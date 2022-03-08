Big Ten men's basketball postseason awards: Five Purdue players honored

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

WEST LAFAYETTE - First-team All-Big Ten selection for Jaden Ivey.

Second-team All-Big Ten honor for Zach Edey.

Third-team All-Big Ten and sixth man of the year award for Trevion Williams.

Five Purdue players earned conference recognition Tuesday when the league's postseason awards were announced. Senior Sasha Stefanovic earned honorable mention by the coaches and media and Eric Hunter Jr. was named to the All-Defensive Team.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis was selected Big Ten Player of the Year. Greg Gard, who guided the Badgers to a share of the conference title, was named coach of the year.

► Ivey averaged 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He added 30 steals and 17 blocked shots. He needs 84 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to become the second player in program history to total 600 points, 150 rebounds and 100 assists in a season. Caleb Swanigan did it in 2017.

Against ranked teams, Ivey is averaging 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He's shooting 41.2% from 3-point range in six games. He drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Ohio State on Jan. 30 at Mackey Arena. Converted a three-point to play against Maryland with 13 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 62-59 lead. Purdue won the game 62-61.

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) goes up for a layup during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

► Edey started 27 of 31 games and averaged 14.7 points and 7.6 rebounds and collected a team-high 40 blocked shots. He posted eight double doubles, including 10 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over Indiana.

Edey made a Big Ten-best 62.7% from the field in 20 conference games and scored 20 or more points nine times. The sophomore reached double figures in 26 of 31 games, including a career-high 25 at Michigan State.

Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) goes up for a shot above Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

► The role for Williams changed this season, going from starter to reserve. He averaged 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists in 19.5 minutes per game. Williams ranks seventh in program history with 857 rebounds and 28th on the career scoring chart (1,327).

Posted six double-doubles, including three straight against Iowa, Rutgers and North Carolina State and scored 20 points or more five times. Had five games with five or more assists and led the Boilermakers with 31 steals in 31 games.

► Stefanovic averaged 11.0 points and 2.9 assists this season and finished with 79 3-pointers, which was the second-most in the Big Ten. Stefanovic has 218 career 3-pointers to rank seventh in program history.

► Hunter was assigned the top perimeter player most of the season and averaged 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in Big Ten play. He also made 23 of 43 from 3-point range against conference teams.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Big Ten men's basketball postseason awards: Five Purdue players honored