The Big Ten names players of the week for Week 1

After a busy Week 1 of action around the Big Ten conference, the league announced player of the week honors. With a difficult Week 1 loss to Penn State, no Wisconsin Badgers were on the list as the Nittany Lions did have a standout performer honored.

Players from Iowa, Michigan State, and Ohio State joined the lone Nittany Lion in this weeks honors. Every week of the season, the Big Ten will name an offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, special teams player of the week, and freshman of the week.

Here is a look at the Week 1 honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

From the Big Ten press release:

Rushed for a career-high 264 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 23 carries (11.47 avg.) in Michigan State’s 38-21 win at Northwestern. His 264 yards rushing marked the seventh-highest single-game total in Michigan State history and his four rushing touchdowns were the most by a Spartan since Edwin Baker rushed for four touchdowns vs. Minnesota in 2010. Became just the seventh player in the Big Ten since 2000 to register more than 260 yards rushing and four-plus touchdowns and the first player to do so since Melvin Gordon ran for 408 yards and four touchdowns vs. Nebraska in 2014

Sprinted for a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage to give Michigan State a 7-0 lead. Also added touchdowns of 3, 5 and 6 yards

His 264 yards mark the highest single-game rushing yardage total by any player in the FBS through Week 1

Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award

Last Michigan State Offensive Player of the Week: Felton Davis III (Oct. 2, 2017)

Defensive Player of the Week: Riley Moss, Iowa

Iowa senior defensive back Riley Moss runs an interception back to the end zone for an Iowa touchdown in the first quarter against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.





From the Big Ten press release:

Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Iowa’s 31-6 win over Indiana, marking just the second time since 2000 that a Big Ten player has recorded two pick-sixes in a conference game

Becomes the third Iowa player since 2000 to return two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game, joining Joshua Jackson (Nov. 11, 2017 at Wisconsin) and B.J. Lowery (Sept. 21, 2013 vs. Western Michigan)

Is just the second FBS player since 2018 to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a single game. The last player to accomplish the feat was Akron’s Alvin Davis at Northwestern on Sept. 15, 2018

Earns the second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and his first since Oct. 8, 2018

Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Zach VanValkenburg (Nov. 16, 2020)

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jordan Stout, Penn State

Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

From the Big Ten press release:

In Penn State’s 16-10 road win at Wisconsin, averaged a career-high 53.9 yards per punt on seven punts, marking the second-highest single-game punting average in Penn State history, trailing only Ralph Giacomarro who averaged 54.75 yards per punt at Syracuse in 1981.

Registered five punts of 50-plus yards, including a career-long 76-yarder in the third quarter. His 76-yard punt tied for the third-long punt in Nittany Lions history

Added a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 10-10

Garners the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Penn State Special Teams Player of the Week: Jahan Dotson (Dec. 14, 2020)

Freshman of the Week: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC

From the Big Ten press release:

Completed 13 of 22 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start to help Ohio State defeat Minnesota 45-31. His 294 yards are the second-most by a Buckeye quarterback making the first start of their career since 2000

Threw four touchdown passes in the second half to rally Ohio State from a 14-10 halftime deficit. Recorded three touchdown passes of 50-plus yards, connecting on touchdown strikes of 56, 61 and 70 yards

Is one of just nine quarterback in the FBS to pass for four-plus touchdowns in a game this season

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: Tate Martell (Sept. 10, 2018)

