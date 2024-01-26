Big Ten men's basketball power rankings: Perennial powers lagging as top solidifies

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball over Michigan Wolverines forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 99-67.

As the top of the Big Ten continues to strengthen, the overall quality of the league is drawing into sharper focus.

The picture that’s being presented is one with multiple atypical teams jockeying to climb onto equal footing with Purdue and Wisconsin while several of the Big Ten’s typical standard-bearers are in danger of falling into irrelevancy this season. The Boilermakers and Badgers are the unquestioned cream of the crop this year until proven otherwise, but there are a few teams nipping at their heels.

Illinois figures to be in that mix even as it tries to reintegrate Terrance Shannon Jr. Tom Izzo has Michigan State looking more like the team the Spartans were projected to be when the season began. And don’t look now, but here come Northwestern and Nebraska (yes, really), two teams turning in surprisingly enjoyable and successful seasons.

The same can’t be said for typical standard-bearers Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State, all of whom are .500 or worse and have a combined Big Ten record of 9-15 and approach the midpoint of league play with lots of work to do to save their seasons.

As February looms, here’s how the Big Ten shakes out to this point of the season. Rankings reflect games played through Jan. 24.

1. Purdue (Last week: 1)

The hardest part of Big Ten power rankings is finding something new to say about Purdue. Zach Edey is one Big Ten player of the week honor from tying Ohio State’s Evan Turner for the record at 10, and the big guy topped 30 points in three straight games. Not bad.

2. Wisconsin (Last week: 2)

The first Big Ten loss for the Badgers didn’t take the wind out of their sails. Wisconsin remained atop the Big Ten standings by pouring in 91 points against Indiana and withstanding a Minnesota rally in a two-point win that gave coach Greg Gard 100 career conference victories.

3. Illinois (Last week: 3)

Terrence Shannon Jr. is back despite a pending criminal rape case, and coach Brad Underwood has been instructed by university officials to play the guard as if he was any other player on the team. He had 12 points in an overtime loss to Northwestern.

4. Northwestern (Last week: 5)

The Wildcats’ overtime win against No. 10 Illinois was as high-level a game as has been played all season in the Big Ten. Northwestern has now beaten two top-10 teams in the same season for the first time ever, after having beaten Purdue back on Dec. 1, but that loss to Chicago State still haunts the resume.

5. Michigan State (Last week: 4)

Don’t look now, but here come the Spartans. Early-season issues notwithstanding, Michigan State has the fourth-best adjusted defensive efficiency rating in the Big Ten and the fifth-best offense. The Spartans are proving to be one of the league’s most balanced teams.

6. Nebraska (Last week: 8)

Wherever he is right now, Rienk Mast just drilled another wide-open 3-point. The Nebraska big man hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 34 points as the Cornhuskers dominated Ohio State and proved they are a team on the upswing.

Nebraska's Rienk Mast (51) celebrates a 3-pointer with fans during an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 in Lincoln, Neb. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

7. Maryland (Last week: 7)

The Terrapins pulled off their first win at Iowa in five years, and they did it by holding the prolific Hawkeyes to a mere 67 points. Maryland’s five losses by three points or fewer is tops in the country, and its two-point win at Iowa City shows the Terrapins have some tough stuff to them.

8. Iowa (Last week: 6)

There’s no shame in losing to Purdue, but the Hawkeyes had a home win against Maryland in hand only to lose in the final seconds. That was a second straight loss, and Iowa is on track for its lowest-performing offense in seven years.

9. Ohio State (Last week: 9)

A win against Penn State briefly righted the ship, but the Buckeyes were largely noncompetitive in a blowout road loss to Nebraska that marked their 13th straight road defeat. If someone doesn’t start making shots, this is going to become a second consecutive lost season for Chris Holtmann’s team.

10. Indiana (Last week: 10)

The losses are piling up for the Hoosiers, and so are the on-court distractions. C.J. Gunn’s ejection from a loss to Wisconsin made it the third flagrant foul committed by an Indiana player on the past four games. Oh, and Kel’el Ware is dealing with a foot injury. Tough times in Bloomington.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson disputes a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

11. Penn State (Last week: 11)

The Nittany Lions held Ohio State to a 3-for-18 effort from 3-point range and still lost by 12 points in a largely noncompetitive game in Columbus. Penn State dropped to 0-8 in games away from home or the Palestra.

12. Rutgers (Last week: 12)

The biggest mystery of the season might be how a Rutgers team that is last in the Big Ten in two-point field goal percentage, effective field-goal percentage and adjusted offensive efficiency managed to score 87 points in a home, overtime win against Nebraska.

13. Michigan (Last week: 13)

The Fab Five reunited for the first time and helped cajole Michigan to a win against rival Ohio State, but otherwise it’s been misery for the Wolverines. The most recent example: a non-competitive, 99-67 loss at Purdue that was Michigan’s seventh in its last eight games.

14. Minnesota (Last week: 14)

The chance was there to draw a line in the sand. Down 15 points in the final minutes of the first half, the Golden Gophers came back, took a two-point lead with 2:23 to play but still lost 61-59 to Wisconsin. That’s a fourth straight loss as Minnesota continues to spiral.

