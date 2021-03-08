2021 Big Ten basketball tournament schedule: Here's who Michigan, Michigan State will play

Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament bracket is finally set, after going down to the regular season’s final game between Maryland and Penn State to settle a seed.

Maryland’s loss at home Sunday night locked the Terrapins into the No. 8 seed and a matchup against MSU.

Michigan State basketball is the No. 9 seed and will open the second round of the Big Ten tournament — which was moved from Chicago to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis — at 11:30 a.m. against the Terps. (The women, meanwhile, will play in Indianapolis' Bankers Life Fieldhouse beginning Tuesday.) The Spartans lost their lone meeting with Maryland, 73-55, last Sunday on the road. MSU players and coaches wouldn’t blame the fatigue of a brutal two-week stretch for the loss, but no Spartan scored more than 12 points in a game which they were never particularly close.

Michigan basketball, of course, has known its tipoff time since Thursday, when it clinched the conference’s No. 1 seed with a 69-50 win over Michigan State. The Wolverines will face the winner of Thursday’s game between MSU and Rutgers at 11:30 a.m. Friday. A game against MSU would be the third for the Wolverines in nine days, after splitting this week's games. U-M had no such trouble with Maryland, sweeping the Terrapins in December and January by a combined 42 points.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard, left, shakes hands with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo after the Wolverines&#39; 69-50 win at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, March 4, 2021.
The first 10 games of the tournament will be televised on Big Ten Network, with CBS airing the semifinals on Saturday and Sunday’s final, set to end just before the NCAA tournament selection show at 6 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for this week in Indy:

Big Ten men’s basketball tournament

All games at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Wednesday’s first round

Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. (BTN).

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Nebraska, approximately 9 p.m. (BTN)

Thursday’s second round

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State, 11:30 a.m. (BTN)

Game 4: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner, approximately 2 p.m. (BTN)

Game 5: No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 6: No. 6 Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner, approximately 9 p.m. (BTN)

Friday’s quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan vs. Game 3 winner, 11:30 a.m. (BTN)

Game 8: No. 4 Purdue vs. Game 4 winner, approximately 2 p.m. (BTN)

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 10: No. 3 Iowa vs. Game 6 winner, approximately 9 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday’s semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approximately 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday’s final

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

