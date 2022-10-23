The Big Ten moves around in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers were able to dominate the Purdue Boilermakers in a 35-24 victory on Saturday to move 4-4, but they did not make it into the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

There were several big movers around the Big Ten in the latest poll, including the Penn State Nittany Lions who moved up three spots to No. 13, after they blew out the Minnesota Gophers in a 45-17 victory. Illinois moved up two spots to No. 18 despite having a bye week.

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Wake Forest(10), Oklahoma State(9), Oregon(8), Texas Christian(7), Alabama(6), Clemson(5), Michigan(4), Tennessee(3), Ohio State(2) and Georgia(1).

The Badgers will have a bye week this week to get healthy, before facing off against the Maryland Terrapins in two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire