This Big Ten men’s golf program has a new head coach (after the last coach left for the SEC)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − A lengthy search wasn’t required to find Rob Bradley’s successor.

Andrew Sapp has been hired as head coach of the Purdue men’s golf program just days after Bradley was hired at South Carolina.

Sapp was assistant coach of the Boilermakers for the past two seasons under Bradley.

Before coming to Purdue, Sapp had previously been a head coach for 14 seasons at Michigan, North Carolina and East Carolina. Sapp was an assistant coach at Purdue from 1998-2002 before being hired as Michigan’s head coach.

“Having coached at Purdue with the previous two head coaches in coach (Devon) Brouse and coach Bradley, I know what it takes to continue the tradition of Purdue golf and keep it moving forward,” Sapp said in a release from Purdue athletics. “I am extremely thankful to (athletics director) Mike Bobinski and (executive senior associate athletics director) Tim House for putting their trust in me. The backing that Purdue has for its golf program is tremendous and the support from the Kampen family, the Cosler family, the Ackerman family, the Allen family and the Spurgeon family has given us the best collegiate golf facilities in America.”

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek