pocket and the ability to hit his wide receivers with accuracy, in particular, so that his downfield targets can get yards after the catch.

This throw by Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt is special pic.twitter.com/E6ew2slb8K — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) September 12, 2023

So far on the season, Wimsatt has 361 passing yards and two touchdowns with a 54 percent completion percentage. He also has 57 rushing yards and a touchdown in 17 attempts.

Breneman was a four-star tight end in the 2013 recruiting class. He was the third-best tight end in the nation according to Rivals.

