Big Ten men's basketball power rankings: Purdue keeps atop the fray, Ohio State in turmoil

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrate during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Big Ten standings are starting to solidify, but that hasn’t stopped the league from experiencing a significant shake-up.

One day after Ohio State tied a program record with its 16th consecutive road loss, athletic director Gene Smith fired coach Chris Holtmann with six games remaining in his seventh season. Holtmann’s job status had drawn increased scrutiny as the Buckeyes lost nine of 11 games, but his former rival to the north was also feeling the pressure from his fanbase. The same day Holtmann was fired, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he had “not really thought about any changes in in our men’s basketball program at this time,” seemingly giving Juwan Howard a vote of confidence.

It could be an interesting offseason in the league, but before we get there Purdue continues to dominate, Rutgers is making a surprise charge and Northwestern continues to be just short of dominant.

Here’s how the Big Ten shakes out to this point of the season. Rankings reflect games played through Feb. 15.

1. Purdue (Last week: 1)

The only question about the Boilermakers is how big their margin atop the final Big Ten standings will be. Purdue has won nine straight and is projected to be in a close game only one more time the rest of the way when it goes to Illinois.

2. Illinois (Last week: 2)

The Fighting Illini did what an upper-level Big Ten team should do after a hard-fought loss at Michigan State. They returned home and beat the brakes off of a bad Michigan team. Illinois has won eight straight against the Wolverines.

3. Wisconsin (Last week: 4)

The Badgers used a home game with Ohio State as the opportunity they needed, and the “get-right” game helped Wisconsin put a four-game losing streak in the past. To climb the rankings, the Badgers need to improve on the perimeter at both ends of the floor right now.

4. Northwestern (Last week: 3)

It feels like splitting hairs between Northwestern and Wisconsin right now, but the Wildcats will not get the benefit of a toss-up in most cases with a resume dragged down by that home loss to Chicago State. Also, they blew a 12-point second-half lead and lost at Rutgers.

5. Michigan State (Last week: 6)

The Spartans had done enough to remain in the NCAA Tournament picture despite lacking a true signature win, but that changed with an eight-point home win against Illinois. The ceiling might not be where we thought when the season started, but Tom Izzo’s got the season on cruise control toward another March Madness appearance.

6. Minnesota (Last week: 5)

The Gophers actually led Purdue by eight points at the half but couldn’t pull off the road upset. It doesn’t diminish what has become a strong second half of the year for Minnesota, but that would’ve been the type of game that galvanizes a fan base.

7. Nebraska (Last week: 7)

The Cornhuskers are an easy team to fall in love with, but they are streaky enough that it’s hard to trust where they might end up in March. One win in eight road games this year might have something to do with that.

8. Penn State (Last week: 8)

Consecutive road wins at Rutgers and Indiana were reasons to believe in the Nittany Lions, but they haven’t been able to punch upward in the standings. Losing at Northwestern and at home to Michigan State isn’t cause for concern, but it reinforces Penn State’s status as a mid-tier conference team this year.

9. Maryland (Last week: 9)

It took a home game against Iowa to break Maryland’s second three-game losing streak of the season. This one was furthered by an emotional, surprising double-overtime loss at Ohio State that goes down as Holtmann’s final win with the Buckeyes.

10. Rutgers (Last week: 12)

Never count out a Steve Pikiell team. Dead in the water after a 15-point home loss to Penn State dropped Rutgers to 10-10 on the season, the Scarlet Knights have won four straight as part of a run that includes games at Michigan and Maryland.

11. Iowa (Last week: 10)

It’s been more than a month since the Hawkeyes have managed to win consecutive games. With a chance to end that streak, Iowa led Maryland by 10 with 12 minutes to play but was somehow outscored 34-12 the rest of the way.

12. Indiana (Last week: 11)

There’s no sugarcoating just how poorly the Hoosiers were dominated by rival Purdue this year. A 79-59 loss at Mackey Arena gave Indiana two 20-point losses to Purdue for the first time in 30 years.

13. Ohio State (Last week: 14)

With the Holtmann era over, the Buckeyes will finish out the season with associate head coach Jake Diebler in charge. His first task: a home date with Purdue on Sunday. That seems rude, but a double-overtime win against Maryland got Ohio State out of the basement.

14. Michigan (Last week: 13)

So much for momentum. The Wolverines followed their shocking win against Wisconsin with a 20-point loss at Nebraska and a 29-point home drubbing against Illinois. Michigan is being outscored by an average of 9.4 points per Big Ten game, more than double the second-worst mark in the league.

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy

Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Big Ten power rankings: Purdue, Zach Edey running away with top spot