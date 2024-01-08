Big Ten men's basketball power rankings: Here comes Michigan State

A few familiar tropes are emerging as the Big Ten resumes conference play in earnest.

As the league begins the annual process of cannibalizing itself on its way to March, road wins are at a premium. Cold shooting nights are increasing. The margins between winning and losing are sharpening. And through it all, Purdue continues to reign.

The Boilermakers opened the New Year looking every bit the steamroller they’ve mostly been since the season opened. After them, Wisconsin and Michigan State are chasing at their heels while everyone else is seemingly in a dogfight to stay out of the basement.

The biggest question mark looming over the league is the ongoing status of Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr., who is suspended indefinitely after being arrested and charged with rape in the state of Kansas. He has not played for the Illini since a Dec. 22 win against Missouri when he scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had four assists in a 24-point victory. The Illini have rallied together in his absence, but how sustainable will that be?

Rankings reflect games played through Jan. 6.

Jan. 2: Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks as Maryland Terrapins players look on during the first half. The top-ranked Boilermakers won 67-53.

1. Purdue (Last week: 1)

Raise your hand if you thought Zach Edey was allowed to score only 10 points in a game. He just got to double digits in a Jan. 5 win against Illinois, finishing with 10 (and 15 rebounds) for his 66th straight game in double figures, and Purdue still led for 39:27 and never trailed against the Illini.

2. Wisconsin (Last week: 3)

The Badgers just keep winning. The Big Ten’s only unbeaten team in league play, Wisconsin might be the Big Ten’s steadiest team when playing with a lead. The Badgers have no bad losses and are scoring with an efficiency unseen in Madison since the Bo Ryan days.

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Marcus Domask (3) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (1) during the NCAA men’s basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

3. Illinois (Last week: 2)

We’ll see what direction the Illini’s season actually takes as Shannon’s suspension continues, but the early returns don’t show much reason to doubt Illinois. Marcus Domask looks like a star who was waiting for a chance, a 30-point win against Northwestern was the biggest blowout in league play this year and the Illini nearly overcame a 21-point second-half deficit in a five-point loss at Purdue.

Michigan State's Mady Sissoko, right, reacts after teammate Tre Holloman's dunk against Penn State during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in East Lansing

4. Michigan State (Last week: 12)

It’s a massive jump for the Spartans, who might have turned their season around with that destruction of Baylor back on Dec. 16. That marked the start of five straight double-digit wins capped by a 92-62 home bludgeoning of Penn State. Don’t look now, but the Spartans have a top-35 offense and a top-10 defense and might be rounding into gear as a Big Ten challenger.

Jan 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) attempts to get around Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during their game on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at Value City Arena.

5. Ohio State (Last week: 4)

The Buckeyes continue to flirt with the idea of being an upper-level Big Ten team only for life on the road to smack them in the face. Ohio State went to Indiana, shot a dismal 7 for 27 from 3-point range, missed 11 of 15 layups and turned it over 14 times in a six-point loss. The Buckeyes have now lost 11 straight road games.

6. Indiana (Last week: 6)

A continued lack of 3-point shooting didn’t hold the Hoosiers back in a much-needed home win against Ohio State. Indiana took 15 fewer 3s than the Buckeyes but made only two fewer, turned Ohio State over 14 times, committed only four turnovers and had a 22-5 advantage in points off turnovers in a 71-65 win.

7. Nebraska (Last week: 5)

The Cornhuskers remain one of the Big Ten’s most pleasant surprises this season, but they ran into a brick wall at the Kohl Center. Nebraska never led in an 88-72 loss at Wisconsin and has now taken double-digit losses in both conference games away from the friendly confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena. It gets no easier for the Cornhuskers: Purdue comes to town Tuesday.

8. Maryland (Last week: 7)

Leave it to Purdue to wreck a Big Ten team’s winning streak. Maryland had won 19 straight games at the Xfinity Center and 14 consecutive conference games at home, but that mattered little to the Boilermakers, who won at Maryland for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The good news for Maryland: Jahmir Young looked no worse for the wear, scoring 26 points after missing the previous game due to illness.

9. Minnesota (Last week: 10)

The Gophers might have something brewing. When they pulled off a Jan. 4 comeback win at Michigan, it marked a sixth straight win since a Dec. 3 loss at Ohio State. Minnesota outscored the Buckeyes 40-30 in the final 15 minutes of that 10-point loss and has rolled that into its longest winning streak since starting 2021-22 with seven straight wins even while Dawson Garcia has battled injury.

10. Northwestern (Last week: 8)

How does a win against Purdue stack up against the dismal loss to Chicago State and now a 30-point loss at Illinois? The Wildcats are building a confusing resume that makes it hard to fully trust what Chris Collins has this season, but when you have Boo Buie, you always have a chance.

11. Iowa (Last week: 14)

He deflected the credit to his players, but Fran McCaffery became the winningest Big Ten coach in Iowa history with a win against Rutgers. McCaffery has 127 conference wins and has gotten more solid production from Big Ten freshman of the year candidate Owen Freeman, who continues to provide good energy and scoring punch for the Hawkeyes.

12. Penn State (Last week: 13)

The Nittany Lions have not figured out how to win away from the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has lost its first six games played away from home in addition to a season-killing home loss to sub-300 KenPom.com foe Bucknell back in December.

13. Rutgers (Last week: 11)

The defense is good enough to keep the Scarlet Knights in just about any game they play. The problem is that the offense has the potential to be so ineffective that the inverse can also be true. That wasn’t the case in the second half at Ohio State, though, when guards Derek Simpson and Noah Fernandes made things more interesting than the Buckeyes would’ve liked.

14. Michigan (Last week: 9)

Where is rock bottom for the Wolverines? A seven-point home lead against Minnesota with roughly 15 minutes to play turned into a 73-71 loss that marked Michigan’s third in a row. It also came on the heels of an 11-point home loss to McNeese State. With this many questions about their defense, it’s hard to see a turnaround coming anytime soon for the Wolverines.

Get more Ohio State basketball news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Big Ten men's basketball power rankings: Here comes Michigan State