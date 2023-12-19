Big Ten Network airing singing day special

For Big Ten football fans across the country, The Big Ten Network will be the station to watch on signing day. On Wednesday, December 20, the network will air four hours of live recruiting coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The B1G Live: Signing Day Special will feature Mike Hall, Howard Griffith, Jake Butt and Allen Trieu. On the show, they will break down the incoming classes, transfer portal movement, and roster updates for all 14 Big Ten schools. However, the fun does not stop there.

A few head coaches from the Big Ten are scheduled to join the show. That list includes Ryan Day, James Franklin, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, USC’s Lincoln Riley and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer. They will be joined by Michigan Commit I’Marion Stewart, who will provide his thoughts on the Wolverine’s chances in the College Football Playoff.

As news in the Big Ten breaks, there will be plenty for this group to discuss. During the 2023 season, eight teams including Rutgers reached the seven-will mark. That has only created excitement for how the next class will impact the conference.

The B1G Live: Signing Day Special will also be streamed on the Fox Sports App and social media.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire