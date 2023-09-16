Big Ten Network analyst Adam Breneman is loving Rutgers football

College football analyst Adam Breneman has all praise for Rutgers football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) through the first two weeks of the 2023 season. Breneman, a college football analyst for CBS Sports, ESPN, and the Big Ten Network, loves the style of play the Scarlet Knights are using early this season.

Breneman is riding high on the Scarlet Knights heading into their Week 3 matchup as he prepares to call Saturday’s showcase against Virginia Tech (1-1) on the Big Ten Network.

In his film study, Breneman identifies the identity of Rutgers football for the 2023 season.

“Rutgers is a run first football team. They’re going to run the ball and make you defend it. And then off the run, they’re going to look for big shots in the play action passing game,” stated by Breneman on Big Ten Football.

🗣 @AdamBreneman81 is LOVING what he’s seeing from @RFootball so far. He’ll be calling this week’s game vs. Virginia Tech for @BigTenNetwork, and he broke down the Scarlet Knights’ 2-0 start: pic.twitter.com/3vwkzEKG5m — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 14, 2023



The Scarlet Knights have won their past eight non-conference games in the regular season and are looking to start 3-0 for the third-straight season since 1959-61. The Scarlet Knights have yet to surrender a point in the first half in both of their first two games and allowed just 14 points total as they prepare to host Virginia Tech on Saturday.

