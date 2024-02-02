Big Ten men's basketball power rankings: Purdue, Wisconsin on collision course

The biggest game of the Big Ten season to this point will arrive Sunday at Wisconsin’s Kohl Center. With sole possession of first place on the line, the Badgers will host Purdue as both teams sit atop the standings with only two league losses. For each team, both losses have come on the road: Wisconsin has lost at Penn State and Nebraska, while Purdue has lost at Northwestern and also at Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers have proven capable of beating anyone in the league, particularly at home, and the Wildcats very nearly made it a stunning season sweep of the Boilermakers. Illinois and Michigan State continue to push near the top of the standings, but the rest of the league is a bit of a mess.

When losses have come, they’ve often come in bunches. More than half of the Big Ten has endured at least one three-game losing streak this year, and those teams occupy eight of the bottom nine spots in the standings. Michigan has had separate losing streaks of five, four and three games, Penn State endured a five-game losing streak and Ohio State has two three-game losing streaks.

As February begins, here’s how the Big Ten shakes out to this point of the season. Rankings reflect games played through Feb. 1.

1. Purdue (Last week: 1)

The Boilermakers flirted with a home loss to Northwestern, but a sizable free-throw advantage helped them avoid the season sweep by the Wildcats. Salute to Braden Smith and his 16 assists in the overtime win against Northwestern.

2. Wisconsin (Last week: 2)

The Badgers led by 19 during the first half and were ahead 47-29 with 16:14 remaining but collapsed down the stretch and lost at Nebraska 80-72 in overtime. Wisconsin is still elite, but that might be the night to cost them a title.

3. Illinois (Last week: 3)

The Illini responded to an emotional loss at Northwestern by taking down Indiana and earning a comfortable, and prized, road win against Ohio State. Marcus Domask is establishing himself as the model for what Big Ten teams should hope for in a transfer.

4. Northwestern (Last week: 4)

Give the Wildcats credit: they are arguably the most enjoyable Big Ten team to watch. After a high-level win against Illinois and a dismantling of Ohio State, Northwestern was a last-second runner away from taking down Purdue inside Mackey Arena. These Wildcats are for real.

5. Michigan State (Last week: 5)

The Spartans are rounding into one of the Big Ten’s most complete teams, ranking among the nation’s top 30 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. A concern to monitor: Tyson Walker’s numbers have dipped as he has dealt with a groin issue.

6. Nebraska (Last week: 6)

The Cornhuskers fell to 1-5 in road games with an ugly loss at Maryland, but they rebounded with a signature comeback home win against Wisconsin. Nobody wants to play Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

7. Maryland (Last week: 7)

Maryland’s defense is legit. The Terrapins have allowed just one of their past 11 opponents to score more than 70 points when Northwestern scratched out a 72-69 win. A modicum of offense would be nice, but a defense like that will keep Maryland in every game it plays.

8. Indiana (Last week: 10)

Kel’el Ware arrived at Indiana with a reputation for needing to work on his effort and motor, but he answered that with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Hoosiers lost Malik Reneau to injury but beat Iowa. The Hoosier still weirdly hate shooting 3s, though.

9. Iowa (Last week: 8)

The Hawkeyes added to Michigan’s misery with a road win against the Wolverines but were dominated on the glass and shot poorly in a follow-up game at Indiana. What is the ceiling for this Iowa team?

10. Penn State (Last week: 11)

It takes an element of toughness to go to Rutgers, turn the ball over 16 times, shoot 21.7% from 3 and still win. Kudos to Penn State for doing all that and gutting out a fourth Big Ten win under Mike Rhoades.

11. Rutgers (Last week: 12)

Next season can’t come soon enough for Rutgers, but before an unprecedented recruiting class arrives on campus the Scarlet Knights are fading fast. The latest dud: 20 turnovers, a 1-for-17 effort from 3 and a paltry 46 points (at home!) in a 15-point loss to Penn State.

12. Ohio State (Last week: 9)

Twelve of Ohio State’s 13 wins this season are Quad 3 or Quad 4 games in the NCAA’s NET rankings. The Buckeyes have lost six of seven, the last three of which were all by double figures, and have dropped 14 straight road games.

13. Minnesota (Last week: 14)

After he missed the last two seasons with two ACL tears, the return of Parker Fox is one of the Big Ten’s best feel-good stories. He blocked three shots in the second half of a win against Penn State that snapped a four-game losing streak for the Gophers.

14. Michigan (Last week: 13)

It’s officially a lost season for the Wolverines, who under coach Juwan Howard have lost nine of their past 10 games. There’s no end in sight for Michigan other than a March 10 season finale against Nebraska.

